No one likes the sound of traffic, a crying baby or that one guy having conversations on speaker in the subway. Sometimes you can drown it all out with music, but too often, you need noise-canceling earbuds to tune out the annoyance completely. Bose has always been one of the best options, especially with its QuietComfort line. Bose has now announced the launch of the QuietComfort Earbuds II, the latest in their lineup, available on September 15 for $299, with preorders now open. These earbuds take the “comfort” part of their name seriously, with reduced weight, small profiles and new CustomTune...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO