Our Newest Redbirds: Transfer student brings graphic design skills and social media know-how to Illinois State
Nicolas Wong is attending Illinois State to study graphic design, a skill that he already uses for his hobbies outside of the classroom. Wong is an avid League of Legends player, streaming his contests on Twitch and creating viral content about the game franchise on TikTok. He creates all of the graphics for his own streams and takes commissions from other Twitch streamers who want their streams to look top-notch.
Reyna Grande: Celebrated author to speak, October 15
Internationally acclaimed author Reyna Grande will give a Community Book Lecture on October 15, 2022, as part of a communitywide celebration of Latinx Heritage Month. The talk, which is free and open to the public, will be from 6-8 p.m. in the Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave. in Bloomington. The evening will begin with a musical performance, followed by Grande’s talk titled “A Ballad of Love and Glory,” based on her newest book. A Q&A session will follow. Those with questions, or who need accommodation to attend the event, can call Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the City of Bloomington Michael Hurt at (309) 434-2468.
2022 Latinx Heritage Month Celebration
In honor of Latinx Heritage Month, which runs from September 15-October 15, 2022, Illinois State University’s Latin American and Latino/a Studies (LALS) will feature talks from nationally known authors and scholars, a national museum director, and lectures and panels with alumni, faculty, and community members discussing topics surrounding identity.
ReggieCon virtual panels announced for 2022-2023
ReggieCon will once again be hosting virtual panels during the 2022-2023 academic year. The first panel, Darkroom: A Memoir in Black and White will from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. September 21 via Zoom. There is no cost to attend. Those interested can join the Zoom webinar at the ReggieCon website. In...
