Internationally acclaimed author Reyna Grande will give a Community Book Lecture on October 15, 2022, as part of a communitywide celebration of Latinx Heritage Month. The talk, which is free and open to the public, will be from 6-8 p.m. in the Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave. in Bloomington. The evening will begin with a musical performance, followed by Grande’s talk titled “A Ballad of Love and Glory,” based on her newest book. A Q&A session will follow. Those with questions, or who need accommodation to attend the event, can call Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the City of Bloomington Michael Hurt at (309) 434-2468.

