The 15 best espresso machines for every budget at home in 2022

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

It’s no surprise we love our coffee (in the morning for a pick-me-up and in the evening for a delicious decaf). One other thing we love: espressos that are made barista-style.

Even better, espressos at home can save you much time frolicking from coffeehouse to coffeehouse (and, some much precious coin). That’s why we rounded up the 15 best espresso machines for every budget and kitchen size.

No need to fear, either — these bad boys aren’t difficult to use. Much like your favorite coffee maker or coffee grinder , it may take a bit of time to perfect your brew just how you like it.

Whether you pick up a new espresso maker from Amazon or Williams Sonoma , we’re certain you’ll adore your freshly whipped-up creations.

While you’re at it, check out the best coffee subscriptions we rounded up, along with some top-of-the-line French presses . If you’re on the fence, our Keurig v. Nespresso review may be able to help you out, too.

1. Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine , $750
Amazon

If you want a big hunk of a machine, grab the top-rated Breville Barista Express. It boasts nearly 20,000 Amazon reviews, has an integrated precision conical burr grinder to grind on demand and even includes different milk steaming settings.

What’s more, it has a low-pressure water system that gradually increases water pressure at the start to help ensure all coffee flavors are evenly drawn out during the brewing process. It’s a phenomenal splurge, and an even more phenomenal gift.

amazon bloomingdale’s 2. De’Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine , $120
Amazon

We love our Nespresso machine by De’Longhi, and its Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine is just as fabulous. Specifically, it automatically brews lattes, cappuccinos and lattes from the comfort of your home and doesn’t take up too much space on your counter (which is precious real estate, as we all know).

Its 15-bar pump extracts either a single or double espresso so your drink comes out exceptionally rich. Plus, its robust stainless steel boiler is ergonomically designed and at a fair price point, considering the investment kitchen item.

amazon best buy 3. Mr. Coffee 4-Cup Steam Espresso System with Milk Frother , $70, original price: $75
Amazon

For an espresso machine less than $100, Mr. Coffee has you covered (and caffeinated). Lovingly, its steam heat function forces hot stream through its filter for that dark, rich espresso brew we know and love. Its included carafe serves up to four espresso shots, too.

This model also has a removable, washable drip filter to collect any residual coffee drips and ensures your kitchen is as tidy as can be. It’s a great value for the price.

amazon 4. Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine , $499
Amazon

A personal favorite: the Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine. It takes “small but mighty” to a whole new level, much ado to its Innovative ThermoJet heating system to achieve the pristine flavor level for however you like your roasts. Not to mention, it’s a more affordable option to its sister machine, the Barista Express.

amazon williams sonoma 5. Primula Stovetop Espresso Maker , $18
Amazon

Sometimes, we just want a basic, no-frills espresso machine to keep us caffeinated and on our way (without spending upwards of $1,000). To achieve that, the Primula Stovetop Espresso Maker fits the bill at less than $20 and with nearly 24,000 Amazon reviews.

Namely, it has a durable cast iron design with a temperature-resistant knob for safety. Even better, it’s easy to use: simply fill the lower chamber with water, add ground coffee or espresso to the filter and place it on your stovetop. Done and done.

amazon 6. Jura E6 Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine , $1,530 to $1,600
Amazon

The Jura E6 Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine is the heavy-duty kitchen appliance you need if you’re serious about your coffee game. It’s “life-changing,” says one Amazon reviewer (which makes sense, as there’s nothing better than exceptional coffee a few steps from your bed).

If you want a machine with top-tier water filtration and brewing levels, this is your match. You won’t need to buy another coffee maker ever again, TBH.

amazon williams sonoma 7. KRUPS Bar-Pump Espresso & Cappuccino Coffee Maker , $136, original price: $150
Amazon

For luxury on a budget, KRUPS saves the day with its Bar-Pump Espresso & Cappuccino Coffee Maker. Its sleek black look matches perfectly with your modern space, too, but that’s not all.

You’ll have supreme flavor extraction (thanks to the bar pump) without any bitterness — giving you that rich, aromatic taste right from the jump. Impressively, it has a steam nozzle to create those creamy cappuccinos, so the value is certainly evident with this snag-worthy machine.

amazon 8. Lavazza Expert Coffee Classy Plus Single-Serve Espresso & Coffee Brewer Machine , $239, original price: $300
Amazon

How cute is the Lavazza Expert Coffee Classy Plus Single-Serve Espresso & Coffee Brewer Machine? It’s the perfect addition to your home office ‘s coffee station (if you can’t live without your morning cup) and is just as fitting on your counter.

What’s great about this miniature machine is — drumroll please — its double-shot function. With adjustable heights (to fit any mug or cup of choice), you’ll be popping in Lavazza’s capsules every day of the week.

amazon 9. Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother , $599 to $699
Amazon

The Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine is a hefty purchase for the coffee drinker who loves quality. It has a 12-step grinder adjustment to perfectly contain the roast and blend of your espresso, as well as an aroma seal to help keep your beans fresh for longer. Plus, its intuitive touch display is everything our high-tech hearts yearn for.

amazon williams sonoma 10. Brim 19 Bar Espresso Machine , $280
Williams Sonoma

If you want a quality espresso maker for less than $300, the Brim 19 Bar Espresso Machine is the way to go. Oh, and the brand writes it best: “by pre-infusing ground coffee with low, steady water pressure, it gently expands the grinds before beginning the high-pressure extraction. The result is richer, more balanced coffee flavor, shot after shot.”

Uniquely, you can choose between one or two shot volumes at the touch of a button and, with its Dry Steam technology, you can create rich, creamy and frothy foam that deserves a spot on your Instagram story.

williams sonoma 11. Nespresso by Breville Essenza Mini Single-Serve Espresso Machine , $170
Saks Fifth Avenue

Nespresso by Breville knows what’s up with its Essenza Mini Single-Serve Espresso Machine. Well-priced at less than $200, it doesn’t take up much space on your counter and still functions with great efficiency.

Notably, it has a 19-bar high-pressure pump and heats up in less than 30 seconds (which will come in handy when you’re about to run out the door, just saying). With a removable water tank and automatic shut-off, it provides convenience as well as an expertly crafted espresso beverage.

saks fifth avenue target 12. Grosche Milano Stovetop Espresso Maker , $20, original price: $26
Amazon

All hail the stovetop espresso pot for saving the day. When we’re in a pinch, we turn to no other than the Grosche Milano Stovetop Espresso Maker that’s less than $30 and comes in any color you fancy. Not to mention, it’s easy to use (and easy to store).

amazon 13. Gevi White Espresso Machine , $130
Walmart

If you love that all-white look (perhaps to match your kitchen cabinets), then we wholeheartedly recommend the Gevi White Espresso Machine. For less than $150, its 20-bar pressure system is impressive — for achieving that rich, bold taste — and has two separate thermostats to adjust the temperature of the water and milk foam, respectively.

walmart 14. Terra Cafe TK-01 White Espresso Machine , $825
Nordstrom

The high-tech espresso machine splurge is unlocked. With the Terra Cafe TK-01 White Espresso Machine, rest assured that your’e getting an incredible cup of coffee.

Its automatic bean-to-cup design grinds fresh beans and brews with unmatched ease. With a pre-ground bypass chute, it helps create the most perfect cup you always prefer. Oh, and it’s self-cleaning (a major score!)

nordstrom terra cafe 15. Café Affetto Automatic Espresso Machine & Frother , $630, original price: $729
Sur La Table

We love the Café Single-Drip Coffee Machine we reviewed , and its Affetto Automatic Espresso Machine & Frother is just what we like to pair with it. Specifically, it has built-in bean storage so they stay contained and fresh, an adjustable five-grade burr grinder for efficiency and includes a stainless steel frothing pitcher and wand to complete your experience. It also has a gorgeous look.

sur la table williams sonoma

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

