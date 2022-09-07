ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Here’s which beer embodies your zodiac sign

By Reda Wigle
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6I3t_0hljmn9N00

“For a quart of Ale is a dish for a king,” lauded playwright William Shakespeare once said, so today we feast.

Steins high, kegs tapped, bottles open and refreshment at the ready, we raise a toast every year on September 7th to “National Beer Lover’s Day.”

For as long as we humans have faced reality we have been fermenting ways to soften its sharper edges. Indeed, the fossil record of booze dates to a Neolithic grog brewed 9,000 years ago in China’s Yellow River Valley while the oldest barley based beer was was imbibed around 3400 B.C. in the Zagros Mountains of present day Iran.

Beer in it its frothed glory has been linked to all manner of muck and miracles; it can cause weight gain, dicey romantic decisions but also may have untold health benefits and according to some doctors can help folks survive a heat wave .

Alleged murderer, total Taurus and absolutely iconic bassist Sid Vicious , once admitted, “I’ve only been in love with a beer bottle and a mirror.” In a similar celebration of self-love and emptied vessels, we’ve compiled a list of the zodiac signs as beers. With the stars above and the foam below, we offer a hearty cheers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f8lk3_0hljmn9N00
On tap, out of the bottle, poured from a can or a keg stand, these are the beers that align with each zodiac sign.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
ARIES (March 21 – April 19)
Modelo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fTQ0u_0hljmn9N00
Modelo celebrates the fighting spirit of Aries.
Getty Images

Ever the avenger of the underdog, Aries has no fear of a fight. The sign exhibits real superhero swagger and the Modelo brand exalts in that jock/hero energy. Through their “Fighting Spirit” campaign Modelo helps to revitalize gyms and is committed to providing funding and aid to under serviced military veterans and Hispanic communities, “to ensure that finances are never a stumbling block to achieving dreams.” Fighting the good fight and doing the right thing, all very on brand for these warmhearted warriors.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Miller High Life
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a4yDd_0hljmn9N00
Taurus is about the high life baby, making Miller the banner beer for the sign.
Facebook/Miller High Life

The most indulgent sign in the zodiac, Taurus rules the second house of values and valuables. Bulls love a good time and a fine bargain in equal measure, making moderately priced, High life promising Miller their spiritual spirit. The ethos of founder Frederick Miller , “that the best things in life should be available to all” resonates with the Taurus spirit which views pleasure as birthright and decadence as always deserved.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Budweiser
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27CNCr_0hljmn9N00
This Bud’s for you, Gemini.
Getty Images

Gemini is ruled by rapid fire, trash talking, yarn spinning, sonnet singing planet Mercury which governs over communication and the problematic art of advertising. In turn, no beer brand has made better use of marketing than ladies and gentlemen, Budweiser. Be it Clydesdale horses, hammy hounds or bellowing frogs, the message is clear and incessant.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Blue Moon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tiRr9_0hljmn9N00
Cancer is ruled by the moon and Blue Moon is an ode to rare lunation.
Getty Images

If Cancer were a sport it would be baseball; it’s nostalgic AF, no one gets hurt and everyone is trying to make it home safe. In kind, Blue Moon was born from America’s past time , developed at the Sandlot Brewery at Coors Field. Cancer is ruled by the moon and the beer takes its name from a rare lunar occurrence. Made in the style of Belgian witbiers, Blue Moon, like the average Cancer is bittersweet and difficult to see through.

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Corona
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vxa1_0hljmn9N00
Both Corona and Leos are billed as “extra.”
Getty Images

Corona is Spanish for crown and Leo is the sign of royalty , making this a natural pairing. Corona trades on images of rich relaxation; Christmas lit palm trees and sandy beaches even as its downed in empty parking lots and frigid strip malls. Similarly, Leos maintain a carefully crafted visage of superiority and luxury no matter the weather they walk through. The beer, like the sign, also favors fashion over function; the clear bottles Corona is packaged in increase the possibility of spoilage/skunking through exposure to sunlight and fluorescent bulbs.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22) Michelob Ultra
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBD3c_0hljmn9N00
Michelob Ultra and Virgos alike are the right mix of healthy hedonism.
Getty Images

Dubbed the “Gatorade of beer” Michelob Ultra is the drink of choice for health conscious hedonists and no one understands that balance like the gut ruled, terminally discerning sign of Virgo . Keto friendly and athlete endorsed, Michelob Ultra provides an alcohol wind down without compromising the body or tomorrow’s workout. It is, like the sign itself, moderately fun and fun in moderation.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Pabst Blue Ribbon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smjhz_0hljmn9N00
Pabst Blue Ribbon is an aesthetic equalizer.
NY Post Brian Zak

Renowned as much for its taste as its popularity amongst insufferable taste makers, Pabst Blue Ribbon is enjoyed by factory workers, baristas, artisan spoon makers and social media influencers. Libra is the sign of scales and balances and indeed PBR is the great democratizer of beers. The can is something of an aesthetic beacon and Libra bows before such power. Ruled by Venus, planet of love, beauty and artwork, Libras will appreciate that PBR encourages and even endorses fan art, offering an annual contest wherein the winning submissions are reproduced on limited edition cans.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) Guinness
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZaoA_0hljmn9N00
Dark and vaguely, medicinal Guinness is the Scorpio of the beer world.
Getty Images

Dark, medicinal and when used in combination with eggs, able to bring people back from the brink of death , Guinness has much in common with Scorpio , a threshold sign that rules the eighth house of sex, death and regeneration. For a time, both fresh and aged brew were blended together to give Guinness its characteristic tang but in true mystery worshipping, clarity averse Scorpio fashion, the company refuses to reveal any trade secrets of how the famed brew is born.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Sapporo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwn1R_0hljmn9N00
Sapporo, and Sagittarius are both “fueled by an adventurous spirit.”
Getty Images

“Fueled by an adventurous spirit, Seibei Nakagawa left Japan at the age of 17 at a time when doing so was strictly forbidden,” begins the origin story of Sapporo beer which is Sagittarius energy distilled. “His travels eventually led him to Germany where he learned the craft of brewing, a craft he would apply back home in 1876 as Sapporo’s first brewmaster.” A prodigal, beer loving son leaves home for forbidden destinations, seeks knowledge and a good time and returns wiser and filled with the desire to share what he has learned for the benefit of his countrymen, all in line with the high ideals and big time gambles of this mutable fire sign .

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Yuengling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8dpa_0hljmn9N00
Hardworking and long standing, Capricorns will see themselves in America’s oldest beer.
Getty Images

Founded in 1829 by a German immigrant in a coal mining town in the heart of Pennsylvania, Yuengling is America’s oldest beer and like the industrious Capricorn , ever enterprising. Not even prohibition could sink the spirits of this fam, nay, when booze was blacklisted they pivoted to selling “near beers,” a low ABV option that helped the business survive. The benchmark of the company is hard work and their promotional video is essentially a half hour ode to blue collar toil and family legacies, two qualities close to the mechanical chambers that echo in the capitalist heart of a Capricorn.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) Stella Artois
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNkyv_0hljmn9N00
Stella Artois was conceived as a gift for a Belgian town and most Aquarians consider themselves a gift to humanity.
Getty Images

In the major arcana of the tarot, Aquarius is represented by the Star card where a naked lady pours one out for her proverbial homies. In kind, Stella Artois, named for the Latin for star, was originally created as a holiday offering to the people of Leuven, Belgium where it is brewed. Aquarius has two planetary rulers and as such straddles the line between the status quo and the utterly outrageous. Stella Artois suffers from a similar division of identity. According to Vinepair.com , “Depending on whom you ask, Stella is either classy, trashy, or downright ordinary.” Either way, the beer, like the sign, keeps the conversation, and the controversy, flowing.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Heineken
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLSH1_0hljmn9N00
Pisces can dig that Heineken is green by design and political affiliation.
Shutterstock

Proud practitioners of the pleasure principle, Pisces can get on board with the guiding philosophy of Alfred Henry Heineken who espoused, “I don’t sell beer, I sell enjoyment.” Pisces is the last sign in the zodiac and fish folk tend to be community minded and vested in leaving the planet and its people better than they found it and Heineken is green in both bottle and politics, dedicated as they are to sustainability and environmental protection.

Astrology 101: Your guide to the stars

Astrologer Reda Wigle researches and irreverently reports back on planetary configurations and their effect on each zodiac sign. Her horoscopes integrate history, poetry, pop culture and personal experience. She is also an accomplished writer who has profiled a variety of artists and performers, as well as extensively chronicled her experiences while traveling. Among the many intriguing topics she has tackled are cemetery etiquette, her love for dive bars, Cuban Airbnbs, a “girls guide” to strip clubs and the “weirdest” foods available abroad.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Month Of September, Thanks To Mercury Retrograde

If you’re already feeling bittersweet about summer coming to an end, you might be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of September 2022. After all, not everyone is digging the  overly analytical and perfectionist vibe of Virgo season, which often magnifies even the tiniest of flaws! However, this September is bound to be an even more intense ride than it usually is, because Mercury stations retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September 9. This will likely provoke miscommunications in your relationships that may eventually lead to a full-blown conflict. If you and your S.O. are suddenly...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because 7 Planets Will Be Retrograde

Another day, another retrograde. You guessed it. Apparently, five retrogrades—Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Uranus, Chiron and Pluto—wasn’t going to suffice, so the cosmos went ahead and threw Mercury in the mix. *Gee thanks, universe!* Btw, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 5 to 11, it’s probably because you’ll do anything and everything to avoid confrontation, especially if emotions are involved. There is, after all, an incredibly sentimental full moon happening this week, but we’ll get to that in a moment. On September 5, after a vivacious journey through cinematic Leo, Venus will enter...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Month Of September, Because They’re Rediscovering Their Superpower

If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of September 2022, then you’re in luck. After all, the upcoming astro forecast is filled with ups and downs, which means you’re finding a way to look on the bright side! It’s Virgo season, which is encouraging you to make lemons out of lemonade. I mean, isn’t that exactly what a Virgo would do? Although this is a great time to get organized and plan ahead, this year’s Virgo season is turning things up a notch. After all, Mercury will station retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These zodiac signs throw the most tantrums

Imagine being with a person whose first reaction to everything is throwing a fit and acting like a spoiled brat. While there are people in the world who silently go through things and never complain, there are also a lot of individuals who never grew up and still cry or throw tantrums if they don’t get what they want. To be fair, most of us have been crybabies at times, but these zodiac signs remain so regardless of the time, place or person in front of them.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You To Let Your Imagination Run Wild, Because Dreaming Is Free

Get ready, because your horoscope for the week of September 12 to 18 says you’re jumping right into the deep end! There’s a *lot* brewing behind the scenes this week, but it’s inevitable for the curtain to fall at some point. Prepare for startling developments to make themselves known, because the plot is only getting thicker. The rising stakes and increasing tension will be impossible to ignore by September 16, because critical Venus in Virgo will square off with sharp-tongued Mars in Gemini, shining a light on your primal fears and raw desires. What’s making you so ravenous lately? What is...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Day#Strip Clubs#Beer Tap#Ladies And Gentlemen#Ne Shakespeare Fountain
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 14th August to 20th August, 2022

We begin the week with the Leo sun opposing Saturn retrograde in Aquarius on 14th August, limiting and restricting us from moving forward. The energy shifts later in the day when Mars (the action planet) in Taurus gets an intense push from Pluto in Capricorn to conquer the world on 14th August. Mercury in Virgo aspects the Nodes of Destiny on 15th August and Uranus in Taurus on 16th August, ushering in unexpected relationships and situations that will be important for the future. Venus in Leo harmonises with Jupiter retrograde in Aries on 18th August, motivating us to run toward the goals and passions that are in our hearts. Mars enters Gemini on 20th August, where it’ll stay until 25th March, 2023. Be careful with this placement — words can be weaponised and hurt. Choose yours wisely.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Week’s Horoscope Promises Good Vibes For Every Zodiac Sign

The final week of Leo season is upon us, and in typical fiery fashion, it’s ending with a major bang. With Venus currently in this expressive, confident sign, connection’s taken a bold, assertive approach that’ll reach its peak expression as it trines Jupiter in Aries this week. Then Mars will leave the stable, comfort-oriented sign of Taurus and step into the curious, flexible sign of Gemini, bringing the desire for information, options, and mental stimulation into the cosmos. Communication will likely be where the biggest challenges arise as Mercury in Virgo forms an opposition with Neptune, jumbling logical thinking and the ability to relay essential information. With plenty of excitement (and uncertainty) on the horizon, your August 15, 2022 weekly horoscope is promising plenty of excitement prior to Virgo season, so buckle up, because you’re bound to have your hands full.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ohmymag.co.uk

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you

To get your moon sign, plug in your date, time, and city of birth into Astro.com’s birth chart generator. Aries moons are known for their impulsive behavior, says Aliza Kellyof Allure. Coupled with their need for excitement or victory, they’re always looking for a spontaneous adventure, which can be easy to satiate since they’re famous for knowing what they want. However, they are also known to have a shorter fuse, but the good news is that they get over it as quickly as the feeling comes. Aries moons work well with air suns.
FOOD & DRINKS
StyleCaster

Sagittarius—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Nostalgic For The Good Old Days & Finding Closure

Your social life is about to get so much more interesting this month and your Sagittarius horoscope for September 2022 proves it! In fact, it will likely bring you blessings in love too. After all, on September 2, Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which is highlighting your desire to have the time of your life. You deserve to feel that exhilarating joy that only comes when life is at its most beautiful! However, let’s not forget this month is only just beginning, and by September 9, you may find that conflicts are beginning to...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Keto
StyleCaster

Aquarius—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Prepare For Lift Off, Because You’re Going Places

Just when you think you have everything figured out, life always has a way of throwing a curveball at you! Get ready, because your Aquarius horoscope for September 2022 says you’re exploring some unexpected places this month. On September 2, Mercury in your adventure-seeking ninth house will oppose Jupiter, tapping into your desire to get the most juice out of your squeeze! If you’re feeling uninspired, it’s time to remedy that by digging even deeper for the truth. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde and encourage you to explore the untrodden path. Although you will likely feel incredibly...
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, September 2022

The sun in Virgo lights up the sector of your chart that rules success and recognition, making it an exciting time of year to stand in the spotlight, make big career moves, and think about the legacy you want to leave behind. You might be building a new reputation for yourself at this moment.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Both Hot & Cold, So Get Ready For Temperatures To Shift

The planets are turning up the heat in your love horoscope for the week of September 12 to September 18, but temperatures could easily run cold when we least expect it! After all, the timing may feel somewhat off in your relationships, which may be developing into downright  disappointment as the week progresses. Remember—this is only temporary! Still, if you’re currently in the thick of some relationship trouble, knowing it will eventually pass doesn’t make it any easier. Not only is Mercury officially retrograde, but Venus in critical Virgo will also square off with Mars in temperamental Gemini on September 16,...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your Zodiac Sign Can Expect Major Shifts This Week As Mercury Stations Retrograde

It’s hard to believe, but September’s officially here. Not only is summer coming to an end, but Mercury’s also preparing to station retrograde through the cosmos once again. Taking place at least three times every year, Mercury retrogrades are pretty common, but that unfortunately doesn’t make them any less challenging — especially in the midst of Virgo season. Since Virgo is the productive, detail-oriented sign that’s ruled by Mercury, everyone’s bound to have difficulty communicating and effectively processing information this week, especially since there’s a full moon also culminating overhead in the idealistic, expansive sign of Pisces — a sign far less concerned with precision. With plenty on the agenda, your September 5, 2022 weekly horoscope is all about embracing ideals and aspirations while placing details on the backburner.
TRAVEL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy