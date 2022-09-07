ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooks Koepka enjoying every moment of ‘wet hot Italian summer’ with wife Jena Sims

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
 5 days ago

Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, are saying goodbye to summer with an epic Italian adventure.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Pageant of Hope founder, 33, posted a collection of photos from their overseas adventure, which included some wine-ing aboard a yacht.

“Wet hot Italian Summer,” Sims captioned the post .

Brooks Koepka embraces wife Jena Sims on a yacht during their Italian getaway.
Instagram/Jena Sims
The couple tied the knot in Turks and Caicos earlier this summer.
Instagram/Jena Sims
Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims were photographed holding hands as they strolled through Portofino.
Instagram/Jena Sims

In one photo, the couple — who tied the knot in Turks and Caicos back in June — is seen kissing in their swimwear at sunset. Koepka, 32, is also photographed holding Sims’ hand as they travel through Portofino in another.

Koepka’s Eurotrip with Sims comes days after he wrapped the LIV Golf Invitational Series outside of Boston, where Dustin Johnson took home the top prize of $4 million in a playoff.

The four-time major champion defected to the Saudi-backed series earlier this summer, telling the press at the time, “I feel very comfortable with the decision I made. I’m happy, and did what’s best for me.”

Prior to the trip, Brooks Koepka took part in the LIV Golf Invitational Series outside of Boston.
Getty Images
Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims enjoyed their honeymoon in Greece in July.
Instagram/Jena Sims

Although Koepka has had a busy season between LIV Golf events and the British Open, the two-time U.S. Open champ squeezed in some alone time with Sims, as the pair traveled to Greece for their honeymoon .

“Honey-mooned,” Sims shared from Mykonos in July.

During the trip, the One One Swimwear collaborator quipped that Koepka had been promoted from “instagram fiancé to instagram husband,” after he played photographer for some of Sims’ seaside snaps .

First linked in 2017, Koepka and Sims announced their engagement four years later.

