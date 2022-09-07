ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Leiliani!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Born on July 12, 2022, this little firecracker has three siblings just as cute as she is! Leilani is full-on play until all of a sudden she’s found in a deep sleep. Leilani is up to date on her age-appropriate vaccinations and dewormings and as...
GREENSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

N.C. Zoo announces death of river otter Bono

ASHEBORO, Randolph County — The North Carolina Zoo announced that Bono, one of its North American river otters, has died at 16 years old. Zoo officials said Bono had been dealing with age-related arthritis before having to be euthanized last week. They said Bono lived longer than the median...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
Winston-salem, NC
The Planking Traveler

Habitat for Humanity ReStore to re-open in new Kernersville location this month

I was shopping at the Kernersville Aldi this week when I noticed the ReStore "coming soon" sign right next door. How exciting to have the store up and running again! If you've shopped with them in the past 6 years, you'll remember their old location was on North Main St. by Food Lion, but they closed that location in mid-June of this year to prepare to move to the new location with more space.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina

North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury’s Cheerwine in the running as “Coolest Thing Made In NC”

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC Chamber announced 31 semifinalists for the Coolest Thing Made in NC, and Cheerwine is one of 15 honorees in the medium-to-large business category. Semifinal voting is available by clicking here. Voting closes Sept. 16. Founded in Salisbury in 1917, Cheerwine is the oldest continuing...
SALISBURY, NC
WAVY News 10

NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Is Greensboro over-policing people experiencing homelessness? New safety ordinance sparks debate

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The latest safety adjustments made by city officials around Greensboro have sparked some debate on if the current safety ordinances are over-policing the homeless community.  Throughout the city of Greensboro, there have been changes made to keep people safe from dangerous situations. The latest safety issue was people standing in the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Traffic worker hit by vehicle on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person working with traffic controls services was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Greensboro on Thursday. The crash happened on Spring Garden Street, near Bruce Street. Area Wide Protective, which provides traffic control services in 28 states, confirmed that one of their Greensboro-based workers was struck by a vehicle while […]
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

ALCOVETS host Hot Air Balloon Festival

Shepherd Stearns watches the 'Sundance III' balloon prepare for take-off. The balloon was one of over 20 that flew on Sept. 9. Updates as of Sept. 9 at 7:31 p.m. to include additional photos. The Carolina blue sky is getting a little more colorful this weekend in Alamance County. ALCOVETS...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

EDITORIAL: A bad look for Derwin Montgomery, and yet…

The Derwin Montgomery indictment on Aug. 29 fills in some of the details that the news cannot: an itemized list of the alleged fraud — 14 counts, each for less than $5,000, totaling $23,940.25, and a 15th count alleging embezzlement of federal funds that brings the Feds’ total to $26,299.57. That’s how much they say Montgomery siphoned off from the Bethesda Homeless Center during a 3-month period between 2018-20, where he served as executive director making more than $73,000 a year… until he abruptly resigned in December 2020.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Downtown Greensboro supports local businesses with summer passport program

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro community spent more than $100,000 at local businesses during its 14-week summer passport program. Customers took pictures of their signed receipts via the Dowtown Greensboro App and were entered into a weekly drawing to receive $500. Additionally, the business on the receipt would receive $500 as well. The event […]
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Forsyth County’s push to de-stigmatize substance use with drug checks and free Naloxone

Featured photo: The Naloxone machine in the Forsyth County Detention Center in downtown Winston-Salem. (photo by Jerry Cooper) From afar, it looks like a regular vending machine — black, bulky with a front glass plane. This rectangular box that takes up space in the Forsyth County Detention Center is at first glance unassuming. Upon closer inspection however, passersby will notice that the identical white boxes that line the inside are not sugary and salty snacks.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC

