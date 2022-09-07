ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

CNET

All the 'New' iPhone 14 Features That Already Exist on Android

Apple touted a lot of firsts at its iPhone 14 event last week, but those "breakthroughs" come with a few key caveats. The iPhone faithful who are fully invested in Apple's ecosystem may be unaware that many of the features the company revealed with bated breath have existed on Android devices for years.
CNET

Secret iOS 16 Features That'll Change How You Use Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iPhone 14 is great, but your current iPhone is about to get an update too. Apple's iOS 16 is coming really soon. The official version of the new iPhone operating system will be released to compatible devices on Monday, Sept. 12.
CNET

Save up to $149 on Select Apple Watch 7 Models at Amazon

Smartwatches are growing in popularity, and for good reason -- these devices that fit right on your wrist allow you to stay connected wherever you go. You can text, call, stream music and more from most smartwatch devices. And one of our favorite smartwatches of the year, the Apple Watch Series 7, is on sale right now as folks await the impending release of the Series 8.
CNET

The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
CNET

Apple Maps Is Getting 2 New Features With iOS 16 Next Week

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple Maps on iPhone is getting several new features when iOS 16 is released on Monday, Apple announced at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday. Some of the upcoming features include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers, like making Bird scooters and bikes easier to find.
CNET

iOS 16's 2 Essential Updates for Apple Maps: How They Make Travel Easier

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Today's release of iOS 16 -- Apple's latest version of its iPhone operating system -- adds a long list of cool, new features, and Apple Maps showcases several of them. Some of the additions to Apple Maps include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers that could make rentable scooters and bikes easier to find.
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 eSIM Change Has Small Carriers Hopeful Switching Will Be Easier

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's embrace of virtual, embedded SIM cards in the iPhone 14 line -- eliminating the SIM card slot for US models -- has led some online to worry that switching carriers is about to get a lot more difficult. Smaller carriers like Mint Mobile, US Mobile and Boost Mobile, however, see it as just the opposite.
CNET

4 Things to Know About iOS 16

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Give your iPhone a big upgrade by downloading iOS 16, available today for most iPhone devices. You'll get a bundle of new lock screen options and plenty of other upgrades. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date last week during its fall iPhone event. This is an annual tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
CNET

Watch a Patent Attorney Examine Odd Google Patents

These days, it feels like Google is everywhere. It's in your browser, smart home assistant, phone, thermostat and an endless list of other omnipresent devices. How did Google get here and where could it possibly be headed in the future?. We spoke with patent attorney Robert Sachs, who examined several...
CNET

A Portless iPhone? Please, Apple, Don't Go There

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple evicted the 3.5mm headphone jack from iPhones starting in 2016. This year, it dropped the SIM card slot, relying on eSIM chips for its iPhone 14 smartphones. If you extrapolate, you might expect iPhones to drop the charging and data port next, beginning the era of the portless iPhone.
CNET

Save Over $50 on This Stylish Marshall Smart Speaker

Most smart speakers have a simple if somewhat unexciting design that blends in with most homes' decor. But if you're looking for something with a little more character, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering $55 off this Marshall Uxbridge smart speaker with a classic, eye-catching look -- dropping the price down to just $165. There's not a clear-cut expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will remain available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.
CNET

Apple's iOS 16 Is Out Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Give your iPhone a big upgrade by downloading iOS 16, available today for most iPhone devices. You'll get a bundle of new lock screen options and plenty of other upgrades. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date last week during its fall iPhone event. This is an annual tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
CNET

iOS 16 Revives a Classic Battery Feature on iPhones

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iPhone users with compatible iPhones can now download iOS 16. Released today, the latest version of the iPhone operating system software adds a bevy of excellent new features -- and brings back one that users have missed for years. I'm not sure why Apple removed it, but I'm sure glad to have it back.
CNET

iOS 16 Launches Today: Every Big Change Hitting Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you own an iPhone 8 or newer? If so, your iPhone is about to get a major update. Apple's new mobile operating system, iOS 16, is expected to...
CNET

Get This $700 LG Soundbar and Subwoofer for Just $350 Today

Soundbars are a great way to improve the sound of your TV without spending a lot of money. Most are pretty affordable and provide better sound than most TVs, which means you can get a cinematic experience at home. Best Buy has slashed the price of the LG 5.1.2 channel...
CNET

iOS 16's Photo Editing Tool for iPhone Makes Erasing Objects Feel Like Magic

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iOS 16 software for all compatible iPhones was officially released to the public today, five days after the company launched its new iPhone 14 line. Along with the many cool new features included in today iOS 16's release comes one of the easiest ways to edit photos that I've ever seen.
CNET

iPhone 14 Preorders 'Worse' Than For iPhone 13, Analyst Says

Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup was unveiled last week, with preorders kicking off on Sept. 9 ahead of the iPhone 14 going on sale Sept. 16. But preorders of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are lower than preorders for the previous iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
