Prediction: Will it be Missouri or Oregon for 4-star OL Logan Reichert?

Raytown High School (Missouri) four-star offensive tackle Logan Reichert is ready to announce his college decision.

The 6-foot-6, 350-pound guard/tackle will choose between Missouri and Oregon on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. CT/2:45 p.m. PT at his high school.

Reichert took June official visits to both programs and also took at least one unofficial visit to each school.

The Tigers are the in-state team and Reichert is close to his family, so proximity to home could be a boost.

Missouri's' recruiting class is ranked No. 58 nationally .

Oregon, on the other hand, is in desperate need of offensive line help.

The Ducks have failed to secure a commitment up front in the class of 2023 and, at least so far, have been unable to carry over the momentum of signing Rainier Beach High School (Washington) five-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. late last cycle.

Still, Oregon has the top class in the Pac-12 Conference, so offensive line has been one of the lone weak spots.

Here's what 247Sports had to say , in part, about Reichert:

"Massive offensive line prospect with plus length. Measured 6-foot-5 5/8, 351 pounds with a wingspan approaching 6-foot-10 at the All-American National Combine in Jan. 2022.

"Two-sport athlete who also plays basketball. Shows above average functional athleticism relative to mass, likely fostered by multi-sport participation.

"Physical presence at the point of attack. Generally good with hand placement and increasingly shows block-finishing conviction as high school career has progressed. Looks for extra work when available.

"Broad build and overall stature present large obstacle for pass rushers. Plays with a wide base and adequate leverage considering naturally higher center of gravity. Shows requisite lateral competence in pass pro."

Where will Reichert choose?

Prediction: Logan Reichert to Missouri Tigers

Proximity to home could play a huge factor here, and it just doesn't seem like Oregon has much juice recruiting the offensive line position right now.

Reichert is rated the nation's No. 329 overall prospect , No. 29 offensive tackle and No. 11 prospect in Missouri.

However, he projects as a guard/tackle depending on how his body changes with a collegiate workout program.

While the Tigers have missed out on several of the top in-state prospects, Reichert would give them three of the top 11 in-state prospects, joining Lee's Summit four-star wide receiver Joshua Manning (No. 8) and Francis Howell four-star tight end Brett Norfleet (No. 9).

Junior season highlights