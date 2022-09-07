ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

$400,000 worth of meth found during traffic stop, deputies say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Two people are facing charges after deputies who pulled over a truck for a traffic violation found nearly 80 pounds of drugs.

In a news release, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies stopped a Toyota Tundra for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday. Deputies said that when they searched the car, they found 79 pounds of methamphetamines hidden throughout the car, worth an estimated $400,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctAJA_0hljm6TV00

The two people inside the car, Juan Gonzalez and Gladis Rivera, were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qiu2k_0hljm6TV00

Gonzalez and Rivera are both from California. Deputies told KOLN that it was not clear where the two were heading with the drugs.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police, Fire and Rescue investigating fatal vehicle fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – First responders found one person dead at the scene of a vehicle fire on Monday morning. Around 11:15 a.m. fire crews were called to an apartment complex near north 14th and Superior Streets on reports of a vehicle fire and explosion. Battalion Chief Mark Majors...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

York man takes plea deal in meth dealing case

YORK – Richard Sandage, 53, of York (who is also classified as a transient in court documents), was initially charged with seven felonies regarding the dealing of methamphetamine, but as part of a plea agreement, five of those charges were dismissed. According to court documents, local law enforcement was...
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

One dead after car fire in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday. According to LPD, officers were called to the Superior Place Apartments after a small SUV was seen engulfed in flames at around 11 a.m. A male victim was found deceased immediately outside of the driver’s side of the vehicle.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LFR, LPD Investigating Deadly Vehicle Fire

One person is dead after a vehicle around 11:15 Monday morning. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Superior Place apartment complex near 15th and Superior around 11:15 a.m. When crews arrived they found the vehicle on fire and a man dead at the scene. Lincoln Police and...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Drugs#Law Enforcement#Koln#Cox Media Group
klin.com

LPD Arrests Man After Two Guns Found In Parked Vehicle

Lincoln Police spotted a vehicle that was parked and running in an alley near 17th and O Street just before midnight Thursday. “While approaching the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle,” says LPD Sergeant Chris Vollmer. Officers say there was a cloud of marijuana...
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: Two dead after multi-vehicle crash east of Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two people are dead after a crash just east of Grand Island Sunday. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that a three-vehicle accident happened around 6:50 p.m. 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on Highway 30. The sheriff's office said 18 year old Brady Buechter,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
iheart.com

Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest

The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
YORK COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Man dies after crashing into concrete base of traffic signal

OMAHA, Neb. — A man died at the hospital Sunday morning after crashing near 72nd and Pine streets. Omaha police were called to the area around 7 a.m. after reports of a driver crashing into a traffic signal. A witness told police the driver, 46-year-old Mario Louis ran a...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Police find missing child

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday morning has been found safe and is back with her family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that she’s been located.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP asks for help identifying felony reckless driver

KEITH COUNTY -- The Nebraska State Patrol has asked for help in identifying the individual shown in the picture for multiple charges. The driver is wanted for speeding more than 35mph over the speed limit; willful reckless driving, felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. On Tuesday, Sept. 6,...
KEITH COUNTY, NE
WOWT

I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers on I-80 eastbound are impacted by a semi-truck crash. According to tweets from Omaha Police, a semi-truck on eastbound I-80 to I-680 crashed and tipped over Saturday morning. All lanes of traffic on eastbound I-80 to I-680 are blocked. Traffic is being diverted to the...
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County

SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police looking for missing 12-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Saturday, Sept. 10 near 14th and Peach streets. Danai Helstadter is 5'3" and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Danai has dark brown that is neck-length. Lincoln police tweeted the missing child alert at 6:47...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots As Man Tries To Steal Her Trailer

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–An attempted theft of a trailer with an ATV on it was thwarted by a 58-year-old woman, who woke up just after 2am Thursday at her home near 77th and South Street to her dog barking and seeing a white man outside try to steal the trailer by hooking it up to a white truck.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Dodge County judge's sudden resignation followed relationship with meth user

FREMONT — For a gregarious guy, Judge Ken Vampola moseyed quietly out of the Dodge County Courthouse on Sept. 2, his last day. No retirement party. No cake. No staffers gathered round, wishing him well. No proclamations from governors, past or present. The biggest adieu for the longtime judge? A small gathering at a local steakhouse, after hours.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Preliminary set for one of two men charged in gunshot incident

BEATRICE – A preliminary hearing is set for September 29th, for one of two men charged in an incident where shots were fired into a Beatrice home in early August. 18-year-old Colten Anderson, of Firth is charged with discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building and use of a firearm to commit felony. Anderson requested a preliminary hearing on the two felony charges, which will be held in Gage County Court.
BEATRICE, NE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
73K+
Followers
131K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy