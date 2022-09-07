Biden’s COVID head: ‘God gave us two arms’ to get double vaccinations

President Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator has said Americans should all get an annual COVID-19 vaccine alongside a flu shot — flippantly saying it is “why God gave us two arms.”

Dr. Ashish Jha told a White House press briefing Tuesday that the administration’s focus was making “vaccines a more routine part of our lives” with “annual protection.”

“The good news is you can get both your flu shot and COVID shot at the same time. It’s actually a good idea,” said Jha, who is also a dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

“I really believe this is why God gave us two arms — one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot.”

Jha also repeated messaging from earlier in the pandemic that people should get vaccinated to help grandparents and vulnerable members of the community.

“So, today, we’re calling on all Americans: Roll up your sleeve to get your COVID-19 vaccine shot,” he said.

Jha insisted that the chance to get two vaccines at once every year was “an important milestone.” YouTube / The White House

Jha insisted the US had reached “an important milestone” with the vaccines, which have long divided the nation and led to mass firings among many refusing to get them.

“For a large majority of Americans, we are moving to a point where a single annual COVID shot should provide a high degree of protection against serious illness all year,” he said, compared to the need for a shot every few months.

Still, the “highest-risk individuals … may need more than annual protection,” he said, singling out the over-80s.

Jha once again called on Americans to “roll up your sleeve to get your COVID-19 vaccine shot.” Bloomberg via Getty Images

“The pandemic isn’t over,” he claimed, despite his earlier messaging that it would mostly be contained with an annual shot.

“We will remain vigilant, and of course, we continue to look for and prepare for unforeseen twists and turns.”