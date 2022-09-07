Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Alpine Ride in Pennsylvania is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenSomerset County, PA
Major discount grocery store chain hosts grand re-opening event in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersSomerset, PA
In 1987, a teen stormed out of her father's house after an argument. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajWindber, PA
Related
WGAL
Stolen car flees troopers, crashes, killing two people, Pennsylvania State Police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A stolen car crashed on Saturday in Harrisburg, killing two people, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Route 22/Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road. Pennsylvania State Police said a Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware tag was traveling at a high...
NC man steals dumpling in Bedford County, urinates on cell walls: Police
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A North Carolina man is in trouble with the law after he allegedly trespassed at a Bedford County market, stole an apple dumpling, then urinated all over the cell state police put him in, according to troopers. Quintin Womack, 32, of Winterville, NC, was taken into custody over the weekend […]
Florida couple assaults each other after Cambria County Fair, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple that was working a game station at the Cambria County Fair was arrested after an argument over another woman turned violent. Shawn James Graves, 45, and Virginia Dawn White, 39, were in town working the Cambria County Fair and staying at the Comfort Inn, according to charges […]
Argument over food leads to cinder block fight in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An argument over food turned into a fist fight that led one man to smash a cinder block over another man’s head before allegedly strangling him, state police report. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called to the scene of a fight on Aug. 24 on Amber Road in Monroe Township […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$5K in car parts stolen from Bedford business, troopers report
BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Approximately $5,000 worth of catalytic converters were cut and stolen from a business in Bedford, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Troopers were called by Cumberland Truck Parts located on Business 220 in Bedford the morning of Sept. 6. It was reported that an unknown actor(s) cut two catalytic converters off […]
WJAC TV
'If you want to learn a thing or two:' Hyndman man accused of unlawful contact with girl
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Hyndman man is facing charges after being accused of having unlawful contact with a juvenile female. Troopers say in April, a juvenile male reported to police that 31-year-old Anthony Troutman had been engaging in sexually explicit conversations with the girl via text.
Monessen man pleads guilty for fight with police, gun and weapons charges
Aliziah Feliberty had no answer when asked by a county judge Monday morning if he understood just what could have happened when he resisted arrest following a scuffle with police last year in Monessen. “What did you think you could have accomplished when you tried to disarm these two officers....
Police search for York County man accused of assaulting, strangling 17-year-old girl
YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for a man accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl last month in Jackson Township. Adam Lee Harvey, 18, is accused of striking and strangling the victim during an argument in the early morning hours of August 25, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested after armed standoff in East Hempfield Twp.
A man was arrested Sunday morning in East Hempfield Township after what police described as a roughly five-hour standoff that included the suspect shooting at officers multiple times. According to police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a domestic disturbance....
yourdailylocal.com
Sept. 12, 2022 Police Blotter
James Bolyard Jr, 31, Spring Creek was charged with Theft by Deception, Deceptive or Fraudulent Business Practices, and Receives Advance Payment for Services and Fails to Perform on 09/09/2022 following an investigation. A 13-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Indecent Assault following an investigation into a report from July 2022. Richard...
Male hospitalized after being shot, crashing car into house in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after an incident in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Charles Street in Knoxville at around 9:25 p.m. According to Pittsburgh police, responding officers found a male with a grazed...
Local couple facing charges after giving teens alcohol, letting them play with loaded gun
CALIFORNIA BOROUGH, Pa. — A California Borough couple is accused of giving liquor to 14-year-olds and letting them play with a loaded gun. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. Jeremy and Trisha Jackson are facing multiple child endangerment charges. Police were called to their Pennsylvania...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explorejeffersonpa.com
Clarion County Man Accused of Providing False Report to Police Regarding Erratic Driver
CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man is in hot water for allegedly filling out a false written statement to state police implicating a known woman to be operating a van while intoxicated with children in the vehicle. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal...
Medical examiner lists cause of death in infant's fall from Plum window
A 1-year-old boy who fell from a Plum window on Aug. 30 died of blunt force head trauma, according to an updated report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Henry Witucki’s death was an accident, the medical examiner indicated. The boy fell from the window around 6:30...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in Drug Charges for Punxsy Woman
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Report of Trespassing in Knox Township. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the area of Knox Dale Road, in Knox Township, Jefferson County, for a report of trespassing around 7:06 p.m., on Thursday, September 8. The victim is a 57-year-old Brookville...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Man Charged With Breaking into Coalport Home and Passing Out
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Halifax man is facing a felony charge for breaking into a Coalport home and passing out. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Justin Robert Williams, 31, was charged by state police with felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and a summary count of public drunkenness after the incident that occurred Aug. 28 at 2:54 a.m.
Police arrest Hempfield man wearing clown wig, carrying loaded gun at Delmont Dairy Queen
Three loaded handguns and 62 rounds of ammunition were seized from a Hempfield man Saturday after Delmont police said he took one of the weapons into the Route 66 Dairy Queen. Officers were responding to the area around 1:30 p.m. after a motorist reported an erratic driver wearing a bright yellow safety vest and rainbow clown wig walk into the restaurant with a gun, Police Chief T.J. Klobucar said. Police took him into custody and filed charges the following day.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Credit Card Scam of Nearly $7,500 in North Mahoning Township
NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a credit card scam of nearly $7,500.00 in North Mahoning Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this incident occurred near Route 119 Highway North, in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, around 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police say an...
Remains found match DNA of missing Pa. woman: reports
State police say that human remains found in Somerset County match the DNA of a woman who has been missing since August, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Somerset’s district attorney’s office, the news station said that the remains were found on a property along Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township and other neighboring areas.
Woman Shot Friday Afternoon in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – The Pittsburgh Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday...
Comments / 1