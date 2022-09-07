Three loaded handguns and 62 rounds of ammunition were seized from a Hempfield man Saturday after Delmont police said he took one of the weapons into the Route 66 Dairy Queen. Officers were responding to the area around 1:30 p.m. after a motorist reported an erratic driver wearing a bright yellow safety vest and rainbow clown wig walk into the restaurant with a gun, Police Chief T.J. Klobucar said. Police took him into custody and filed charges the following day.

DELMONT, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO