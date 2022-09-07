ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WTAJ

$5K in car parts stolen from Bedford business, troopers report

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Approximately $5,000 worth of catalytic converters were cut and stolen from a business in Bedford, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Troopers were called by Cumberland Truck Parts located on Business 220 in Bedford the morning of Sept. 6. It was reported that an unknown actor(s) cut two catalytic converters off […]
BEDFORD, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Sept. 12, 2022 Police Blotter

James Bolyard Jr, 31, Spring Creek was charged with Theft by Deception, Deceptive or Fraudulent Business Practices, and Receives Advance Payment for Services and Fails to Perform on 09/09/2022 following an investigation. A 13-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Indecent Assault following an investigation into a report from July 2022. Richard...
WARREN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in Drug Charges for Punxsy Woman

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Report of Trespassing in Knox Township. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the area of Knox Dale Road, in Knox Township, Jefferson County, for a report of trespassing around 7:06 p.m., on Thursday, September 8. The victim is a 57-year-old Brookville...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Man Charged With Breaking into Coalport Home and Passing Out

CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Halifax man is facing a felony charge for breaking into a Coalport home and passing out. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Justin Robert Williams, 31, was charged by state police with felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and a summary count of public drunkenness after the incident that occurred Aug. 28 at 2:54 a.m.
COALPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Police arrest Hempfield man wearing clown wig, carrying loaded gun at Delmont Dairy Queen

Three loaded handguns and 62 rounds of ammunition were seized from a Hempfield man Saturday after Delmont police said he took one of the weapons into the Route 66 Dairy Queen. Officers were responding to the area around 1:30 p.m. after a motorist reported an erratic driver wearing a bright yellow safety vest and rainbow clown wig walk into the restaurant with a gun, Police Chief T.J. Klobucar said. Police took him into custody and filed charges the following day.
DELMONT, PA
PennLive.com

Remains found match DNA of missing Pa. woman: reports

State police say that human remains found in Somerset County match the DNA of a woman who has been missing since August, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Somerset’s district attorney’s office, the news station said that the remains were found on a property along Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township and other neighboring areas.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

