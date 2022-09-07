ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVAL

Federal investment in Oregon's mental health; mobile crisis services

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene's CAHOOTS program is now a model for the rest of the country. Monday, the White House announced it will reimburse mobile crisis intervention services in Oregon through Medicaid. Oregon becomes the first state to earn federal approval from the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services.
Oregon Senators secure over $2-million in federal funds for Oregon Firefighting Aid

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced, Monday, that 10 Oregon fire districts will receive a combined $2.58-million in federal Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG). Local firefighters working hard to protect lives and livelihoods throughout Oregon deserve topnotch equipment to stay safe while they’re putting themselves at risk defending...
Lane County wildfire threat increasing due to climate change

EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke has become a September staple. It's been scorching Oregon’s once green forests for the past several years. Orange skies and wicked flames have become common in the past few years. A swath of the Willamette Forest in Lane County has seen nearly 290,000...
