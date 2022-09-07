Read full article on original website
Federal investment in Oregon's mental health; mobile crisis services
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene's CAHOOTS program is now a model for the rest of the country. Monday, the White House announced it will reimburse mobile crisis intervention services in Oregon through Medicaid. Oregon becomes the first state to earn federal approval from the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services.
Oregon makes major strides in help for mental health crisis with federal approval
Senator Ron Wyden announced today that Oregon is the first state to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of community-based mobile crisis intervention services that help those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. This great news for Oregon clearly demonstrates how our state continues to lead the nation...
Oregon Senators secure over $2-million in federal funds for Oregon Firefighting Aid
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced, Monday, that 10 Oregon fire districts will receive a combined $2.58-million in federal Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG). Local firefighters working hard to protect lives and livelihoods throughout Oregon deserve topnotch equipment to stay safe while they’re putting themselves at risk defending...
Lane County wildfire threat increasing due to climate change
EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke has become a September staple. It's been scorching Oregon’s once green forests for the past several years. Orange skies and wicked flames have become common in the past few years. A swath of the Willamette Forest in Lane County has seen nearly 290,000...
Fire officials say shutting the power off to avoid wildfires was the right thing to do
Some fire officials in the metro area say PGE's "Public Safety Power Shutoffs" likely prevented serious fires from starting. Crews say the inconvenience to many homeowners and businesses was worth the reduction in wildfire risk. Compared to Labor Day weekend 2020, Division Chief for Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Cassandra...
