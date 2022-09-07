Minnesota High School Football Top games of week 2

The first week of football is in the books and the season is already in full swing. This week (September 8-9) has some great matchups to check out.

Here are the top 10 games of the week, followed by other games to watch in the state during the first full week of football in Minnesota.

Lakeville North at Lakeville South, 9/9, 7 p.m.

Rivalry week for both of these teams. Bragging rights are on the line as well as the chance to start out a season with an unblemished 2-0 record. Lakeville North has not defeated Lakeville South since 2018 and most games have been fairly one-sided.

Lakeville South senior running back Carson Hansen will look to build off his impressive 2022 resume having already rushed for 112 yards on 11 attempts against Park last week. Hansen also chipped in a receiving touchdown as well.

The Panthers are led by junior Sawyer Wilkie. Wilkie ran for a paltry 159 yards and three touchdowns in a week one victory over Eastview. Senior wide receiver Sam Nolan also added 137 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Lakeville North will need starting sophomore quarterback Riley Grossman to have a big game to keep pace with the SBLive No. 1 preseason ranked team Lakeville South.

Shakopee at Prior Lake, 9/9, 7 p.m.

Shakopee went into Anoka and blew out the Tornadoes last week 49-20. The Sabers rushed for any eye-popping 487 yards with a combination of senior running back Jadon Hellerud and Garrison Monroe.

Prior Lake hosted Hopkins and shut them out 43-0 last Thursday. The Lakers totaled 332 yards rushing amassed by five players.

SBLive preseason No. 12 Prior Lake may be on upset watch if Shakopee can run the ball as effectively as they did against Anoka.

Andover at Elk River, 9/9, 7 p.m.

Andover senior quarterback Landyn Nelson is coming off a 428-yard, five touchdown performance in a week one blowout against Brainerd. Senior Sam Musungu was the main benefactor of Nelson's huge game as he had 10 catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns.

Elk River senior quarterback Cade Osterman is coming off a 101-yard and three touchdown performance in a week one blowout against Cambridge-Isanti. Osterman was a perfect 3-for-3 with every pass going for a touchdown.

These teams met in 2021 and Andover came out on top 28-13 early in the season and ended the Elk's season with a 49-31 victory in the playoffs.

Elk River will look to establish the run, as they have for years, in order to keep the Huskies' explosive offense off the field.

St. Michael-Albertville at Centennial, 9/9, 7 p.m.

Both teams are coming off tough losses last week. St. Michael-Albertville was upset by Forest Lake 35-20 and Centennial lost a tough game 29-28 to Stillwater. Both teams will be looking for retribution this week.

St. Michael-Albertville, SBLive No. 9 overall preseason ranked team, will need to bounce back in order to avoid a 0-2 start. Centennial could easily have started the season 1-0, but it struggled with turnovers and allowed Stillwater to pass its way to victory.

Starting out 0-2 in a quality Metro-Gold-South Conference will be tough to dig out of. Look for junior running back Maverick Harper of the Cougars and senior quarterback Colton Demarais to be the keys of the game for each team.

Minnetonka at Blaine, 9/9, 7 p.m.

Minnetonka came into the season as the SBLive No. 10 team in Minnesota football power rankings.

Minnetonka handled business against Edina last week and now travels to Blaine to face the Bengals.

The Bengals come in at No. 21 on the SBLive preseason power rankings. The Bengals beat the No. 22 SBLive preseason ranked White Bear Lake Bears 24-19 at home.

Junior quarterback Milos Spasojevic leads the way for the Skippers coming off a solid 2022 opener throwing for 241 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bengals defense will look to slow down the junior after a stellar week-one performance totaling three sacks, a forced fumble, an interception and a blocked kick.

Farmington at Eden Prairie, 9/9, 7 p.m.

SBLive preseason No. 3 Eden Prairie hosts No. 13 Farmington in what should be a fantastic matchup.

Eden Prairie is coming off a surprising 34-7 blowout victory at East Ridge. Eden Prairie defeated the Tigers in Farmington last season 37-29 in a tightly contested game. Senior Nick Fazi had an efficient game at quarterback for the Eagles, and as a team it rushed for 223 yards.

Farmington is coming off a 28-9 victory over Burnsville. Sophomore Jonah Ask had a great start to his varsity career rushing for 112 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers harassed the Blaze all night and amassed a total of five sacks.

This is a huge game for both teams early in the 2022 season. Eden Prairie is looking to take a step back into the title contender conversation and Farmington has a huge opportunity to avenge a tough loss in 2021.

Fridley at North Community, 9/9, 6 p.m.

North Community football had a 57-game win streak ended by Fridley in 2020. The Tigers were also one of only two teams that beat the Polars last season. Senior quarterback Myson Newton had a rough outing against SMB last week going 3-for-12 for 56 yards and a touchdown. Newton also rushed 32 times for only 66 yards.

Fridley is coming off a thrilling overtime victory 15-14 against SMB. North Community is coming off a blowout win against Johnson. North Community senior running back William Smith had an explosive game rushing for 113 yards on eight carries.

Look for another close game in Minneapolis on Friday.

Holy Angels at Orono, 9/9, 7 p.m.

The Stars may have a star on their team with senior quarterback Aaron Boarman. Boarman nearly single-handedly beat Hill-Murray last week throwing for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Boarman also rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Charles Gilbert and junior running back Reid Davenport also had huge games and look to continue their success against Orono on Friday.

Orono beat a tough Robbinsdale Cooper team 21-18. Senior quarterback Charlie Kraus threw for three touchdowns and senior MLB/TE Nash Tichy caught the game-winning touchdown. Tichy also was a huge impact on the defensive side of the ball for the Spartans.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

East Ridge at Stillwater, 9/9, 7 p.m.

East Ridge would probably like to forget about its first game against Eden Prairie. The Raptors were blown out 34-7 at home and now have to face the run-n-gun Stillwater Ponies.

Senior Max Shikenjanski put the team on his back last week in an epic 29-28 victory.

Shikenjanski threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns against a solid Centennial squad and will look to continue his torrid passing pace against East Ridge.

Look for East Ridge to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Eden Prairie.

Chaska at Chanhassen, 9/9, 7 p.m.

Six miles separates Chaska and Chanhassen. Chanhassen football has only been around since 2009, but it has carved out a place in Minnesota high school football. Chanhassen rushed for 244 yards but also turned the ball over three times last week against Hastings. The Storm will

have to avoid costly mistakes in order to beat Chaska on Friday.

Chaska comes in as the No. 18 team in the SBLive preseason power rankings. Senior running back Reese Turner is coming off 213 yards and three touchdowns on the ground against Bloomington Jefferson. The Hawks dual-threat senior quarterback Jamarrius Courtney also added 213 yards of offense with a rushing and passing touchdown.

Other games to watch in week 2:

Maple Grove at Totino-Grace

Princeton at Zimmerman

Byron at Faribault

Buffalo at Coon Rapids