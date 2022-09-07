Nearly 4,500 pounds of chicken sausage recalled over possible contamination by bits of blue plastic

ATLANTA — The USDA said it is recalling nearly 4500 pounds of a Georgia-made chicken and pork smoked sausage because it may contain pieces of thin blue plastic.

The recall is for Sunset Farm Foods Inc. 28-oz. vacuum sealed packages of “Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage” with a sell by date of 10-28-22.

The packaged also have an establishment number of “P 9185″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says possible contaminated packages were sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

So far, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick from the sausage. The USDA says the recalled sausage should be either thrown away or returned to the store you bought it from.

Sunset Farm Foods Inc. is based in Valdosta.

