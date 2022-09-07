Read full article on original website
Fight breaks out on field between Fort Worth, Dallas high school football teams
FORT WORTH, Texas — Things got bowling shoe-ugly under the Friday night lights in Fort Worth as two footballs teams broke into an all-out fistfight with fans even jumping into the fray. The slobberknocker was between the Fort Worth Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt High School football...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Wild fight ends high school football game between Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Dallas Roosevelt
FORT WORTH, Texas - The UIL is investigating a brawl that broke out at the end of a high school football game between Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night. Eastern Hills led Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out...
SMU superfan who attended 542 consecutive football games dies following health battle
DALLAS — An SMU alum and superfan who attended over 500 consecutive football games has died. The SMU football team announced the passing of Paul Layne on Twitter Monday afternoon following a health battle. "SMU lost one of its biggest fans today, as SMU alum, former cheerleader and superfan...
Southlake Style
Cedar Hill No Match For Dragon Defense
The Dragons shined during their annual “Green Out” game last Friday, defeating the Cedar Hill Longhorns 47-6. Despite another high-scoring affair and a 48-yard field goal from Tyler White, the defense stood out the most, holding the Longhorns to just 223 yards while also forcing two turnovers. The Dragons kept the pressure on all night long with outstanding performances from Dragon Pride Player Of The Week Aaron Scherp, who led the team with 10 tackles, and fellow linebacker Nigel Fodor with his seven tackles. Free safety Carter High was also busy in the secondary with eight tackles on the night.
Burning desire: Dallas Fuel using success to etch name among top pro sports teams in North Texas
DALLAS — Burn blue. Two words that define one of the most recently successful pro sports teams in the North Texas area. Nestled in an office space at Victory Park in downtown, the Dallas Fuel are making a name for themselves globally and are putting North Texas in the international spotlight.
Caimon Mathis, defense lead DeSoto (Texas) to big win over South Oak Cliff football
DESOTO, Texas - The DeSoto Eagles went into their Saturday night matchup with the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears having not yet faced a team from their home state. The non-district matchup was the last for the Eagles and they won the game 42-23 on the strength of a 28-point second half. “I think our ...
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas there is a winner amongst you, now they probably don't play for the Dallas Cowboys, because unfortunately, they lost to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday night.
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
WFAA
Sports Special with Joe Trahan
North Texas sports news, stories and highlights. Hosted by Joe Trahan.
fox4news.com
Man accused in killing of former NBA player Andre Emmett to go on trial this week
DALLAS - Jury selection is underway in the murder trial of a man accused in the death of former NBA player and Dallas Carter High superstar Andre Emmett, who was killed in September 2019 near his Dallas home. Larry Jenkins, 23, is facing capital murder charges in Emmett's death. He...
8th grader at Texas middle school arrested for fighting teacher in video
The district called it 'shocking' and 'terrible.'
Overnight closures on SH 360 in Arlington this week
ARLINGTON, Texas — If you drive home late or leave for work early, the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) is sending you a heads-up about your commute for this week. This Tuesday through Friday (Sept. 13-16), crews will be shutting down the north and southbound lanes of Highway 360 in Arlington between Brown Boulevard and Six Flags Drive.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST And Essential Black Owned Restaurants in Dallas, TX (Bring Your Appetite!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Texas is known for delicious southern food throughout its many cities. Dallas, the region’s cultural hub, is no exception. There are plenty of delicious restaurants to explore and opportunities to support black owned businesses at the same time.
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
aisd.net
Expansion at Arlington High School kicks off this fall
Remember that gas station that was in Arlington High School’s front yard at the corner of Park Row and Cooper? It’s gone. Arlington ISD bought the Shell station and tore it down to make way for some major improvements and an expansion at the school. All that’s left right now is a grassy field.
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
Talk Traffic To Me: I-30 Zipper Machines
DALLAS — If you're a driver stuck in traffic along that busy stretch of I-30 in Dallas, you know it can be a pain in the you-know-what when your commute is derailed by traffic. “We get weird looks, birdies,” said machine operator James Washington. “Half the time, they think...
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
