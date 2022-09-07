ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dragons shined during their annual “Green Out” game last Friday, defeating the Cedar Hill Longhorns 47-6. Despite another high-scoring affair and a 48-yard field goal from Tyler White, the defense stood out the most, holding the Longhorns to just 223 yards while also forcing two turnovers. The Dragons kept the pressure on all night long with outstanding performances from Dragon Pride Player Of The Week Aaron Scherp, who led the team with 10 tackles, and fellow linebacker Nigel Fodor with his seven tackles. Free safety Carter High was also busy in the secondary with eight tackles on the night.
CEDAR HILL, TX
