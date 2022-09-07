A Northern California sheriff's deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman

Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
California weather helps firefighters but unleashes floods
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Calmer weather in Northern California helped firefighters battle a smoky wildfire threatening thousands of mountain homes on Monday, while remnants of last week's Pacific hurricane continued to produce thunderstorms that caused flash flooding in the southern part of the state, where crews made headway against another huge blaze.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Correction: South Dakota-Conservative College story
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a story published September 11, 2022, about South Dakota's social studies standards, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the organization that history professor Stephen Jackson referenced. He referred to guidelines from the American Historical Association, not the American Historical Society. Copyright...
spectrumlocalnews.com
GM's Cruise robotaxi service to expand into Phoenix, Austin
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — General Motors' self-driving car company on Monday announced plans to expand a robotaxi service that recently launched in California into new markets in Arizona and Texas before the end of this year. Cruise, a San Francisco startup that General Motors bought six years ago, told...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Oswego man hits road to explore massive NY-24, implications of redistricting
An Oswego man is going the extra mile to help residents of New York’s new 24th Congressional District familiarize themselves with its new borders. Eric Olson traveled the district armed with large maps and artifacts intended to demonstrate the size and diversity of the district. Olson said because he’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
NYSRPA preparing to argue concealed carry lawsuit in court
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association filed a challenge to the state's new concealed carry laws in federal court at the end of last month — a day before the rules went into effect. Executive Director Tom King said the suit challenges almost all...
LAW・
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hawaii Island student spearheads water refill project
WAIMEA, Hawaii — Nikki Montenegro, a student at Hawaii Preparatory Academy and junior project manager at Keahole Center for Sustainability, was struck by the amount of plastic she saw on local beaches and while diving along the shoreline. She had an idea for a project that has since been commended by Gov. David Ige and was recognized by the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce with a Pualu Award for Business Innovation. The award recognizes businesses and organizations that work together in providing business leadership and community service.
spectrumlocalnews.com
NYSRPA moves forward with challenge to new concealed carry laws and New York's life expectancy drops
The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association is preparing to argue its challenge to the state's new concealed carry laws in court. Also, the state Board of Regents voted to advance new regulations providing greater oversight over what's being taught in nonpublic schools.
spectrumlocalnews.com
After pay raise led Kemp's 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan
STATHAM, Ga. (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school lockdown drills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York's life expectancy plunges amid COVID-19 pandemic
Life expectancy declined nationwide in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. New York state, hit hard and early by the spread of the virus, saw the steepest drop in the average expected life span by three years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Advocates and lawmakers are...
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY State Education Department poised to adopt regulations to hold nonpublic schools accountable
The New York State Board of Regents voted Monday to advance new regulations that provide greater oversight to enforce state education law about what's being taught in nonpublic school districts. The debate over the new regulations is dividing parents in the Hasidic community as the state could enforce stricter regulations...
spectrumlocalnews.com
LePage and Mills spar over future of Skowhegan dam and mill
The future of the Shawmut dam and Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan took center stage in the race for governor Monday when former Gov. Paul LePage accused current Gov. Janet Mills of working to shut down the dam, which would result in hundreds of lost jobs. A Mills campaign spokesman...
Comments / 0