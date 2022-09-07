ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WATCH: Fritz and Fiona play in the Hippo Cove

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hedj7_0hljkrMd00

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati’s newest hippo, Fritz, and his older sister, Fiona, seem to be getting along swimmingly after new Hippo Cove video shows them playing together.

Video from the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden shows Fritz chasing his sister around the Hippo Cove on Tuesday, September 6. Fritz and Fiona trotted around before making a splash into the water, Bibi following closely behind.

Watch: Fritz and Fiona meet for the first time

The siblings first met on August 24 in the outdoor habitat. Supervised by Bibi, the two almost got close enough for a nose boop!

The famous pair playing is what the zoo called “One of the funniest moments in Hippo Cove History!”

The zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch, said in August, “We will continue to put Fiona, Fritz, and Bibi together for short periods until we’re confident that the three are comfortable together. The next step will then be to add Tucker to the mix. We don’t have an exact timeline for when that will happen.”

Watch: Fritz the hippo explores the outdoor habitat for the first time

Check out the zoo’s Ultimate Hippo Getaway prize package for a chance to meet the famous hippo family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 5

 

