Dog owners are warned to ‘keep your dogs at home’ after dozens – mostly puppies – die of a mystery illness that has left vets puzzled
A mystery illness is killing dozens of dogs across the US, mostly of them under the age of two. The illness, concentrated in Otsego County in northern Michigan, has killed at least 20 dogs in the US. The disease particularly affects puppies, causing bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Dogs die within...
Upworthy
Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her
When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
BBC
Dog escapes Addingham kennels: Moor search for pet
A dog owner is searching moorland for her pet, which managed to escape from the kennels it was staying at while she went on a family holiday. Becky Roberts took her lurcher-greyhound cross, Betsy, to Wharfedale Kennels and Cattery on Addingham Moorside, West Yorkshire, on Saturday. Half an hour later,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
Alaskan Malamute's Refusal to Leave 'PetSmart' Is the Picture of Determination
Video of am Alaskan Malamute throwing a fit at her favorite store and has gone viral on TikTok — and we don't blame her one bit. The viral-worthy video shows the pup refusing to leave PetSmart. Not even when several employees try to lure her out. Thankfully, they eventually got her out of there, but watching this group of adults try and get her to leave is downright hysterical.
Over 100 Beagles Rescued From 'Heinous' Conditions at Breeding Facility
"It's remarkable to see them play and simply enjoy themselves in the sun after the tragic conditions they came from," the San Diego Humane Society said.
WTAJ
Central Pa Humane Society Seeking Foster Families
81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central Pa. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar hold some cuddly kittens with Shelby Burns from the Central Pa Humane Society and chat about the importance of fostering. Fostering Saves Lives! The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes...
dogsbestlife.com
Tiny but mighty. Discover the 15 most popular small dog breeds
Looking for a low-maintenance canine companion? Small dog breeds are the way to go. From Beagles to Yorkies, popular small dog breeds are perfect for city living and make great lap dogs. Keep reading to discover the 15 most popular small dog breeds and find the perfect match for you.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Winston
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Winston!. Meet Winston! Winston is his name, but all his friends call him “Winnie.”. This sweet hunk of Doodle was found wandering with his buddy and was surrendered to a local shelter. Winston is about 1 to...
One Green Planet
Shelter Dog With Unusual Ears Wasn’t Getting Adopted. Then He Met His New Best Friend!
Meet Simon! His foster mom welcomed him into her home, and after only 24 hours, she fell completely in love with him and decided to adopt him. Simon originally came from Heart and Bones Rescue in New York. Although his previous owners gave him up, he could not have found a better home!
msn.com
17 Calm Dog Breeds with Easygoing Personalities
When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn't forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don't shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It's important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.
newsfromthestates.com
Shelter’s reliance on rescues leaves dogs kenneled for months, even years
Beast, a 2 year-old pit bull mastiff dog rescued by the Animal Network, has spent one and a half years at A VIP Pet Boarding facility. (Photo courtest Pawtastic Friends.) Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
Chihuahua Goes Viral With Her Comical Version of 'Playing Dead' With Owner
Mila the Chihuahua has been entertaining people online with her unusual tricks, including an unique version of 'play dead'.
How to introduce a new dog to your home and other pets
Trying to figure out how to introduce a new dog to your home and fellow fur family members? Our step-by-step process has got you covered. Curious as to how to introduce a new dog to your home and other pets in the smoothest way possible? You’ve come to the right place. While investing in the best dog food, toys and bed are an important part of preparing for your dog’s arrival, it’s important not to underestimate just how vital it is to plan out how you’re going to help your canine companion to adjust to their new environment.
I’m a dog trainer – four of the best breeds if you live in a small home or flat
IF you want a pet pooch but are worried about the size of your home then these are the breeds for you. Professional dog trainer, and founder of Dogs With Manners, Alice Manners, has spoken to Fabulous revealing the dog breeds that are best suited for those whose homes are on the smaller side.
msn.com
Labrador's Adorable Bond With Bengal Cat Is Enough to Make Anyone Smile
We've seen before how dog owners tend to get a second dog to give their current one a friend. It makes sense why people do it. A new dog will keep them energized with all the additional playing. Plus, they won't be lonely with another fur baby in the house. What we haven't seen too often is that new fur baby of the family being a cat.
sciencetimes.com
What to ask Dog breeders
This is a big decision when you are getting a puppy, so don't should be taken easily and lightly. When you are looking for the best dog for your home, the first question comes in that who is the best and most responsible breeder through which we can start to adopt a healthy dog? For this purpose, you have needed a bit little research about which breed is good or best for you so you can easily access the puppy or the responsible breeder. Because it is a big investment and the thing which is noticeable that this becomes a member of your home so, you can buy a healthy and happy dog with the help of a reputable breeder.
getnews.info
Sam Ivy K9 Consultants Expert Virtual Dog Training Courses Create Exceptional Canine Behavior
Master Dog Trainer Sam Ivy and his team, with more than a century of combined experience, are building better relationships between dogs and their owners. Pet parents learn to form healthy, happy bonds with their canine companions through training courses. From puppy training to teaching a service dog the tasks...
womansday.com
9 Hairless Cat Breeds for an Allergy-Friendly Home
Not everyone is a cat person, especially those who are allergic. But a hairless cat can make it possible for a cat-loving family to adopt a new pet without causing their allergies to massively flare up. If your only knowledge of hairless cats is when Rachel Green adopts a Sphynx in "The One With The Ball," then we recommend reading on to learn more about this and other hairless cat breeds that bring just as much affection, energy, and cuddle time as kitties with thick coats. We guarantee the whole family will love this cute cat breed — especially the family members who tend to sneeze when Whiskers strolls over for a scratch.
autismparentingmagazine.com
Choosing a Dog for Autism: The Best Dog Breeds
Besides being cute and a major source of love, dogs are an extremely valuable resource for learning when it comes to compassion, taking care of another living thing, feeling supported, and feeling less anxious. The connection between a dog and a child is an incredibly powerful thing. Research suggests there...
