iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Health Board Continues to Tackle Tobacco Regulations
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health is closer to ending its review of the city's tobacco ordinance that has not been amended since early 2019. The panel deliberated a revised policy for the third time last week and expects to have a final draft at its next meeting. Following an affirmative vote, the draft will be subject to a public hearing.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Fall Run Returns For the Second Year
ADAMS, Mass. — The American Legion Riders will again be hosting the Fall Run this Saturday, Sept. 17, in Bowe Field to raise funds for military veterans in need throughout Massachusetts. Last year, a group of local volunteers revived this long-standing tradition that ceased to roar through Western Massachusetts...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Evacuees Pilot Program Helps Students get Employed
PITTSFIELD, MA — In the spring of 2022, Berkshire Community College (BCC) enrolled 20 Afghan evacuees in a pilot program designed to teach them English and help assimilate them into American life. Sixteen of the 20 students completed the course and more than half the students were employed at local businesses.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Parks to Begin Process of Winterization
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With the fall season rapidly approaching, the city of Pittsfield’s Building Maintenance Department has begun the annual process of winterization at selected parks throughout the city. The process includes both water and power shut-off at park facilities, which also includes bathrooms and water sprinklers, through...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA gets $250,000 Grant for Science Programs
NORTH Adams, Mass. — The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, under the Workforce Development Capital Program, has awarded MCLA a $253,542 grant to purchase equipment to advance its biology, chemistry, and health sciences programming. The funds, which are to advance student training and career preparation, are to be utilized over...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield 'Dunks' for Childhood Cancer
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Signs of survivors, fighters, and fallen angels from childhood cancer lined the parking lot of Walmart as community members gathered to "dunk" their peers in an effort to raise funds to fight the illness. Two local moms, Christen Simmons and Stephanie Maschino, whose lives were greatly...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Street Improvement Project Schedule Sept. 12 to 16
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Sept. 12 to 16, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Sept. 12 – Tuesday, Sept. 13: Milling on West Street (from Francis Avenue to 200 feet east of Hurlbut Street, both sides), Southern Avenue, and Federico Drive.
iBerkshires.com
21 Years Later, Veterans Mark 9/11 at Pittsfield Monument
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — On the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, local veterans gathered around the city's Iraq and Afghanistan War Memorial to honor the "true one percenters" who answered the call to fight for their country in a time of great need. "Today, it's been 7,665 days...
iBerkshires.com
AYJ Fund Raises Awareness of Childhood Cancer
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — An average of 42 children are diagnosed with cancer every day in American and more than 40,000 undergo treatment for cancer each year. The majority will develop chronic ailments and severe and life-threatening conditions from those treatments. And while the five-year survival rate is now 80 percent, children with brain cancer can have a survival rate of less than 1 percent.
iBerkshires.com
Local Writer and Artist wins Honeybee Creative Nonfiction Award
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — An essay by local writer and artist Suzi Banks Baum has won the Honeybee Creative Nonfiction award from The Good Life Review. Baum's winning essay, "Connect: Disconnect" was inspired by the New York Times Magazine cover article by Merritt Tierce entitled "The Abortion I Didn't Have." Baum's essay delves into adolescent life, sexual exploration, sexual identity, confusion, and education or lack thereof in midwestern American culture in the 1970s.
iBerkshires.com
Williams College Coach Joe Doyle Recognized
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Longtime Williams College assistant football coach and now manager of football operations Joe Doyle has been named to the USA Lacrosse Massachusetts Hall of Fame. Doyle played lacrosse at UMass in 1963 and 1964 and was an original and longtime Western Mass lacrosse official. Field Hockey. BABSON...
iBerkshires.com
Florida Man Killed in Saturday Motorcycle Crash
FLORIDA, Mass. — A Florida man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. State Police say the 44-year-old man, who was not identified, was operating his 2007 Harley-Davidson in River Road when it crashed at about 8:11. Troopers from the Cheshire barracks, Florida Fire Department and Northern Berkshire...
iBerkshires.com
Scarbro, Blanchard Score for Spartan Boys in Win over Pittsfield
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Sean Scarbro scored in the 44th minute to break a scoreless tie and send the Monument Mountain boys soccer team on to a 2-0 win over Pittsfield. Sam Higa set up Scarbro for the game-winner early in the second half. Christian Blanchard added an insurance...
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art First Sundays Free Program Returns Oct. 2
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute’s popular First Sundays Free program returns on Sunday, Oct. 2, offering free admission to the galleries and special exhibitions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with a series of special activities offered from 1 to 4 p.m. October’s theme is...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Boys Blow Out Putnam
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Reynaldo Castro registered a hat trick, and Luke Murphy had four points to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 9-0 win over Putnam Vocational on Monday. Murphy scored twice and set up a pair of goals, and Ezra Ezan had a goal and two...
iBerkshires.com
Henderson Leads Spartans Past Mount Everett
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Erving Henderson scored two goals and assisted on one more Saturday as the Monument Mountain boys soccer team defeated Mount Everett, 4-0. The Spartans scored all their goals in the first half, including the eventual game-winner by Henderson with an assist from Griffen McElroy in the third minute.
iBerkshires.com
Williams Men's Soccer Ties at Babson
BABSON PARK, Mass. -- The Babson College men's soccer team scored in the 81st minute Sunday to earn a 1-1 tie against Williams. Henry Osborn scored for the visitors, who got four saves from Ben Diffley. Williams (1-0-2) hosts Bates on Saturday. Women's Soccer. MANCHESTER, Vt. -- Claremont-Mudd-Scripps scored midway...
iBerkshires.com
Cellana, Liang Lead Hornets to Road Win
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Rocco Cellana scored a pair of goals Monday to lead the McCann Tech boys soccer team to an 8-0 win over Pioneer Valley Christian Academy. Ivan Liang scored a goal and assisted on three more, and Jack Touponce, Sean Rousseau, Alex Boyer, Zack Gelinas and Jack Cooper each scored a goal.
iBerkshires.com
Dalton CRA Hall of Fame Welcomes Class of 2022
DALTON, Mass. – The fourth class of the CRA Athletic Hall of Fame had echoes from the first three years. But that does not mean that organizers are running out of ideas for inductees. “As you can imagine, for a community with such a rich sports tradition, the number...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Volleyball Sweeps Franklin Tech
DALTON, Mass. – Olivia Mason recorded six kills Monday in the Wahconah volleyball team’s sweep of Franklin Tech. Jennah Bird passed out 12 assists and recorded three aces in the 25-20, 25-8, 25-20 win. Hannah Friedman and Sasha Fyfe each had six aces. Friedman notched a couple of...
