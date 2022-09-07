Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Family-friendly Big Draw Festival to return to Milford Oct. 8
The Big Draw Festival Delaware, presented by Mispillion Art League, will offer family-friendly art activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, on Park Avenue in downtown Milford. The league is organizing this year’s theme, Come Back to Color, as a way for the community to gather and...
Cape Gazette
Lutheran church donations support West Rehoboth students
Fro more than 10 years, Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach has provided assistance in preparing students from West Side New Beginnings, Rehoboth Beach, for another school year. Unloading donated supplies are West Side New Beginnings Executive Director Brenda Milbourne, left, and LCOS Social Ministry Chair Gail Dejmal.
The Dispatch
Beach Plaza Hotel Auction To Benefit OC Museum Society
OCEAN CITY – Community members will have an opportunity to own a piece of history as items from an iconic hotel will be up for grabs. The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum is currently holding an eBay auction featuring items from the iconic Beach Plaza Hotel, which announced its closure in January 2021.
Cape Gazette
Howard Eberle print up for bid at Overfalls gala Oct. 9
The Overfalls Foundation’s Rock the Boat gala will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, at Baywood Greens Ballroom, featuring terrific food and great musical entertainment by popular local band Hot Sauce. The evening will feature a live auction led by well-known auctioneer Dick Bryan. A...
Cape Gazette
Bethany Beach mourns the passing of another summer
The Bethany Beach boardwalk was packed the evening of Sept. 5 with more than 1,800 people. However, this is was not a funeral for a person. No, this was a funeral for the summer of 2022. The annual event, back after a one-year absence, is a whimsical way residents and...
Cape Gazette
Johnnie Walker Beach celebration set Sept. 10
Following an extensive search by the Johnnie Walker Foundation, Lewes African American Heritage Commission and others, a picture of the legendary Johnnie Walker was found, paving the way for a historic event. Local leaders will come together Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 Georgia Ave. in Lewes to honor a man...
Cape Gazette
Volunteer Delaware 50+ donates supplies to Love Inc.
The advisory council of Volunteer Delaware 50+ in Sussex County recently donated provisions to Love Inc. for its to-go meal programs. Love Inc. is a community partner of Volunteer Delaware 50+, which recruits volunteers to assist the program, and shares opportunities with the public regarding current needs and events. To...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink; 50th anniversary for Dover’s Roma; Nicola’s next step, Taco Festival;
Dover’s Roma Italian Restaurant marked its 50th anniversary this week in an event hosted by the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce. Giuseppe Garramone moved from Italy to New York with $8.25 in his pocket and after working 16 years as a chef opened a pizzeria at what is now the location of the restaurant.
Cape Gazette
First State Corvette Club show set Sept. 24
The First State Corvette Club will host its annual car show Saturday, Sept. 24, at G&R Campground, 4075 Gun and Rod Club Road, Houston. Gates will open at 8 a.m., with judging from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The registration fee is $20. The awards ceremony will be at 2...
Cape Gazette
Bras for a Cause fundraiser set Sept. 21
The Women’s Council of Realtors, Sussex County, will present the 11th annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser to benefit the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition and Beebe Medical Foundation for the Center for Breast Health, at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Ivy in Dewey Beach. This year’s theme is...
Cape Gazette
Dawn Marie Selby, cherished her family
Dawn Marie Selby, 54, of Milton, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born Feb. 6, 1968, in Silver Spring, Md., daughter of Charles and Cathy (Hazel) Eastwood. Dawn was a graduate of Laurel High School Class of 1986. She...
ocnjdaily.com
Car Shows, Pops Concert Highlight Weekend
Street rods and other classic cars will be on display on the Ocean City Boardwalk during the annual Street Rod Show on Saturday, Sept. 10. Street rods are classic cars (1992 or older) modified with modern parts. On Sunday, Sept. 11, it will be all Corvettes taking the spotlight. On...
oceancity.com
OC Bikefest, Delmarva Bike Week, and the Non-profits that Benefit from these Big Events
Mid September brings cooler temperatures and roaring engines to the Eastern shore. Delmarva Bike Week and OC Bikefest, the largest motorcycle rally on the East Coast, get started on Wednesday, September 14 with concerts, vendors, parades, official Bikefest merchandise, thrill shows, and alcohol sales. Why do some people call this huge event Bikefest and others call it Bike Week and who benefits from having this event on the Eastern Shore besides the obvious answer – the event organizers?
Cape Gazette
Knights of Columbus set document shredding event Sept. 17
The Knights of Columbus Msgr. Desmond Council No. 13348 will hold a document-shredding fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at Saint Jude the Apostle Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes. The shredding truck is equipped with a video camera to allow viewing as documents are securely shredded.
Cape Gazette
VFW patriotic scholarship contest entries due Oct. 31
Commander Bill Wood of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7447 Rehoboth Beach announced the kickoff of the VFW’s 2022-23 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen Scholarship patriotic audio and essay competitions. Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the premier Veterans of Foreign Wars scholarship program....
WBOC
Local Church Moves into Vacant Building
SALISBURY, Md. -- LiFT Church will be moving into what used to be the Gander Mountain store in Salisbury. For the past 3 and a half years, LiFT was hosting Sunday services out of the Regal Theater at The Centre at Salisbury. While their partnership with Regal was great, Pastor Drew Freyder says it was also a lot of hard work.
Cape Gazette
Linda Vista Real Estate welcomes new agent Hailey Taylor
Linda Vista Real Estate Services recently announced that Hailey Taylor has joined the brokerage. After graduating from Milford High School in 2021, Taylor jumped right into her real estate licensing course, because entrepreneurship runs in her blood. This comes as no surprise as her mother, Frannie Esparza, has been the brokerage’s top producer for the past three years running.
Cape Gazette
History goes underground at Fort Miles
Sussex County has a hidden history that played a vital role during World War II. There are 16 underground bunkers throughout Cape Henlopen State Park near Lewes that were part of Fort Miles. Fort Miles became a military city serving as home to more than 2,200 soldiers and 250 buildings....
Cape Gazette
Jane Ann Nouhra, devoted pharmacist
Jane Ann Nouhra, 54, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home following a year-long battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 8, 1968, in Clearfield, Pa., daughter of Duane and Sibbie (Baer) Rowles. Jane was a graduate of Clearfield High School...
Wbaltv.com
Retired Tommy Hilfiger CEO to auction 1,000-acre Eastern Shore hunting estate
VIENNA, Md. — Former Tommy Hilfiger CEO Edwin Lewis' rural, yet upscale, Eastern Shore duck hunting lodge and equestrian retreat has hit the auction block. Lewis's 1,000-acre Stream Mill Farm on the Nanticoke River in Vienna will seek bidders starting Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. in an online and in-person auction at the site.
