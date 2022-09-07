ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation

An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
POLITICS
BBC

Lynette White: Tony Paris, one of Cardiff Three, dies

Tony Paris, one of the three men wrongly convicted of the 1988 murder of Cardiff woman Lynette White, has died. Mr Paris, Yusef Abdullahi and Stephen Miller, who became known as the "Cardiff Three", were jailed in 1990 but cleared at the Court of Appeal. The real murderer, Jeffrey Gafoor,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
Gregg Wallace
BBC

Prince of Wales: William speaks of honour after getting title

The Prince of Wales has pledged to serve the people of Wales with "humility and great respect". Prince William and his wife Catherine were named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III on Friday. In a phone call with Wales' first minister, the prince is said to...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh

The Queen's coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle. The coffin passed through Aberdeen and Dundee before it was greeted by thousands of people on the city's Royal Mile. Travelling in the second car of the cortege was the Queen's...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'

Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Kante, Rashford, Akanji, Marquinhos

Cristiano Ronaldo turned down £211m-a-year in wages to play for an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, but Manchester United's 37-year-old Portugal striker is now reconsidering the offer. (Athletic via Mirror - subscription required) Harry Kane, 29, is tempted by the idea of playing for Bayern Munich, with contact made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lv Insurance Test Venue#Bst Coverage#Bbc Sport#West Indies#Broad England#Test
BBC

James Bond star George Lazenby apologises for 'disgusting' interview

Former James Bond star George Lazenby has apologised after being accused of making "creepy" and "disgusting" comments in an on-stage interview. The actor, who played 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, was appearing as part of an Australian tour called The Music of James Bond. Audience...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

The Queen 'admired and respected' Welsh culture

Elizabeth II was aged just 20 and not yet Queen when she started immersing herself in Welsh life. Dressed in ancient robes and surrounded by druids, the young princess was invested as an honorary bard at the National Eisteddfod of Wales in Mountain Ash in 1946. Her bardic name was...
U.K.
BBC

'You can feel the emotion' of Queen's final Scottish journey

Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the Queen on her final journey through Scotland. Families lined the streets on Sunday, saying they wanted to be part of an event their children would "learn about in years to come". The cortege made a six-hour road trip from...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Kim Lenaghan: Radio Ulster presenter dies aged 61

The BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kim Lenaghan has died aged 61. The broadcaster had worked for BBC Northern Ireland for 25 years and most recently presented her own show on weekend mornings. The interim director of BBC Northern Ireland, Adam Smyth, said staff were "shocked and saddened" by the "death...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy