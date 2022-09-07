Read full article on original website
Mainland over Absegami - Field hockey recap
Michaela Werber and Elaina Dinofa scored first-half goals to spark Mainland to a 3-0 win over Absegami in Galloway. Laura Livingston added an insurance goal in the fourth period and Grace Bean had three assists for Mainland, which improved to 1-1.
Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls soccer recap
Julia Ostroff scored four goals to lead Palmyra to a 7-0 win over Bordentown in Palmyra. A junior, Ostroff now has six goals for Palmyra, which is 3-0 and has outscored opponent, 21-2. Riayn DiMeo scored twice and Sarah Agnew added the other goal. Maeve O’Connell recorded five saves to...
Holy Cross Prep defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Ashley Baran scored four goals to lead Holy Cross Prep past Northern Burlington 7-0 in Delran. Holy Cross Prep (3-0) sported a 2-0 lead at halftime before pulling away with five goals in the second half. Jessica Wojnar netted two goals while Ava Mostellar had three assists. Samantha Skwarek recorded...
Ramos’ hat-trick leads Piscataway Magnet past Perth Amboy Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Erick Ramos scored three first half goals as Piscataway Magnet cruised to a 6-0 victory over Perth Amboy Magnet in Piscataway. John Gallego had a goal and an assist for Piscataway Magnet (2-0), which led 4-0 at halftime. Kelvin Gonzalez and Escarleth Melendez-Carcamo added a goal each and Kenny Palacios had one save to earn the shutout.
Monmouth defeats Long Branch - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Spence had two goals and an assist as Monmouth defeated Long Branch 5-2 in Long Branch. Jaslyn Kaur also had a goal and two assists for Monmouth (2-1) while Jenna Chlapowski and Bella Emerson scored one goal. Monmouth finished with 17 shots on goal. Long Branch fell to 0-2.
Kapranov hat-trick leads Holmdel past Matawan - Boys soccer recap
Stepan Kapranov recorded his second hat-trick in a span of three days, powering Holmdel to a 5-0 victory over Matawan in Aberdeen. Colin Hynes added a goal and an assist for Holmdel (3-0) and Ilan Golden made three saves for the shutout. Jared McMeans made five saves for Matawan (1-1).
Cinnaminson edges Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap
Owen Digney converted a pass from Noah Huber in the second half as Cinnaminson won on the road, 2-1, over Burlington Township. Joshua Pereira scored with an assist from Christian Palmer in the first half to give Cinnaminson (3-0) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Cinnaminson outshot Burlington Township (0-3) by...
Bryan Bonilla scores in 2nd OT in South Plainfield over Spotswood - Boys soccer recap
Bryan Bonilla followed through on a pass from Rohan Castillo in the second overtime as South Plainfield won at home, 1-0, over Spotswood. Robert Barrios stopped six shots to record the shutout for South Plainfield (2-1). Aiden Scher saved six shots in the loss for Spotswood (2-1). The N.J. High...
Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap
Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
Nick DiNapoli leads Shore past Asbury Park - Boys soccer recap
Nick DiNapoli had two first-half goals to lead Shore past Asbury Park 5-0 in West Long Branch. Shore (2-1) jumped ahead 3-0 in the first half before Cooper Attaway and Tyler Jackson accounted for its second-half scores. Santino Scarponi also scored a goal. Shore finished with 15 shots on goal.
West Deptford over Haddonfield - Girls soccer recap
Lexy Yeager and Malia Acevedo scored goals and West Deptford earned a thrilling 2-1 win over rival Haddonfield in double overtime in West Deptford. Remi Wicken and Kady Soper collected assists and Ryann Iannotti made seven saves to help West Deptford improve to 2-1. Maeve Kirwan scored for Haddonfield, which...
Parsippany over Becton - Boys soccer recap
Parsippany overcame a 2-1 first half deficit to earn a 3-2 overtime win over Becton in East Rutherford. The winners received goals from Jorge Novoa, Caiden Linas and Usef Qasemi. For the freshman Qasemi, it was his second goal of the season. Nick Jones made 11 saves for Parsippany (1-2).
Manasquan over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Lukas Farkas and Griffin Linstra scored goals at the end of the first half to give Manasquan a spark in a 3-1 victory over Freehold Borough on Monday afternoon in Manasquan. The goals came just two minutes apart for the Warriors (1-1). This gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the break. Ammar Danish scored the lone goal of the contest for Freehold Borough (0-3).
Marisabel Tirado gives Somerville the edge over Delaware Valley - Field hockey recap
Marisabel Tirado delivered a hat trick and assisted on the goal by Alexis Butler as Somerville won on the road, 4-3, over Delaware Valley. Rachel Geller added an assist for Somerville (2-1), which was outshot by Delaware Valley (0-2) by 20-16. Ava Spear earned the victory with 17 saves. Natalie...
Buena ties Oakcrest - Boys soccer recap
Jaden DelValle converted a feed from Anthony Satero in the second half to help Buena earn a 1-1 tie with Oakcrest in Mays Landing. Jack O’Brien had given Oakcrest a 1-0 lead earlier in the second half with an unassisted goal. Geoff Blasberg made 10 saves for Buena. Both...
Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap
Jairo Morocho, Corey Yorke and Woodston Orisca provided the goals as Orange won on the road, 3-0, over North Star Academy. Kelvin Montuano received the shutout with five saves for Orange (2-0), which led 1-0 at halftime. North Star Academy is now 0-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
No. 20 Cherokee over No. 6 Bishop Eustace - Field hockey recap
Ella Thompson scored a goal and assisted on another to help Cherokee, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, earn a 3-0 road win over Bishop Eustace in Pennsauken. Gianna Ercolani and Elena Kelly also scored and Erin O’Brien made eight saves to record the shutout.
Woodbury over Lindenwold - Girls soccer recap
Ellie Allamby and Dasha Lyubetska each scored twice to lead Woodbury to a 4-1 win over Lindenwold in Woodbury. Lauren McDaniel added an assist and Ryann Storms made five saves to help Woodbury even its record at 1-1. Skyy Beeks scored for Lindenwold (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
No. 7 Ridgewood defeats Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Karen Gessman finished with a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 4-0 in Allendale. Ridgewood (2-0) jumped ahead early scoring three goals in the first half before adding another in the second. Isabella Winn, Jessica Kaye, and Kat Slott also...
Sterling over Collingswood - Girls soccer recap
Bridget Dickson scored two goals and assisted on another in Sterling’s 5-0 win over Collingswood in Collingswood. Montgomery Draham also found the back of the net twice and Madison Sims made four saves for the shutout as Sterling improved to 2-0.
