Lukas Farkas and Griffin Linstra scored goals at the end of the first half to give Manasquan a spark in a 3-1 victory over Freehold Borough on Monday afternoon in Manasquan. The goals came just two minutes apart for the Warriors (1-1). This gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the break. Ammar Danish scored the lone goal of the contest for Freehold Borough (0-3).

MANASQUAN, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO