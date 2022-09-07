ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

NJ.com

Mainland over Absegami - Field hockey recap

Michaela Werber and Elaina Dinofa scored first-half goals to spark Mainland to a 3-0 win over Absegami in Galloway. Laura Livingston added an insurance goal in the fourth period and Grace Bean had three assists for Mainland, which improved to 1-1.
GALLOWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls soccer recap

Julia Ostroff scored four goals to lead Palmyra to a 7-0 win over Bordentown in Palmyra. A junior, Ostroff now has six goals for Palmyra, which is 3-0 and has outscored opponent, 21-2. Riayn DiMeo scored twice and Sarah Agnew added the other goal. Maeve O’Connell recorded five saves to...
PALMYRA, NJ
NJ.com

Monmouth defeats Long Branch - Girls soccer recap

Lauren Spence had two goals and an assist as Monmouth defeated Long Branch 5-2 in Long Branch. Jaslyn Kaur also had a goal and two assists for Monmouth (2-1) while Jenna Chlapowski and Bella Emerson scored one goal. Monmouth finished with 17 shots on goal. Long Branch fell to 0-2.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap

Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

West Deptford over Haddonfield - Girls soccer recap

Lexy Yeager and Malia Acevedo scored goals and West Deptford earned a thrilling 2-1 win over rival Haddonfield in double overtime in West Deptford. Remi Wicken and Kady Soper collected assists and Ryann Iannotti made seven saves to help West Deptford improve to 2-1. Maeve Kirwan scored for Haddonfield, which...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany over Becton - Boys soccer recap

Parsippany overcame a 2-1 first half deficit to earn a 3-2 overtime win over Becton in East Rutherford. The winners received goals from Jorge Novoa, Caiden Linas and Usef Qasemi. For the freshman Qasemi, it was his second goal of the season. Nick Jones made 11 saves for Parsippany (1-2).
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Manasquan over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap

Lukas Farkas and Griffin Linstra scored goals at the end of the first half to give Manasquan a spark in a 3-1 victory over Freehold Borough on Monday afternoon in Manasquan. The goals came just two minutes apart for the Warriors (1-1). This gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the break. Ammar Danish scored the lone goal of the contest for Freehold Borough (0-3).
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Buena ties Oakcrest - Boys soccer recap

Jaden DelValle converted a feed from Anthony Satero in the second half to help Buena earn a 1-1 tie with Oakcrest in Mays Landing. Jack O’Brien had given Oakcrest a 1-0 lead earlier in the second half with an unassisted goal. Geoff Blasberg made 10 saves for Buena. Both...
BUENA, NJ
NJ.com

Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap

Jairo Morocho, Corey Yorke and Woodston Orisca provided the goals as Orange won on the road, 3-0, over North Star Academy. Kelvin Montuano received the shutout with five saves for Orange (2-0), which led 1-0 at halftime. North Star Academy is now 0-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbury over Lindenwold - Girls soccer recap

Ellie Allamby and Dasha Lyubetska each scored twice to lead Woodbury to a 4-1 win over Lindenwold in Woodbury. Lauren McDaniel added an assist and Ryann Storms made five saves to help Woodbury even its record at 1-1. Skyy Beeks scored for Lindenwold (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Ridgewood defeats Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap

Karen Gessman finished with a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 4-0 in Allendale. Ridgewood (2-0) jumped ahead early scoring three goals in the first half before adding another in the second. Isabella Winn, Jessica Kaye, and Kat Slott also...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Sterling over Collingswood - Girls soccer recap

Bridget Dickson scored two goals and assisted on another in Sterling’s 5-0 win over Collingswood in Collingswood. Montgomery Draham also found the back of the net twice and Madison Sims made four saves for the shutout as Sterling improved to 2-0.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
