Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor responds to Nate Diaz’s post-fight criticism of boxing career: ‘You’re nothing without me’
Nate Diaz took a shot at Conor McGregor on Saturday and it didn’t take long for “Notorious” to respond. Following a submission win over Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 main event, Diaz used his in-cage interview time to discuss his future plans after fighting out his current contract, which involve branching out into other combat sports and potentially returning to the UFC someday.
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson full fight video highlights
Watch Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson full fight video highlights from their UFC 279 showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Diaz vs. Ferguson took place Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Nate Diaz (21-13) and Tony Ferguson (25-8) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on UFC pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Dana White reacts to Nate Diaz leaving UFC: ‘No matter what Nate does from here on out, this is his house’
Despite Nate Diaz declaring plans to leave the UFC after his win over Tony Ferguson, Dana White had nothing but praise for a fighter who has spent the last 15 years on his roster. “He’s been here forever,” White said of Diaz at the UFC 279 post-fight press conference. “It’s...
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz trashes ‘lame, scared, boring rookie’ Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 279, responds to Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz didn’t think much of Khamzat Chimaev prior to UFC 279, but it appears he thinks even less now that the event is over. Less than two days ago, Diaz was scheduled to face Chimaev in the main event, but a botched weight cut from the undefeated Chechen led to the promotion scrambling to find new fights for each of them. Diaz ended up headlining the card against Tony Ferguson, while Chimaev got matched with Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 post-fight show: Reaction to Nate Diaz’s perfect exit, Khamzat Chimaev’s destruction
Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev didn’t end up fighting each other in the end, but both men ended their nights in the best possible way at UFC 279. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew react to Diaz’s fourth-round submission of Tony Ferguson in the main event of Saturday’s card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and why, if that was his final UFC fight, he went out on the highest of notes.
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 live blog: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland
This is the UFC 279 live blog for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland, the 180-pound catchweight co-main event fight in Las Vegas on Saturday. Chimaev was originally scheduled to fight Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event, but he was moved to a bout with Holland (who was originally scheduled to fight Daniel Rodriguez) after missing weight by 7.5 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins. Entering Saturday’s event, Chimaev was No. 3 at 170 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.
MMA Fighting
Tony Ferguson regrets late takedown on Nate Diaz that led to submission loss: ‘I should have kept it standing’
Tony Ferguson made a costly mistake late in his fight with Nate Diaz. The UFC 279 main event saw Diaz submit Ferguson with a guillotine choke in the fourth round in a bout that was contested primarily on the feet. Both men had their moments in what turned out to be a wild and unpredictable headliner (fitting, given the circumstances under which it came together) but it was Ferguson’s takedown attempt that led to the fight-ending submission that stuck out in his mind after the fight.
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 live blog: Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba
This is the UFC 279 live blog for Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba, a light heavyweight main card fight in Las Vegas on Saturday. Walker and Cutelaba are both in need of a win, with Walker having lost two straight and four of his past five, and Cutelaba also having just one win in his past five outings. Both have a reputation for exciting finishes, with a combined 27 knockout victories between them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Rankings Shakeup: Should Khamzat Chimaev be ranked above Colby Covington?
Khamzat Chimaev’s assault up the UFC ladder continues. The 28-year-old smashing machine may not have endeared himself to the MMA populace with his unprofessional antics around UFC 279, but it’s impossible to deny the violence the man is capable of once he steps foot inside a cage. Chimaev pitched yet another perfect game in his short-notice rout of Kevin Holland this past Saturday, and after his latest blowout win, the numbers are starting to add up to paint a frightening picture.
MMA Fighting
Kevin Holland calls for fight against ‘Wonderboy’ or Daniel Rodriguez after losing ‘grappling match’ to Khamzat Chimaev
Kevin Holland was understandably upset with the outcome of his fight at UFC 279 where he lost in lopsided fashion to Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event. The fight ended without Holland landing a single strike as Chimaev shot for a takedown in the opening exchange before locking on a D’arce choke to get the submission. While he accepted the matchup against Chimaev on just 24 hours’ notice due to multiple changes in the card being made at the last minute, Holland still gave credit to the undefeated Chechen for his performance, although he still had to take a dig at how the fight played out.
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 Gambling Preview: Can Nate Diaz and Kevin Holland pull off short-notice upsets?
UFC 279 is going to go down as one of the craziest fight weeks in history and suddenly, less than 24 hours from the event, everything has been shaken up which makes betting on this card a different beast entirely. Fortunately, from a gambling perspective things are probably better than they were before, as the top three bouts are now closer in the odds, and I like a couple of underdog plays as a result. Unfortunately, given how last-minute everything is, there still aren’t prop lines down for the top three fights, and a number of bets I had, including the parlay for this week, are in shambles. As a result, things will be a little wonkier this week, with no Long Shot of the Week and only a small parlay. Still, there are a lot of bets I feel good about so let’s get to the betting breakdown.
MMA Fighting
Tony Ferguson’s promise for welterweight return at UFC 279: ‘You guys are going to see old-school T’
Ed. Note: This interview was done before Ferguson replaced Khamzat Chimaev in UFC 279’s main event. Tony Ferguson hopes to start a new chapter at UFC 279. After an 11-year run as one of the best lightweights in the world, “El Cucuy” makes his return to the welterweight division on Saturday in a short-notice battle against Nate Diaz. The move comes on the heels of a four-fight losing streak and marks Ferguson’s homecoming to his original division for the first time since his winning run on The Ultimate Fighter 13 in 2011.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Aaron Jeffery on death of teammate Elias Theodorou: ‘I don’t know if I’m in shock or disbelief’
Bellator middleweight Aaron Jeffery knew his friend Elias Theodorou was dealing with health issues. But like much of the MMA world, he was shocked to hear his longtime teammate had died after a private battle with colon cancer. “I don’t know if I’m in shock or disbelief, but I don’t...
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 results: Irene Aldana earns first finish by upkick to the body with devastating shot to stop Macy Chiasson
Irene Aldana can add her latest victory to the record books after she became the first fighter in UFC history to earn a victory by upkick to the body after stopping Macy Chiasson at UFC 279. The end came after the fighters split the first two rounds but with Aldana...
MMA Fighting
‘Khamzat #1 scumbag’: Fighters react to Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279
Khamzat Chimaev tore through Kevin Holland after rearranging the top of the UFC 279, and he cared not about what the crowd at T-Mobile Arena thought about him. Chimaev needed less than three minutes to make Holland submit, cinching a D’Arce choke that forced a stoppage at the 2:13 mark of the opening frame.
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 live blog: Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez
This is the UFC 279 live blog for Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez, the 180-pound catchweight main card fight in Las Vegas on Saturday. Li vs. Rodriguez is one of three main card fights that came about as the result of a reshuffling following Khamzat Chimaev badly missing weight for Saturday’s main event. Originally, Li was to fight Tony Ferguson in the co-main event while Rodriguez was scheduled to fight Kevin Holland.
MMA Fighting
‘Such a bright light in this world’: MMA world mourns death of Elias Theodorou
Tragedy struck the MMA community over the weekend as news broke of the death of former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou due to cancer. Shortly after Theodorou’s death became public, fighters and fans paid homage to the Canadian veteran and The Ultimate Fighter: Nations winner, who died of cancer Sunday. He was 34 years old.
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 279
Nate Diaz ended his UFC contract with his head held high, and with a Performance of the Night earning submission win in the main event of UFC 279. But was that the final time the popular competitor competes inside the octagon?. On an all-new edition of On To the Next...
MMA Fighting
Li Jingliang wears ‘Robbed!’ shirt after Daniel Rodriguez loss, calls UFC 279 saga an ‘injustice’
Li Jingliang was a good solider for the UFC throughout the saga of UFC 279. But that doesn’t mean he’s happy with where things landed — both in the days before the event and in his controversial split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez on short notice. “It’s...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping thinks Nate Diaz returns to the UFC after Jake Paul bout: ‘His window of opportunity is closing all the time’
Michael Bisping believes we haven’t seen the last of Nate Diaz in the UFC. On Saturday, Diaz rode off into the UFC sunset, submitting Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279. Following his win, Diaz declared his intention to exit the UFC to “take over another profession and become the best at that,” a reference to boxing, specifically a long-hypothesized bout between Diaz and Jake Paul. And while Bisping recognizes how lucrative that particular bout would be, the UFC Hall of Famer still believes Diaz can make the most money by staying with the promotion.
Comments / 0