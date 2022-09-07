Jordan Poyer didn't get the contract extension he was seeking from the Buffalo Bills, but they did adjust his current deal so he can potentially earn more money in 2022. Drew Rosenhaus, Poyer's agent, told ESPN's Field Yates the Bills agreed to rework the All-Pro safety's contract for this season that increased the amount he can earn through incentives from $500,000 to $2 million.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO