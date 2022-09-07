Read full article on original website
Beebe updates visitor policy at Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus
LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare has announced updates to its visitation policy at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. As of Monday, September 12th, inpatients may have well visitors throughout their stay. Pediatric patients may have two well parents or caregivers around the clock. Additionally, oncology patients may have one well support person accompany them for all appointments and treatments at the Tunnell Cancer Center and/or South Coastal Cancer Center.
Wicomico Co. begins rollback for upcoming termination of Emergency Rental Assistance Program
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Wicomico County and the State of Maryland are beginning the process of ending the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Effective Monday, September 12th, applications for the Wicomico County ERAP will be required to include one of the following:. 2021 income tax return. List of income...
$187K going to SBY Fire Department, TidalHealth to continue growing integrated health program
SALISBURY, Md.- More than $187,775 in grant funds, will now ease worries in the effort to try to continuing growing a collaborative program in Salisbury. “We were a little bit concerned because we were losing grant funding, especially to that piece to responding to 911 calls,” Katherine Rodgers, Director of Community Health Initiatives at TidalHealth, said.
Chesapeake Bay Foundation, partners secure Consent Degree with Valley Proteins
MARYLAND – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation and its partners have filed a judicial Consent Decree that will require Valley Proteins to upgrade equipment, pay significant fines, and investigate groundwater at the site. Once entered by the Dorchester County Circuit Court, the Consent Decree will settle a lawsuit brought by...
Bras for a Cause returns, save the tatas
DEWEY BEACH, Del. – One organization in Delaware has a mission of bringing education, fun, and fellowship to breast cancer survivors and their families. The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition has been helping women navigate the devastating disease for years. Specifically, the Education and Survivorship program pairs women who have fought the disease with the community to get screened, take them to and from appointments for mammograms, and provide support, among other resources.
Body discovered in drainage pond near Coventry Square Apartments in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – A disturbing discovery made in Salisbury over the weekend, as police found a body floating in an algae covered drainage pond. Residents at Coventry Square Apartments say the news came as a shock. “When I arrived home Saturday night from work my upstairs neighbor told me there was a body found in the pond, which is kind of scary being that it’s 500 feet from my patio,” said Trina.
Georgetown employees granted continued access to hunt on town owned land
GEORGETOWN, Del. – A topic of discussion at Monday night’s Georgetown Town Council meeting was whether or not to continue to allow town employees to hunt on town owned land. Concerns were brought forth recently in the Town of Georgetown over town employees being able to hunt on...
Founder of Berlin non-profit throws his hat in the ring for a spot on the town council
BERLIN, Md.- In Berlin, we checked in with a candidate running for a seat in the municipal election. Tony Weeg is running for the District 4 seat against incumbent Dean Burrell. A few years ago, Weeg ran for the At-Large Councilmember spot, but didn’t win. Since then, he said...
New Lyfe Church celebrating 1st anniversary
47ABC – This upcoming Sunday, September 18th, the New Lyfe Church is celebrating its 1st-year anniversary with its new location in Salisbury. Reverend Howard Travers joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more about the celebration. The celebration will begin at 10 am on Sunday at 1308...
Delaware Candidate Spotlight: Delaware 6th District Senate Primary
DELAWARE- With the retirement of Ernie Lopez Delaware’s 6th Senatorial seat is up for grabs with Democrats Russ Huxtable and Jack Bucchioni facing off for the seat. Bucchioni tells us he has a history of advocating for the district that includes Rehoboth, Lewes, and Dewey Beach and that issues of transit are among the top concerns that matter to voters. His solution is high-speed rail.
A Mother’s Cry looking for support to help mothers impacted by the criminal justice system
SALISBURY, Md. – One mother is now looking to the community for support, A Mother’s Cry is an organization based in Salisbury to help mothers get the support they need. Specifically, Black single mothers who are impacted by the criminal justice system. “I would love to have organizations that will say we will help her with that also, help mom to navigate the legal system,” says Jamesina Greene, founder of A Mother’s Cry.
CFES announces Glenn Hilliard Legacy Scholarship
SALISBURY, Md. – The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore has announced the establishment of the Glenn Hilliard Legacy Scholarship. We’re told the scholarship honors the life and legacy of Corporal Glenn Hilliard, a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy who was tragically killed in the line of duty on June 12, 2022. The scholarship will be awarded to a student who is pursuing a career in law enforcement and is attending Cpl. Hilliard’s alma mater, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
Ocean City Fire Department warns of phone scammer asking for donations
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) is warning residents to be warry of a phone scam. OCFD says on September 8th, they and the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company received reports of the bogus calls. The scammer is calling residents, asking for donations on behalf of the fire department, says OCFD.
Salisbury Police Investigating Royal Farms Shooting
SALISBURY, Md- SPD is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early Sunday Morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact (410) 548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Ocean City Special Event Zone being put into place as “Pop-Up Rally” event is anticipated to return
OCEAN CITY, Md.- With the anticipation of the upcoming “Pop-Up Rally” event in Ocean City, the resort town will be designating a Special Event Zone. This will start September 20th through the 25th. Inside the zones, there will be reduced speed limits and increased fines for violations, not only for speeding, but burn outs, speed contests, reckless driving, and more. Drivers could even face being arrested for certain citations. The maximum speed will be 30 miles per hour, but in residential areas those speed limits will remain the same. We’re told all of these measures are to help keep everyone safe, especially with the possibility of more people coming to town.
OC Council supports two new incentive programs for city employees
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A unanimous vote has rolled out incentives for Ocean City employees and it’s a decision that’s bringing excitement to the resort town. “We are really just happy to be able to have it back, I think any business, any organization with employees you want to be able to reward your employees,” City Manager Terry McGean said.
Special Event Zone announced ahead of anticipated “Pop-up Rally” in OC
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone in anticipation of the upcoming “Pop-up Rally” in the Town. The Special Event Zone will be in effect starting Tuesday, September 20th through Sunday, September 25th. Established speed limits in the zone will be reduced and fines for violations will be increased. The maximum speed limit in Ocean City will be 30 mph.
Early Voting Wraps in Sussex County
DELAWARE- With election day less than 24 hours away, election officials in Sussex County now has the final numbers for early voting across the county. It was Delaware’s first time running voting options like mail-in ballots, absentee ballots, and early voting in person at multiple locations. A total of...
Salisbury man convicted of animal cruelty in death of 6-month-old kitten
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of animal cruelty following an investigation in late 2021. On December 16, 2021, the Wicomico County Humane Society received a complaint of an abandoned box on Dixon Road with a deceased kitten inside. It was discovered that the 6-month-old kitten had recently been adopted from the Worcester County Humane Society by Christopher Truitt and was identified by her pet microchip. We’re told a Necropsy revealed that the kitten’s cause of death was blunt force trauma and strangulation.
Suspect arrested in Georgetown Royal Farms Attack
GEORGETOWN, Del.-Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Kevin Shorter for attempted murder and related charges following an incident Wednesday night. On September 7, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., Georgetown Police Department responded to the Royal Farms, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard after reports of an assault underway. The investigation revealed that...
