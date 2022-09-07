OCEAN CITY, Md.- With the anticipation of the upcoming “Pop-Up Rally” event in Ocean City, the resort town will be designating a Special Event Zone. This will start September 20th through the 25th. Inside the zones, there will be reduced speed limits and increased fines for violations, not only for speeding, but burn outs, speed contests, reckless driving, and more. Drivers could even face being arrested for certain citations. The maximum speed will be 30 miles per hour, but in residential areas those speed limits will remain the same. We’re told all of these measures are to help keep everyone safe, especially with the possibility of more people coming to town.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO