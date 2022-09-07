ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

West Springfield Police looking to identify alleged shoplifter

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWyrf_0hljjAoX00

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who allegedly shoplifted from a business on Westfield Street.

Northampton stabbing suspect held without bail
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqZTf_0hljjAoX00
    Courtesy of West Springfield Police.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GAL8y_0hljjAoX00
    Courtesy of West Springfield Police.

The alleged shoplifting occurred on August 17. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call  Detective Guindon at (413)263-3210 ext. 245 or Text-A-Tip (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 27

March Johnson
3d ago

hhhhmmm such a short report, what did she take, what was the value. so many things left out that are normally included. hhhhmmmm

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: East Columbus Avenue disturbance

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned viewer reached out to our newsroom after witnessing a large police presence downtown in Springfield over the weekend and shared video with us. We’re getting answers on what unfolded after the bars closed late Friday night into early Saturday morning. We spoke with Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Westfield, MA
City
West Springfield, MA
City
Northampton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Northampton, MA
Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Meriden police seek ‘endangered runaway’ teen

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenage girl whom police described as an “endangered runaway” is being sought. According to state police, 14-year-old Laila Chapman was last seen on Sunday. They issued a Silver Alert. Troopers described her as standing 5′2″ tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown...
MERIDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Shoplifter#Shoplifted#Ne Springfield#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
LEDYARD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

Massachusetts Police Arrest Two Following Separate Shootings

Police in western Massachusetts have charged two men with murder following separate shootings earlier this month. The Holyoke Police Department announced Saturday that they arrested Victor Diaz-Torres in connection with the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Alex Larkin of Chicopee on Sept. 3. Diaz-Torres, a 23-year-old Holyoke resident, was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder and is being held in jail.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police respond to three-car crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Elm Street in Northampton was blocked off early Saturday evening due to a three-car accident. The scene has since cleared. Police told Western Mass News the first car stopped at a pedestrian sidewalk. The car behind it also stopped. The third car slammed into the middle vehicle and in turn, that car hit the car in front.
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Marlborough Man After Framingham Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man following a crash in Framingham on Thursday night, September 8/. Police arrested Nestoro O. Delgado Escobedo, 30, of 48 Harvard Street of Marlborough at 9;30 p.m. at 31 Dennison Avenue in Framingham. “Escobedo was involved in an accident on Dennison Ave...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WNYT

Man, 44, killed in Berkshires motorcycle crash

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Berkshires. State police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened in the town of Florida just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say a 44-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle on River Road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The...
FLORIDA, MA
Daily Voice

Police Investigate After Rug Pulled From Farmington River

Connecticut State Police say a rug pulled from a river by a social media influencer/paranormal investigator has found no evidence it was related to a crime. Detectives from the Major Crime Squad, responded to the Farmington River on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. and at the request of Farmington Police after reports of a rug found by a social media influencer, Sean Austin.
FARMINGTON, CT
WWLP

WWLP

30K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy