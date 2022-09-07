West Springfield Police looking to identify alleged shoplifter
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who allegedly shoplifted from a business on Westfield Street.
The alleged shoplifting occurred on August 17. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Detective Guindon at (413)263-3210 ext. 245 or Text-A-Tip (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
