West Springfield Police looking to identify alleged shoplifter

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who allegedly shoplifted from a business on Westfield Street.

Courtesy of West Springfield Police.

The alleged shoplifting occurred on August 17. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Detective Guindon at (413)263-3210 ext. 245 or Text-A-Tip (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone).

