Mary Anne Ealy, age 93, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 10, 2022 with her family by her side. Mary Anne was born November 4, 1928 in Edmore, Michigan. On January 31, 1948 she married Alton F. Ealy, her high school sweetheart to whom she was happily married for 60 years, until his death in 2008.

SALINE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO