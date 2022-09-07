Read full article on original website
Summerfest Recyling Program Deemed a Success
A new recycling effort at Saline Summerfest was declared a success by Saline City Counci's liaison to the Saline Environmental Commission. Councillor Jim Dell'Orco reported on the Summerfest recycling program to city council Monday night. Summerfest, a two-day festival held Aug. 12-13 in Saline, contracted Schupan, a recycling company with...
The Saline Post - Saline Michigan Local News, Events, Classifieds and Alerts
What to do in Saline This Week: Oktoberfest, Pickleball, Art and More. Jerry Gutekunst, Michigan National Guard Veteran, Was an Electrician and Former President of IBEW Local 252. Saline and Washtenaw County COVID-19 Coverage and Statistics.
Oktoberfest Bratwust and Weisswurst Sales Support Sister City Kinship
It's Oktoberfest week in Saline. Originally, the community's Oktoberfest party was a celebration of Saline's sister-city kinship with Lindenberg, Germany. It was also a fundraiser for the Saline-Lindenberg sister city organization. Delegations between the cities have resumed. The Saline-Lindenberg Friendship Guild will be selling bratwurst and weisswurst during Oktoberfest in...
What to do in Saline This Week: Oktoberfest, Pickleball, Art and More
Fall's right around the corner! Here's a look at what's on tap for Saline this week - Oktoberfest week in Saline!. 19 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Sep 13 - Monday, Sep 19. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to...
Garage Sale: 2950 Robal Ct
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Fri/Sat. Sept. 16-17; 9am-4pm. Proceeds go to Ukraine relief. Come for seasonal decorations, pink Schwinn bike, household items, small appliances, flooring, tools, plant pots, chairs. Free stuff!
Wife and Mother Mary Anne Ealy Worked as the Jensen School Librarian, Nurse
Mary Anne Ealy, age 93, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 10, 2022 with her family by her side. Mary Anne was born November 4, 1928 in Edmore, Michigan. On January 31, 1948 she married Alton F. Ealy, her high school sweetheart to whom she was happily married for 60 years, until his death in 2008.
Jerry Gutekunst, Michigan National Guard Veteran, Was an Electrician and Former President of IBEW Local 252
Jerry P. Gutekunst, 79, of Saline, Michigan passed away unexpectedly due to complications from surgery on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Jerry was born on October 16, 1942 in Ann Arbor, Michigan the son of Walter R. Gutekunst, Sr. and Lillian (Peters) Gutekunst. Jerry graduated from Ann Arbor Pioneer High School,...
Saline Area Schools District Announces Death of Teacher Trisca Beasley
The Saline Area Schools District Monday night announced the death of Trisca Beasley. According to the announcement, Beasley died unexpectedly Sept. 12. She taught math for 21 years at Saline High School and was involved in many student activities, including volleyball and the Math Club. Beasley resided in Manchester, where she was once coach of the varsity volleyball team.
CROSS COUNTRY: Rogan, Saline Girls Win Bret Clements Bath Invitational
BATH - Saline's varsity girls' cross country team finished first at the Bret Clements Bath Invitational Saturday. Senior Mia Rogan won the race in a personal best 19:01.29 - 56 seconds faster than she ran the race last year. The Hornets finished with 41 points - 40 better than second-place...
100-person brawl breaks out at theater on $3 movie night
Police are investigating after a massive brawl broke out on $3 movie night at a Washtenaw County theater Saturday night, leading to four arrests.
Your Saline Weather Forecast for This Week
It's going to be a bit cooler this week! But expect sunny, clear skies for the Oktoberfest kickoff Friday!. Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High: 66° Low: 51° with a 65% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the SW. Tuesday September 13. Partly cloudy throughout the...
