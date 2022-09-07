Driver dies after crashing into tree in Sorrento Valley

A driver died in a fiery crash early Wednesday after he slammed into a tree in Sorrento Valley, police said.

The crash was reported shortly before 6:25 a.m. on Camino Santa Fe near Miratech Drive. The man, who was not identifed, was the only person in the vehicle when it hit the tree and caught on fire, said San Diego police Sgt. Dave Yu.

The driver died before be could be taken to a hospital.

No other vehicles were involved. It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, Yu said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .