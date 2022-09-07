NY Times report calls new communist Chinese fashion style ‘cool’, touts Xi Jinping as ‘fashion influencer’

Read full article on original website
Related
Biden's new clean energy czar said he has the 'highest regard' for CCP official, called him 'friend'
A newly announced senior adviser to President Biden referred to a top Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official as his "friend" and took several phone calls from him between 2015 and 2016 while serving as the chairman for Hillary Clinton’s failed campaign, according to emails reviewed by Fox News Digital.
Russia Deploys Helicopters to Capture Their Own Fleeing Deserters: Ukraine
Russia has deployed helicopters and weapons in the occupied Ukrainian Kherson region in an effort to round up soldiers who had deserted their positions, according to Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in a Facebook update Friday afternoon that "significant losses and the unwillingness to fight" were contributing to a deterioration in the "moral and psychological condition" of occupying Russian troops. The number of deserters is also increasing, it said.
Nearly every major fact-checker has completely ignored Karine Jean-Pierre since taking over for Psaki
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has remained largely unscathed from the fact-checking crowd since taking over the podium for Jen Psaki, with nearly every major fact-checker largely ignoring the new face of the Biden administration. Since starting her position on May 13, Jean Pierre has received no fact-checks from...
McEnany, 'Outnumbered' hosts roast Kamala Harris' border claim: 'What a total insult to Americans'
"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that VP Kamala Harris' refusal to admit problems with the southern border is "a total insult" to American citizens. KAMALA HARRIS: What a total insult to the American citizen. Saying the border is secure is like being in the middle of a category-five hurricane, the wind is whipping around you, the rain is coming on your face, the sky is pitch black. But you say, Kamala Harris, it's sunny out. Okay. We know it's not sunny out. We know we're in the middle of a raging hurricane. Ask yourself, does this sound secure when you have 2 million encounters on the southern border in this fiscal year? That is two times the last administration when fentanyl is pouring across the southern border. In fact, that Wall Street Journal explosive piece we went through two weeks ago, how two Mexican drug cartels came to dominate America's fentanyl supply. It's coming from Mexico. There were 685 migrant deaths this year. That is double once again, the last administration, not to mention the terror watch list where we have nearly 60 people who have crossed and who are on the terror watch list. Does this sound secure to you? I do not think so. We are in a hurricane right now. It is not sunny out and the American voter will have their die to cast in November on this issue.
RELATED PEOPLE
Meghan Markle cancels US events coinciding with queen's funeral amid speculation over her attendance: report
Meghan Markle has reportedly canceled several U.S. engagements in the next couple of weeks that would clash with the likely timing of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The Duchess of Sussex had planned to be on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and attend the United Nations General Assembly with Prince Harry on Sept. 20 but has canceled both following the queen’s death, according to the New York Post, which cited sources familiar with the matter.
Israeli prime minster sees 'encouraging signs' that US and Europe will not agree to new Iran nuclear deal
After months of negotiations, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Sunday there are "encouraging signs" that the United States and European allies will not agree to a new nuclear deal with Iran. "Following the Americans, yesterday the E3 countries announced that a nuclear agreement with Iran will not be signed...
Howard Stern shares theory that Trump retained nuclear intel in order to sell to Russia
Radio host and shock jock Howard Stern offered multiple theories in a Monday broadcast for why former-President Donald Trump allegedly held on to nuclear documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The first theory Stern offered was that Trump flaunted his access to classified documents as a means of showing his legitimacy...
When China buys US farmland, they hear 'this place is open': Geoffrey Cain
Lincoln Network senior fellow Geoffrey Cain explained why China is purchasing U.S. farmland on "The Ingraham Angle." GEOFFREY CAIN: The CCP is buying through private companies in China massive tracts of land, many acres of land that are right near military bases, so there's one example in North Dakota, another one in Texas. It truly is a wild situation to see Chinese companies openly buying land where they can spy on American military bases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Latest Trump-Biden clashes help illuminate the fascination with a queen
The latest story about Donald Trump–that he told aides after the 2020 campaign "I’m just not going to leave" and "How can you leave when you won an election?" – is a reminder of how incredibly polarized the country remains. After all, the CNN excerpt from New...
American love for Queen Elizabeth reflecting 'weakness'? Former UK PM David Cameron responds to MSNBC analyst
Former United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron responded to critics who've used the passing of Queen Elizabeth II to attack the monarchy, calling out a former Obama official who described Americans' captivation with the British Royal Family as a "weakness" that yearns for a time of "hereditary privilege." Cameron, who...
Tim Scott says US needs leader to unify country without 9/11-like ‘crisis,’ slams ‘soul-crushing' Biden speech
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reflected Sunday on how the American people came together 21 years ago in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, saying it was the most unified he has ever seen the country. In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," new host Shannon Bream asked...
Charles Payne rips Biden admin's 'ridiculous' claims on loan handout cost: 'Don't have to be rocket scientist'
FOX Business' ‘Making Money’ host Charles Payne said on "America Reports" Monday that the Biden administration cannot continue to claim that the student loan handout will not increase the deficit. CHARLES PAYNE: This is like a word salad. The White House is saying, you know, if you take...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox News
Russian executive found dead after reportedly falling off boat
Ivan Pechorin, a managing director for the aviation industry at the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, died after reportedly falling from a speeding boat off the coast of Vladivostok on Saturday night, the latest in a string of mysterious deaths among the Russian elite.
Bloomberg editors argue Biden 'should act' like Iran nuclear deal is dead, cut off oil shipments to China
The Bloomberg Opinion editors published an editorial Monday that argued the United States must quickly alter its policy toward Iran's nuclear program. They argued it is time for the Biden administration to "act as though" an agreement will not be reached and to curtail Iran's oil exports, a major source of revenue for the country.
NPR report defends ESG, says Republicans are 'trying to score political points'
NPR published a report Monday in their climate section that accused Republicans of opposing environmental, social, governance policies (ESG) in order to "score political points." The article, titled "How ESG investing got tangled up in America's culture wars," was written by Michael Copley a "Climate and Corporations Correspondent." In the...
Hillary's email half truth: Media shows true colors for not calling out falsehood
Benjamin Franklin once said that a "half truth is often a great lie." It turns out that the same can be said about "technical" truths. Franklin’s warning came to mind recently after Glenn Kessler at the Washington Post looked at the claim of Hillary Clinton on Twitter this week that "the fact is that I had zero emails that were classified." The Post declared Clinton "technically correct" in the claim despite the fact that it was actually false. Indeed, the Post appears to recognize that fact at the very end of its analysis.
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shut down, but threat of disaster looms, expert says
The shutdown of Ukraine’s degraded Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has significantly reduced the risk of a radiation disaster, but the threat of a potential accident looms, given the high-risk circumstances. Former DIA intelligence officer Rebekah Koffler told Fox News the threat of a "Chernobyl-like catastrophic accident" as a result...
Fox News
788K+
Followers
181K+
Post
655M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0