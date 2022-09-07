ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

California ex-principal facing charges after video shows him pushing special needs student

A former Central California elementary school principal is facing charges of cruelty to a minor after video surfaced of him appearing to shove a student to the ground. In the video, former Wolters Elementary School Principal Brian Vollhardt can be seen pushing a student in the chest causing him to fall to the floor during breakfast time on June 7 in Fresno, California, KTVU-TV reported.
Fox News

Rapper PnB Rock reportedly shot at a restaurant in Los Angeles

Rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon. Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) from the south-east division responded to a call where a person suffered from a gunshot wound. The condition and identity of the victim has not been confirmed.
Fox News

Baltimore police shoot woman who dragged officer with her car

Police in a Baltimore suburb shot a woman who dragged an off-duty officer with her car and later rammed into other vehicles, according to a police department spokeswoman. The woman shot on Saturday night had injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart said. The woman drove...
Fox News

Chicago armed car thief, 13, shot by licensed gun owner; 29 more wounded in weekend violence, cops say

Thirty people were shot – including three who were under 15 years old – and at least four were killed in Chicago over the weekend, police said Monday. Chicago Police Department reported 26 shootings throughout the Windy City, and four murders, with a possible fifth case pending autopsy results from the medical examiner, according to officials and sources.
Fox News

Texas police union fumes over bond for alleged cop-killing repeat offenders: 'Absolutely foolish'

A Texas police union blasted a judge's decision to set bail for two men who allegedly killed an off-duty deputy while they were out on bond for previous murder cases. Ahsim Taylor Jr. and Jayland Womack were arrested on Friday for the August 28 shooting death of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin. Ursin, who was off-duty, was shot and killed while picking up dinner for his family.
Fox News

Terrell rips Los Angeles Democrat whose guns were stolen from home: 'No one feels safe here'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell ripped Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., for claiming she still feels "safe" in the city after her home was burglarized and guns were stolen. Terrell joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Bass' candidacy to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, saying she will win on her "gender and skin color" since she does not stand for "law and order."
Fox News

Florida high school panic was 'cruel prank,' police say, recommend expulsion for 'pranksters'

Police in Florida said a recent threat made toward a high school that created a panic was a "cruel prank" and recommended the students involved be expelled. In a lengthy Sunday Facebook post, the Daytona Police Department gave an update on the incident in which authorities responded to Mainland High School on Thursday after a threat was written on a bathroom wall. Police interviewed two students who denied being involved and investigators determined no threat existed.
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

