Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babiesjustpene50New York City, NY
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Important Facts About The Polio Outbreak That's Spreading In New YorkOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida men — father and son — arrested after 'severely' beating man at wedding reception
Two Florida men were arrested after allegedly beating up a man at a wedding reception on Sept. 3. The incident happened in Volusia County, Florida, and officials say that Julian Falkinburg, 21, and Joel O'Grady, 38, allegedly beat up 36-year-old Tyler Kaltenbach, according to FOX 35. The father and son...
Rapper PnB Rock reportedly shot at a restaurant in Los Angeles
Rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon. Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) from the south-east division responded to a call where a person suffered from a gunshot wound. The condition and identity of the victim has not been confirmed.
Baltimore police shoot woman who dragged officer with her car
Police in a Baltimore suburb shot a woman who dragged an off-duty officer with her car and later rammed into other vehicles, according to a police department spokeswoman. The woman shot on Saturday night had injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart said. The woman drove...
Texas man accused of chasing girlfriend with knife, setting bedroom on fire
A Texas man chased his girlfriend with a knife during an argument before setting fire to their bedroom, authorities say. Miguel Quintana, 38, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Harris County Jail, where he remains as of Sunday on charges of arson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault against a peace officer.
