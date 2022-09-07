Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Crash in Chico sends motorcyclist to hospital
CHICO, Calif. - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises after a crash in Chico Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on East Avenue, east of Floral. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, breaking the back...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville Police investigating shooting in South Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place in South Oroville. At approximately 5:13 p.m. on Monday, dispatchers at the Oroville Police Department received calls of shots fired on the 2300 block of A Street in Oroville. Officers responded to the scene and found evidence that a shooting had taken place.
L.A. Weekly
Man Hospitalized after Pedestrian Accident on Highway 32 [Chico, CA]
Chico Man Injured in Pedestrian Collision near West East Avenue. The incident occurred just before 1:45 p.m., near West East Avenue and North Lindo Avenue. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a male pedestrian in the area. Medics arrived and transported the male victim to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
actionnewsnow.com
2 women found dead in Linda last week, deputies increase patrols
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two bodies were found in Linda last week as the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office investigates the cases, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the two female bodies were found at two different locations and do not match a missing persons...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Oroville storage unit burgled, several guns recovered
OROVILLE, Calif. — On July 25, The Oroville Police Department took a burglary report from the HHH Mini Storage, on 2551 Huntington Ln. in Oroville. The burglary took place on July 24th when a storage unit was broken into and had reported several firearms stolen. In a collaborative effort...
Two CHP officers injured after suspected DUI driver collides into them
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two California Highway Patrol Officers were injured early Sunday morning after a driver who was suspected to be under the influence drove into their vehicle. According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, the officers were on the shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road early Sunday morning on […]
KCRA.com
2 bodies found within 2 miles of each other in Yuba County, cause of deaths unknown
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The Yuba County Sheriff's Department is working to identify the second body that was found this week. Authorities said someone called them on Friday around 5:43 p.m. after finding a woman's body on Fire Road near Cattail Court. At this time, authorities say there is...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters put out early morning fire near a Chico school
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters put out an early morning vegetation fire that burned right behind a Chico elementary school. The fire broke out Monday around 2 a.m. in the creek bed behind Little Chico Creek Elementary School off Amanda Way. The fire burned about half an acre before firefighters extinguished...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Caltrans subcontractor who died while working along I-5 in Sacramento has been identified
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Officials have identified the Caltrans subcontractor who died earlier this week after being struck by a minivan along Interstate 5. California Highway Patrol says, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a minivan swerved to the right and hit a construction truck on the northbound side of the freeway near Sutterville Road. Two workers who were outside of the truck setting up cones were struck.Roseann Mary Guzman, 34, of Wheatland has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's office as the person who died.The other worker, identified by CHP as a 54-year-old Sacramento resident, was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.Exactly why the minivan swerved into the path of the workers is unclear. The driver stayed at the scene, officers say, and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have been factors. Lanes along northbound I-5 were closed at Sutterville Road through the night. Due to the incident, Caltrans canceled the Fix-5 project completion celebration event that was planned for Friday.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
actionnewsnow.com
GCSO: Employee placed on administrative leave for criminal misconduct investigation
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An employee at the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative leave as they are a suspect in a criminal misconduct investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the employee is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and...
actionnewsnow.com
2 unregistered guns found in Anderson, wanted felon arrested
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man with an active felony warrant was arrested in Anderson on Sunday night after officers located two guns and several ounces of drugs, according to the Anderson Police Department. Officers said they saw a dark blue Dodge Charger in the area of Rhonda Road and Pleasant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 4 Injured in Rollover Accident on Highway 99 [Butte County, CA]
One Dead, Multiple Hurt after Auto Collision near Richvale Highway. Police responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m., near Richvale Highway. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the collision involved two vehicles. In addition, medics pronounced one victim dead at...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff Police arrest convicted felon in possession of a handgun and more.
REDDING, Calif. — A routine traffic stop Friday morning leads to an arrest. According to the Red Bluff Police Department early Friday morning, officers made a traffic stop on the 700 Block of Oak Street. Officers spoke with the driver and identified him as Armando Acevedo-Zepeda, it was learned...
Yuba City Police arrest man in 2021 fentanyl death
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department said a man was booked into Sutter County Jail in connection with a December 2021 fentanyl death. Police said the victim, Eric Martinez was found dead at his residence and that the cause of death was determined to be “sudden cardiac death due to fentanyl intoxication.” […]
actionnewsnow.com
Dollar General in Oroville evacuated due to smoking AC unit Sunday
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that they evacuated the Dollar General on 3rd Street in Oroville on Sunday as a precaution due to a smoking AC unit on the roof. The fire was contained to a refrigeration unit, and all but one engine has returned to quarters.
krcrtv.com
Vegetation fire in Oroville causes temporary evacuation warnings
REDDING, Calif. — According to CALFIRE Butte, around one o'clock this afternoon they responded to a vegetation fire off Nelson avenue in Oroville. The fire grew to 30 acres before forward progress was stopped. Evacuation warnings were temporarily issued for those living in the area and Nelson avenue was...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspected thief arrested after burglary in Chico neighborhood
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police have arrested a man who is suspected in a burglary that took place on Wednesday in Chico. At approximately 9:18 a.m. on Thursday, a citizen called in to report that an unknown man was trying to enter her home on the 1100 block of Olive Street in Chico. After confronting the suspect, the woman told Chico Police that the male suspect fled from the scene.
krcrtv.com
Update on fire in Manton, Tehama County now called the Forward Fire
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE 9/10/2022: According to CAL FIRE all evacuation orders for the Forward Fire have been reduced to evacuation warnings. All prior evacuation warnings are still in effect. As of Saturday morning CAL FIRE is reporting the fire off Manton Ponderosa Way and Digger Creek is at...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 32 reopens in northwest Chico, man hospitalized
CHICO, Calif. 5:12 P.M. UPDATE - A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 32 in Chico on Thursday afternoon. The collision happened on Highway 32 south of W. East Avenue and north of W. Lindo Avenue, causing traffic to be shut down in both directions.
Comments / 0