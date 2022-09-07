On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 5:30 pm, the Newport Art Museum will host a virtual lecture on Zoom called “Equal Under the Sky: Georgia O’Keeffe & 20th c. Feminism,” with Linda Grasso, author and professor of English at York College and of Liberal Studies and Women’s and Gender Studies at the Graduate Center at the City University of New York. Grasso will discuss her book Equal Under the Sky: Georgia O’Keeffe and Twentieth Century Feminism, the first historical study of the artist’s complex involvement with, and influence on, feminism in America from the 1910s to the 1970s. Drawing from paintings, photographs, correspondence, press, fan mail, and archival documents, Grasso explores how O’Keeffe and feminism have been linked in popular culture and the public imagination. Situating the artist in American feminist history and considering what feminism meant to O’Keeffe and her audiences over several generations, Grasso’s book has been named by Choice, the American Library Association’s journal, as an Outstanding Academic Title in the Fine Arts.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 19 HOURS AGO