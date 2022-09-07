Read full article on original website
Obituary: Susan Newman McCall
Susan Newman McCall, 84, a resident of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9,2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born in Staten Island, NY on November 8, 1937, the daughter of the late Richard and Alice (Coogan) Newman. The family later moved to Northern Virginia where Sue graduated from Falls Church High School. Sue went on to graduate from Marjorie Webster College earning her Associate Degree in Retail Marketing. She was the beloved wife of Roy McCall.
Obituary: John E. Moy
John E. Moy, age 83, of 41 Woodland Drive, Portsmouth, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on the 8th day of September, 2022. Born in Newport on September 28, 1938, He was the son of the late Edward and Mary (Roden) Moy of Newport. He was the husband of the late Madelyn A. Moy of Portsmouth. They had been married 60 years.
Obituary: Carol Ann Gaines
Carol Ann Gaines, 55, passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2022. Carol Ann graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Carol Ann worked for over 30 years for various companies in Rhode Island including Fleet Bank, Bank of America, Citizens Bank, and FM Global.
This Day in RI History: September 12, 1830 – William Sprague IV is born in Cranston
William Sprague IV, former Governor and U.S. Senator from Rhode Island was born on September 12, 1830 in Cranston. Sprague was Governor from 1860-1863 and served in the U.S. Senate from 1863-1875. Sprague was born in the Governor William Sprague Mansion in Cranston, the youngest son of Amasa and Fanny...
Here’s what on the docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on September 14
Newport City Council returns to the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall on Wednesday, September 14 for their next Regular Meeting. The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on September 14, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.
Singer/Guitarist/Songwriter Mike Kaufman to play Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church Oct. 8
A special concert to benefit Ovarian Cancer research is coming to Newport’s St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on October 8. Singer-songwriter Mike Kaufman, a South Carolina resident and lifelong musician, will play Newport performing songs from his new album “Old Guy, New Songs” and more. More...
Some shellfishing areas in Narragansett Bay reopen following emergency closure
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that the emergency closure of certain shellfishing areas in Narragansett Bay ended at sunrise today. DEM put the emergency closures in place after more than 8 inches of rain fell on the Providence metropolitan area Sept. 5-6. Specifically, Upper Narragansett...
Ticket Giveaway: Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary present The Suitcast Junket Friday Sept. 16
One of the most innovative singer-songwriters anywhere is playing the Norman Bird Sanctuary on Friday September 16. The Suitcase Junket is Matt Lorenz, a critically acclaimed Massachusetts-based artist who builds his own instruments and performs as a one-man band. To win a pair of tickets for Friday, just email Ken Abrams at mrabrams11@gmail.com by Wednesday, September 18 at Noon. Please put “Ticket Giveaway” in the subject line.
Arts State Council adds Rhode Island artist to its teaching artist roster
To dovetail with National Arts in Education Week, Sept. 11 – 17, the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced that it has added illustrator/printmaker Natasha Brennan, Providence, to its Rhode Island Teaching Artist Roster. The Roster is a list of teaching artists and arts organizations who...
Behind the Scenes at PPAC with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
Larry Smiglewski is working 24/7. “We’re in tech [rehearsal], so basically an all-hours thing.”. Smiglewski is the production stage manager for “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical.” The show’s national tour is launching this week from the Providence Performing Arts Center. This is the 21st show...
Newport Art Museum to host virtual lecture on Georgia O’Keeffe and Feminism on Sept. 23
On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 5:30 pm, the Newport Art Museum will host a virtual lecture on Zoom called “Equal Under the Sky: Georgia O’Keeffe & 20th c. Feminism,” with Linda Grasso, author and professor of English at York College and of Liberal Studies and Women’s and Gender Studies at the Graduate Center at the City University of New York. Grasso will discuss her book Equal Under the Sky: Georgia O’Keeffe and Twentieth Century Feminism, the first historical study of the artist’s complex involvement with, and influence on, feminism in America from the 1910s to the 1970s. Drawing from paintings, photographs, correspondence, press, fan mail, and archival documents, Grasso explores how O’Keeffe and feminism have been linked in popular culture and the public imagination. Situating the artist in American feminist history and considering what feminism meant to O’Keeffe and her audiences over several generations, Grasso’s book has been named by Choice, the American Library Association’s journal, as an Outstanding Academic Title in the Fine Arts.
Weather forecast for Newport County
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;. Today: Showers, mainly before 10am. Patchy fog after 3pm. High near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
