ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Local woman with terminal illness fulfills dream to fly

Batavia, Ohio (WKRC) – Gazing at the sky, Mary Robinson has always had to imagine what it would be like to get up there. “It just looks so peaceful up there,” Robinson said. “It’s a dream I had all my life to fly.”. Now the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 wounded in West Price Hill shooting

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Gunfire erupts Sunday afternoon leaving two people wounded in West Price Hill. Cincinnati Police say it happened on West Liberty Street near Iliff Avenue shortly before one Sunday afternoon. Crews took both of the victims to the hospital, and both are stable. Police did...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Cleveland, OH
Black Mountain, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, TN
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, NC
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
Cincinnati, OH
Accidents
City
Asheville, NC
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Black Mountain, NC
Local
Ohio Accidents
Cleveland, TN
Crime & Safety
Cleveland, TN
Accidents
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WKRC

Attorney: Man seen on video hitting dog with shovel has PTSD

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of beating a dog with a shovel in Woodlawn answered to animal abuse charges in court Monday. Tianthony Wagner faces charges of injuring animals and prohibitions concerning companion animals. Surveillance video shows a man walk up to the fence, yell at the dogs before...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run in Avondale has died

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man who was struck by a car in a hit-and-run has died from his injuries. Police were called to Reading Road, near Blair Avenue, just before 9 p.m. on August 24. They say Richard Tavares, 55, was standing in the road, not in a marked...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 injured in Walnut Hills shooting

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting injured two people on Saturday night. Police say were called to the scene at 10:00 p.m. on East McMillian Street. Two people had minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Education#Traffic Accident#Uc School Of Medicine#Cessna#Obstetrics Gynecology#Ob Gyn Department Chair#Wlos#Mahec#The Registered Nurse
WKRC

Local baker gets cookies into Target stores

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local baker is hitting it big. You can find Sweet Mae's Cookie Company in Findlay Market and now in a national retailer. Two popular flavors, Rainbow Sprinkle Celebration and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk, are now being sold in 152 Target stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CPD: 1 seriously injured in downtown Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an overnight shooting downtown. It happened on 6th Street near Elm early Saturday morning in the Central Business District. While few details have been released, CPD says one person is in serious condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
WKRC

This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Covington Oktoberfest takes over Goebel Park all weekend

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Grab your lederhosen and steins!. Covington's Oktoberfest is happening all weekend in Goebel Park. Braxton Brewery hosts the event, so you'll find plenty of its beer, including a new Graeter's pumpkin pie ale. There is also German food, art displays, live music, and big TV screens...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Kings Island named 'Park of the Year' in industry awards ceremony

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Kings Island was named "Park of the Year" at the international Golden Ticket Awards. A park spokesman called it the Academy Awards of the amusement park industry. The awards are organized by "Amusement Today" which gave Kings Island the award “Because of (the park’s) important history and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man accused of taking picture up juvenile's skirt appears in court

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Montgomery man appeared in court Monday for secretly taking a picture up a girl's skirt at a Springdale business. Jeffrey Hayes faces a voyeurism charge for the Sept. 10 incident. Hayes walked past the victim, who is a juvenile, briefly stopped and took a picture under...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WKRC

Miami beats Robert Morris 31-14 in home opener

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Aveon Smith threw three touchdown passes in his first career start and the Miami University football team won its home opener 31-14 over Robert Morris Saturday night. Mac Hippenhammer caught two touchdown passes for the RedHawks (1-1), who scored 28 consecutive points after an early touchdown...
OXFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy