Read full article on original website
Related
sdstate.edu
News @SDState
There have been several factors that have kept Luann Miner motivated to pursue her bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies. One, she wanted to be the first person in her family to g... South Dakota State University’s online nursing doctorate program has been ranked among the top...
sdstate.edu
Reynolds to perform faculty recital
The South Dakota State University School of Performing Arts presents David Reynolds on trumpet in a faculty recital on Monday, September 12, at 7:30 p.m., in the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center’s Founders Recital Hall. Reynolds has coined this performance “Monuments in Brass.” The entirety of the program features...
Comments / 0