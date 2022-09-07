Craven Community College’s (Craven CC) Lifetime Learning Center (LLC) has announced the lineup for the 2022-23 International Film Series, which opens Friday, Sept. 16. The series will open with a 2011 film from India titled “You Only Live Once” (known as “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobar” in India). It is a comedy with dramatic undertones and a Bollywood musical influence. This film’s story follows three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who reunite for a three-week road trip. They set off to Spain and meet Laila, who falls in love with Arjun and helps him overcome his compulsion to work. Kabir and his fiancée, Natasha, experience significant misunderstandings, while Imran wishes to meet his biological father, an artist. During their trip, each friend chooses a dangerous sport for the group to partake in: deep-sea diving, skydiving, and the running of the bulls in Pamplona. The sports challenges provide a wealth of opportunity for both comedy and drama. The film had a worldwide release in 2011 and was a critical and popular success in India. Due to the longer length of this film (155 minutes), there will be a 15-minute intermission.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO