Read full article on original website
Related
newbernnow.com
Lifetime Learning Center Announces New International Film Series Lineup
Craven Community College’s (Craven CC) Lifetime Learning Center (LLC) has announced the lineup for the 2022-23 International Film Series, which opens Friday, Sept. 16. The series will open with a 2011 film from India titled “You Only Live Once” (known as “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobar” in India). It is a comedy with dramatic undertones and a Bollywood musical influence. This film’s story follows three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who reunite for a three-week road trip. They set off to Spain and meet Laila, who falls in love with Arjun and helps him overcome his compulsion to work. Kabir and his fiancée, Natasha, experience significant misunderstandings, while Imran wishes to meet his biological father, an artist. During their trip, each friend chooses a dangerous sport for the group to partake in: deep-sea diving, skydiving, and the running of the bulls in Pamplona. The sports challenges provide a wealth of opportunity for both comedy and drama. The film had a worldwide release in 2011 and was a critical and popular success in India. Due to the longer length of this film (155 minutes), there will be a 15-minute intermission.
newbernnow.com
Building Hope – The 2022 CCSAP Resilience Symposium
The Coastal Coalition for Substance Awareness & Prevention (CCSAP) will be hosting the 2022 Resilience Symposium: Building Hope on Friday, September 30 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. This event only costs $40 and includes lunch and snacks provided by Posh Nosh.
newbernnow.com
Attention Craeberne Forest Subdivision Residents: Public Hearing to Rezone Land on Sept. 13
Last weekend New Bern Now was contacted by residents of Craeberne Forest Subdivision. A few “notice of public hearing” signs were placed in the subdivision and citizens wanted to know what the hearing was about. According to Notice of Hearings: Ordinance Amendments and Rezonings, “State statutes require that...
wcti12.com
Man arrested in New Bern shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 9th, New Bern Police arrested Tazvone Lavone Stewart, 23, in connection to Tuesday's shooting in New Bern. Stewart was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Officials with the New Bern Police Department said the...
Comments / 0