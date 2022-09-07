ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Oregon Senators secure over $2-million in federal funds for Oregon Firefighting Aid

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced, Monday, that 10 Oregon fire districts will receive a combined $2.58-million in federal Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG). Local firefighters working hard to protect lives and livelihoods throughout Oregon deserve topnotch equipment to stay safe while they’re putting themselves at risk defending...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
nbc16.com

OR 58 is now open to all traffic

OR 58 is open to all traffic. The Oregon Department of Transportation advises drivers to look out for Cedar Creek fire responders as they are still in the area. ODOT says there is a work zone between mileposts 56 and 62, east of the Salt Creek Tunnel. They say to expect delays of up to 20-minutes.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy