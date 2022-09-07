Read full article on original website
White House announces it will reimburse mobile crisis intervention services in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene's CAHOOTS program is now a model for the rest of the country. Monday, the White House announced it will reimburse mobile crisis intervention services in Oregon through Medicaid. Oregon becomes the first state to earn federal approval from the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services.
A major milestone for Oregon and the entire country in addressing the mental health crisis
Senator Ron Wyden announced today that Oregon is the first state to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of community-based mobile crisis intervention services that help those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. This great news for Oregon clearly demonstrates how our state continues to lead the nation...
Oregon Senators secure over $2-million in federal funds for Oregon Firefighting Aid
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced, Monday, that 10 Oregon fire districts will receive a combined $2.58-million in federal Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG). Local firefighters working hard to protect lives and livelihoods throughout Oregon deserve topnotch equipment to stay safe while they’re putting themselves at risk defending...
Fire officials say shutting the power off to avoid wildfires was the right thing to do
Some fire officials in the metro area say PGE's "Public Safety Power Shutoffs" likely prevented serious fires from starting. Crews say the inconvenience to many homeowners and businesses was worth the reduction in wildfire risk. Compared to Labor Day weekend 2020, Division Chief for Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Cassandra...
OR 58 is now open to all traffic
OR 58 is open to all traffic. The Oregon Department of Transportation advises drivers to look out for Cedar Creek fire responders as they are still in the area. ODOT says there is a work zone between mileposts 56 and 62, east of the Salt Creek Tunnel. They say to expect delays of up to 20-minutes.
Missing 5-year-old Florida boy with autism found dead near home, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The search for a 5-year-old boy in Florida ended in tragedy on Saturday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they found Dahud Jolicoeur's body in a waterway about a block from his home. The non-verbal boy had autism and couldn't swim.
