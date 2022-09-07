Read full article on original website
talbotspy.org
Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Listening to the Captain
Do you know Joyce Hubbard Bailey? She is still beautiful today and shared that her Dad Sherwood Hubbard built this Skippercraft boat back in c. 1957! Local professional photographer Laird Wise took this photo for an ad for the RCA Ship to Shore phone that Joyce is holding. The photo is part of the Talbot Historical Society’s Laird Wise Collection.
The Dispatch
Handy Details Life Experiences, Career In New Book
OCEAN CITY – A longtime fixture in the resort community is embarking on a new venture with the release of his first book. Since retiring from Ocean City Recreation and Parks in 2019, Al “Hondo” Handy has been hard at work writing and publishing his first book, “Defying Expectations: Family, Sports & Recreation. The memoir, which shares his personal and professional experiences, will be celebrated with a book launch scheduled for Sept. 24.
talbotspy.org
New Orleans Jazz Master Don Vappie Headlines Chestertown Jazz Festival
The many moods of New Orleans music will be filling the air in Chestertown’s Wilmer Park for the 26th Annual Chestertown Jazz Festival this Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10. The festival opens at noon on Saturday with the traditional Gospel featuring Sylvia Fraser and The Anointed Vessels...
talbotspy.org
Opinion: So Where Are We Growing? By Carol Voyles
Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) recently expressed his concern regarding the ability of towns and states to work together to address problems. That struck a chord, as similar concerns have been heard here recently concerning the town of Easton possibly working more closely with the county to address issues of planning for growth.
talbotspy.org
Remembering Reverend Carol Callaghan by Al Sikes
Ashokan Farewell was composed by Jay Unger, who noted, “I sometimes introduce it as, “a Scottish lament written by a Jewish guy from the Bronx.” You know the song; it was said to be the theme song of Ken Burn’s Civil War Series. It is so deeply embedded in my psyche that if I could play the violin, I wouldn’t need sheet music.
severnaparkvoice.com
Arnold Resident Returns To A Hospital That Feels Like Home
Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is the place where Christine Frost gave birth to two children. It’s the place where she worked, twice, and advanced her career. So, it was exciting news in August when LHAAMC announced to the community that Frost would be its new chief nursing officer.
WBOC
Local Church Moves into Vacant Building
SALISBURY, Md. -- LiFT Church will be moving into what used to be the Gander Mountain store in Salisbury. For the past 3 and a half years, LiFT was hosting Sunday services out of the Regal Theater at The Centre at Salisbury. While their partnership with Regal was great, Pastor Drew Freyder says it was also a lot of hard work.
Wbaltv.com
Retired Tommy Hilfiger CEO to auction 1,000-acre Eastern Shore hunting estate
VIENNA, Md. — Former Tommy Hilfiger CEO Edwin Lewis' rural, yet upscale, Eastern Shore duck hunting lodge and equestrian retreat has hit the auction block. Lewis's 1,000-acre Stream Mill Farm on the Nanticoke River in Vienna will seek bidders starting Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. in an online and in-person auction at the site.
‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community
Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
chestertownspy.org
3rd Annual Chestertown Car Show October 1
Chestertown is known for its history, art scene, and entertainment, and now thanks to Jon and Barbara Slocum, it’s gaining attention for its collection of amazing cars! Jon and Barbara partnered with Main Street Chestertown and started Cars on High in downtown Chestertown several years ago to provide car lovers and enthusiasts one night a month to showcase their vehicles and talk “cars”. This event, held the third Thursday of each month (April-October), brings dozens of cars to the 300 block of High Street where passersby can view the cars, ask questions, and marvel at feats of automotive prowess.
talbotspy.org
House of the Week: “Gratitude”
Several years ago, I wrote about a house for the Chestertown Spy in the area called “Gratitude,” named for the steamboat that once brought day trippers and weekenders from Baltimore to the Eastern Shore. I imagine this 15 acre property on Leadenham Creek was christened the same name by owners who were grateful for the peace and privacy it provides. The long driveway is graced by an allee of towering Sycamore trees on each side for shade. Sycamores are one of my favorite trees for their distinctive bark that peels off as the tree matures and changes colors from smooth grayish brown to inner layers of reddish brown, light yellow and white to resemble a of camouflage pattern.
Baltimore Times
Grammy-Winning Jazz Vocalist and Jazz Vocalist Ledisi Kicks Off Baltimore Symphony Orchestra 2022-23 Season Opening Gala and 40th Anniversary Celebration for the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
BALTIMORE (August 30, 2022) – The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) launches the 2022-23 season on September 17, 2022, with the return of its signature Season Opening Gala Celebration. Under the baton of conductor Jack Everly, the BSO will be joined by Grammy-award-winning soul and jazz vocalist Ledisi who will share her unique take on the music of legendary singer, songwriter, and activist Nina Simone.
Ocean City Today
Berlin's Small Town Throwdown this Saturday
It’s going to be a certifiable hootenanny on the streets of Berlin with the fifth installment of the Small Town Throw Down on Saturday. The Nashville-themed, country music festival, which started in 2017, will feature musical artists Red Dirt Revolution and the Lauren Calve Band. Admission is free for all ages.
talbotspy.org
It’s in the Bag, Easton by Marion O. Arnold
The Easton Town Council unanimously passed a new law prohibiting retail stores from providing customers with single-use plastic bags at the checkout counter. The vote brought to the end a long process of public hearings and workshops that took place since the idea was mooted by members of Plastic-Free Easton back in March. Council members discussed their support of the bill, finally passing it 5-0 to happy smiles and applause. This was an achievement on reducing an important source of plastics pollution in Easton guided by Council President Megan Cook. The law is a result of an positive collaboration between town leaders and residents.
preservationmaryland.org
Historic 275+ Year-Old Inn in Somerset Co. Up for Sale
Looking to make your lifelong dream of becoming a historic innkeeper a reality? The iconic Washington Inn & Tavern owned by the Town of Princess Anne in Somerset County is up for sale. Built in the reign of King George II in 1744, The Washington Inn has been the center...
WJLA
How a Baltimore-born divorcee shook up Queen Elizabeth's royal family
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Editor's note: A version of this story was originally published on May 11, 2018. As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, few may know of Baltimore's scandalous connection to the House of Windsor. Elizabeth would have become queen without Wallis Warfield Simpson, but...
Zogg’s Restaurant Group Named as New Tenant in Nicola Pizza Outpost
The news comes on the heels of Nicola’s other location at 8 N. First St being sold to local BBQ joint, Bethany Blues.
delawaretoday.com
A Guide to Antiques Shopping in Sussex County
Delaware’s southernmost county is a trove for antiques enthusiasts thanks to shops like Antique Alley of Bridgeville and Passwaters Antiques and Collectibles. Delaware is the oldest of the United States. And in Delaware, the oldest communities were established in Sussex County. So, it stands to reason that the First State’s southernmost county is a natural location for antiquing.
Bay Net
MISSING: Kirstyn Morgan Nelson, Age 25; Last Seen In Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks the whereabouts of the missing person Kirstyn Morgan Nelson. Nelson is a white female, age 25, birth date 11/10/96. Last seen on 09/08/22 in the Charlotte Hall, MD area. Contact. Emergency: 9-1-1 Non-emergencies: 301-475-8008.
matadornetwork.com
Where To Find the Best Breakfast in Annapolis, From Crepes To Bagels
Annapolis, Maryland, a quaint waterfront town on the Chesapeake Bay, is known for its colonial history, seafood, and spectacular waterfront scenery. Widely referred to as ‘America’s Sailing Capital’, it is also the headquarters of the United States Naval Academy and home to countless sailors and other people who make their living on the water. If you’re passing through on a trip to get a taste of American history, you’ll also want to stop for breakfast in Annapolis.
