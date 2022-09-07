Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for 3 people accused of breaking into garage near Goodale Park
Columbus police are looking to identify three people accused of taking several items from a garage near Goodale Park. Police said a man and woman broke into the garage on Dennison Avenue on July 29 around 3 a.m. A second man later joined the first and stole items while the...
WSYX ABC6
Police looking to identify men in Short North beating that left victim critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released a video Monday showing two men knocking another man unconscious and hitting him on the ground in the Short North on Labor Day. Police said officers found the man, who they did not identify, unresponsive on Sept. 5 around 2:30 a.m. following...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspect caught on camera killing man near Hamilton STEM Academy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips in identifying a suspect caught on camera shooting and killing a man in a car behind a school. Officers responded to a car near the Hamilton Stem Academy on May 1 after a passerby discovered a body in a car.
WSYX ABC6
A violent weekend in Columbus, leaves 3 dead, and 3 teenagers wounded in shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teenagers are recovering after being wounded in three separate shootings in Columbus over the weekend. "When these young people are losing their friends at 13, 14, 15 to gun violence, it makes them scared," said Miguel "Gino" Tucker, who created the community group "Remember me, Urban Scouts. "Makes them think they need a gun to protect themselves."
WSYX ABC6
Driver flees after crashing into east Columbus grocery store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into an east Columbus grocery store early Monday morning causing heavy damage. The accident happened at the El Tulipan grocery store located along East Livingston Avenue, according to police. Police said the driver fled the scene after crashing into the building. Officials...
WSYX ABC6
16-year-old shot in the head in fast food parking lot near OSU's campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday morning while asleep in his car near Ohio State University's campus. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning Columbus Police officers responded to a reported shooting in a parking lot near the 2500 block of North High Street.
WSYX ABC6
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by 2 cars in Blendon Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in serious condition after being struck by two vehicles late Sunday night in Blendon Township. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 11:50 p.m. along Sunbury Road under I-270 near Watt Road. The man appeared to be struck by a...
WSYX ABC6
Pickerington native Josh Thiede releases plant-based sneakers
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Trendy and sustainable sneakers are walking out of Pickerington. Organic Garments CEO Josh Thiede and CFO Andrea Watros join Good Day Columbus to talk about the sneaker line trending on TikTok. OG Pineapple Low-Top Sustainable Sneakers retail for $95 and are crafted from high quality...
WSYX ABC6
Group kicks off fundraising for Licking County courthouse Christmas lighting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A committee is kicking off its 74th annual fundraising campaign to light up downtown Newark for Christmas. The Licking County Courthouse Lighting Committee has a community goal of $40,000 this year. The money raised goes toward decorating the Courthouse Square in Newark and for the Christmas program.
WSYX ABC6
4 people injured by electrical shock after ladder falls on wires
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four roof workers were taken to Columbus area hospitals after they were injured by electrical shock. Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning the Columbus Fire Department responded to a call about a fall. When firefighters arrived they discovered four roof workers had been injured when a ladder fell into electrical wires, CFD officials say.
WSYX ABC6
Minister warns of 'Another America' for young Black men in Donovan Lewis eulogy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The funeral Saturday of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by Columbus Police this month drew a packed crowd who are demanding such killings stop. Police shot and killed Donovan Lewis in his Columbus apartment last week while serving an overnight warrant for his arrest. His visitation and funeral were held at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
WSYX ABC6
Record sealing, resource fair gives residents an opportunity to expunge criminal records
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Organizers in Milo Grogan were excited to offer residents a second chance during their record sealing and resource fair that took place at the Milo Grogan Community Recreation Center. Jane Tsai is an attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Columbus and said the impact...
WSYX ABC6
Spectrum holding Columbus virtual hiring event for field technician positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Spectrum is holding a virtual hiring event to fill field technician positions in the Columbus area. Those interested have to register beforehand. The company said it is scheduling virtual interviews for Sept. 15 and will make same-day offers for these openings. Spectrum lists 600 open positions across its 41-state service area.
WSYX ABC6
All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village October 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village on October 8. Families can enjoy 1890s Victorian Halloween traditions, featuring "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by the bonfire, pumpkin carving and spooky characters roaming Ohio Village. Guests of all ages will have the chance to experience...
WSYX ABC6
Battle over badges continues in Hilliard schools as LGBTQ supporters speak out
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — A battle over badges has parents voicing concerns to the Board of Education. Teachers in the district can voluntarily wear LGBTQ support badges that say “safe person, safe space." Families from both sides were planning to attend the Monday evening meeting. Ruth Miller, with...
WSYX ABC6
PAW Patrol Live! show coming to Columbus in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Live! is coming to the Ohio Theatre in 2023. The live performance based on the animated preschool series begins touring in 2023 with a stop in Columbus slated for April 7-9. "Heroes Unite" marks the third touring collaboration between Nickelodeon and Star...
WSYX ABC6
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced a stop in Columbus as part of its winter tour!. "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" concert will be held at Nationwide Arena on December 23 with two show performances; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for both shows go on...
WSYX ABC6
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Arkansas State
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The Scarlet and Gray are heading into Week 2. No. 3 Ohio State hosts Arkansas State at noon at Ohio Stadium. Just a few hours before the game, former buckeye Jimmie Bell talks new defense, Michael Hall Jr., running game and his score prediction. For...
WSYX ABC6
Jack Pine 3rd Annual Pumpkin Festival showcases thousands of pieces from local artists
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The 3rd Annual Jack Pine Glass Pumpkin Festival is right around the corner. Here to give us a sneak peek is Jack Pine along with local artists Ed Kitchen and Christy Conkel. The festival will take place Sept. 23rd-25th at the as Jack Pine Studio...
