Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

A violent weekend in Columbus, leaves 3 dead, and 3 teenagers wounded in shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teenagers are recovering after being wounded in three separate shootings in Columbus over the weekend. "When these young people are losing their friends at 13, 14, 15 to gun violence, it makes them scared," said Miguel "Gino" Tucker, who created the community group "Remember me, Urban Scouts. "Makes them think they need a gun to protect themselves."
Driver flees after crashing into east Columbus grocery store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into an east Columbus grocery store early Monday morning causing heavy damage. The accident happened at the El Tulipan grocery store located along East Livingston Avenue, according to police. Police said the driver fled the scene after crashing into the building. Officials...
Pickerington native Josh Thiede releases plant-based sneakers

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Trendy and sustainable sneakers are walking out of Pickerington. Organic Garments CEO Josh Thiede and CFO Andrea Watros join Good Day Columbus to talk about the sneaker line trending on TikTok. OG Pineapple Low-Top Sustainable Sneakers retail for $95 and are crafted from high quality...
#Person Of Interest#Sex Abuse#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#The Sexual Abuse Unit
Group kicks off fundraising for Licking County courthouse Christmas lighting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A committee is kicking off its 74th annual fundraising campaign to light up downtown Newark for Christmas. The Licking County Courthouse Lighting Committee has a community goal of $40,000 this year. The money raised goes toward decorating the Courthouse Square in Newark and for the Christmas program.
4 people injured by electrical shock after ladder falls on wires

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four roof workers were taken to Columbus area hospitals after they were injured by electrical shock. Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning the Columbus Fire Department responded to a call about a fall. When firefighters arrived they discovered four roof workers had been injured when a ladder fell into electrical wires, CFD officials say.
Minister warns of 'Another America' for young Black men in Donovan Lewis eulogy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The funeral Saturday of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by Columbus Police this month drew a packed crowd who are demanding such killings stop. Police shot and killed Donovan Lewis in his Columbus apartment last week while serving an overnight warrant for his arrest. His visitation and funeral were held at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
Spectrum holding Columbus virtual hiring event for field technician positions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Spectrum is holding a virtual hiring event to fill field technician positions in the Columbus area. Those interested have to register beforehand. The company said it is scheduling virtual interviews for Sept. 15 and will make same-day offers for these openings. Spectrum lists 600 open positions across its 41-state service area.
All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village October 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village on October 8. Families can enjoy 1890s Victorian Halloween traditions, featuring "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by the bonfire, pumpkin carving and spooky characters roaming Ohio Village. Guests of all ages will have the chance to experience...
PAW Patrol Live! show coming to Columbus in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Live! is coming to the Ohio Theatre in 2023. The live performance based on the animated preschool series begins touring in 2023 with a stop in Columbus slated for April 7-9. "Heroes Unite" marks the third touring collaboration between Nickelodeon and Star...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced a stop in Columbus as part of its winter tour!. "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" concert will be held at Nationwide Arena on December 23 with two show performances; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for both shows go on...
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Arkansas State

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The Scarlet and Gray are heading into Week 2. No. 3 Ohio State hosts Arkansas State at noon at Ohio Stadium. Just a few hours before the game, former buckeye Jimmie Bell talks new defense, Michael Hall Jr., running game and his score prediction. For...
