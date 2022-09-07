Rocket City Trash Pandas 2023 schedule released!

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas have released the official schedule for their 2023 Southern League season.

This will make the 3rd season in the team’s history, and for the first time ever, they’ll be able to kick off the year at home. Opening night at Toyota Field is scheduled for Thursday, April 6 as they face off against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

138 games are scheduled from April 6 through September 17, 2023, with 69 of those set as home games, with the other half of the season played on the road against seven Southern League opponents.

An additional 87 games will be played against the Northern Division rivals: Birmingham, Chattanooga and Tennessee; another 51 games will see the Trash Pandas take on teams in the South Division: Biloxi, Mississippi, Montgomery and Pensacola.

Some of the notable home dates at Toyota Field include a Memorial Day weekend series against the Chattanooga Lookouts, an Independence Day matchup against Chattanooga and a season-long 12-game homestand from May 16-28 against Birmingham and Chattanooga.

The first half of the season will end with a six-game series against Montgomery from June 20-25, while the regular season will be wrapped up with a six-game series at Tennessee from Sept. 12-18. Their final home series at Toyota Field will be held Sept. 5-10 against Pensacola.

As always, fireworks will follow all Friday and Saturday home games, as well as on opening night on April 6, special Memorial Day Fireworks on May 28, and an “Independence Day Spectacular” on July 4.

Weekly promotions like Ladies Night on Tuesdays, Dog Day Wednesdays and Kids Run the Bases after every Sunday home game will all return for the 2023 season, though officials say a full list of promotions is expected to be released ahead of the regular season.

Game times will also be announced at a later date.

Anyone that booked groups during the 2022 season within the hospitality spaces will have early access to renew for dates during the upcoming season.

For a full look at the 2023 schedule, ticket prices, rosters or promotional events, you can check out the official site of the Rocket City Trash Pandas here.

