ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Amazon Show Filming In Jersey City Seeks Extras For 90s High School Prom

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VVzl2_0hljfGXP00
Movie clapper Photo Credit: allser Pixabay

An Amazon show filming in Jersey City is seeking extras for a 90s high school prom.

Extras and background actors should apply here by Thursday, Sept. 8. The casting call does not say which show this is for.

The gig will be one day of work and will pay $165 to $187, the casting call says.

A fitting will be held Monday, Sept 12. Shooting will be all day Tuesday, Sept. 13 in Jersey City.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Entertainment
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Woman Pleads Guilty to Stealing iPhones at Mail Facility

A Jersey City woman has admitted to stealing numerous cell phones from mail that passed through the United States post office where she was employed. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, pleaded guilty today to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee during a videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#High School#Jersey#Prom#Daily Voice Hudson
NJ.com

What is happening at Journal Square? | Jersey Journal editorial

What’s going on in Journal Square? And what is anyone doing about it?. Those are the questions Jersey City officials – both in City Hall and the Police Department – need to answer for residents, students, workers, shoppers and the thousands of people who commute to and from New York via the PATH hub there every day.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Norwalk Police Officer Attacked, Beaten At Annual Festival

A Fairfield County police officer suffered a broken arm and head injury after being attacked by two men at an annual community festival. The incident occurred in Norwalk around 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Oyster Festival. According to Lt. Terrence Blake, of the Norwalk Police, officers working the...
NORWALK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Voice

Clifton Hot Dog Spot Destroyed By Van 'Ready To Rock'

Dave Martina is "ready to rock." And so is his Clifton hot dog joint destroyed by an out-of-control van just days after its grand opening is almost ready to reopen, he said. Martina tells Daily Voice that his Van Houten Avenue eatery Original Jumbo's has been remodeled and will reopen Sunday, Sept. 18.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Four people shot overnight in two Jersey City incidents

Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Two men robbed by gun-toting trio in Hoboken: police

Two men were robbed by three assailants who brandished a handgun on Observer Highway in Hoboken early Sunday morning, authorities said. The victims, described in their early 20s, were near Washington Street at 4:40 a.m. when three men approached and displayed a handgun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The assailants...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
359K+
Followers
53K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy