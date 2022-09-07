Amazon Show Filming In Jersey City Seeks Extras For 90s High School Prom

Movie clapper Photo Credit: allser Pixabay

An Amazon show filming in Jersey City is seeking extras for a 90s high school prom.

Extras and background actors should apply here by Thursday, Sept. 8. The casting call does not say which show this is for.

The gig will be one day of work and will pay $165 to $187, the casting call says.

A fitting will be held Monday, Sept 12. Shooting will be all day Tuesday, Sept. 13 in Jersey City.

