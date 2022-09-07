SAINTS FALL IN FIRST NCAA DIV. 1 FOOTBALL GAME: Not a bad effort for Thomas More in the school’s first game against an NCAA Div. 1 opponent when the Saints dropped a 34-14 contest to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Jaden Hall and Craig Wills Jr. scored the touchdowns for the Saints with Rae’Von Vaden tossing the TD to Wills Jr. while Hall averaged 5.6 yards a carry. After falling behind 24-0 against a Duquesne team that opened at Florida State and plays Hawai’i next week, the NAIA Saints (1-2) rallied to close the margin to the final 34-14.

CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO