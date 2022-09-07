Read full article on original website
linknky.com
NKY philanthropist Eva G. Farris dies at 103
The names of Oakley and Eva G. Farris appear all across Northern Kentucky on buildings, in rooms, inside galleries, and atop programs designed to help young people advance in their lives. The long-married couple has been among the most prolific philanthropists in the region for decades. Eva Farris died last...
linknky.com
Enzweiler celebrates groundbreaking of new Latonia campus
The Enzweiler Building Institute of Northern Kentucky held a groundbreaking ceremony in Latonia on Monday afternoon to celebrate its new campus. Covington city leaders, Northern Kentucky state lawmakers and local construction industry leaders gathered in front of the newly christened Enzweiler Building Institute Covington Campus to dig the ceremonial first shovelful of dirt.
linknky.com
Ludlow schools share coffee with the community
Ludlow Independent Schools Superintendent Michael Borchers is continuing his tradition this year of inviting the public to have coffee with him on the first Wednesday of each month. “I started doing this the second year that I was superintendent,” said Borchers, who has been superintendent at Ludlow for 12 years....
linknky.com
Thomas More football gets a Div. 1 game, here’s the Saints’ week in review
SAINTS FALL IN FIRST NCAA DIV. 1 FOOTBALL GAME: Not a bad effort for Thomas More in the school’s first game against an NCAA Div. 1 opponent when the Saints dropped a 34-14 contest to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Jaden Hall and Craig Wills Jr. scored the touchdowns for the Saints with Rae’Von Vaden tossing the TD to Wills Jr. while Hall averaged 5.6 yards a carry. After falling behind 24-0 against a Duquesne team that opened at Florida State and plays Hawai’i next week, the NAIA Saints (1-2) rallied to close the margin to the final 34-14.
linknky.com
Newport-based business wins Aviatra Accelerator competition
Northern Kentucky University’s Griffin Hall Auditorium was packed full of excited community members Wednesday, anxiously waiting to see and hear the business pitches of three rising female entrepreneurs. At the end of the presentations, Tickety Boo Treats, a Newport-based manufacturer of allergen free treats, won the Aviatra Accelerators Flight...
linknky.com
Another one steps up for Beechwood’s all-winning Tigers
It’s never easy playing Beechwood . . . especially in Ft. Mitchell. But try it without your best player, a four-year starting quarterback leader replaced by a freshman, and your best running back, the way Simon Kenton did Friday night. And then your cheerleaders have you running through a...
linknky.com
Alexandria’s community center sees more activities, opportunities
Kim Wagner, the City of Alexandria’s recreation director, knew she had her work cut out for her when she took the job in 2015. “It was a new position for the city. They never had a recreation director before,” she says as she sits in her office, nestled in a small alcove just above the main recreation room and basketball court of the Calvin A. Perry Community Center.
linknky.com
Holmes holds on in victory over Newport
The players and coaches from the Newport Wildcats (2-2) and Holmes Bulldogs (3-1) football teams laid everything they had on the line from start to finish, evidenced in the slight 329-324 edge in total offense by the host Bulldogs. The fans and cheerleaders showed great spirit trying to help propel their teams to victory.
linknky.com
Brent Spence Bridge undergoing 10-day inspection
A 10-day inspection of the Brent Spence Bridge that began Monday will cause lane closures Tuesday, with rolling closures expected throughout the inspection. Crews from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 started the inspection Sept. 12, and they are scheduled to finish on Sept. 22. On Tuesday, the northbound...
