Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial enters day 5
Testimonies resume Monday, September 12 in Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire trial.
Assailant in Brutal St. Louis Jail Beating Gets 4 Years
Kevin Moore is already serving time for the Behrmann's Tavern robbery that went viral
Mistrial requests denied in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire case
ST. LOUIS – A federal judge denied multiple requests for a mistrial on Monday for a man accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his own nephew for insurance money. U.S. District Court Judge John Ross also denied defense attorney Michael Leonard’s motion to compel testimony from a convicted...
St. Louis native premiered featured film in south county
A St. Louis native premiered his latest feature film in his hometown.
St. Louis police shoot, kill 16-year-old they say had a gun
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police officers fatally shot a 16-year-old who was reaching for a gun, police said Monday. Darryl Ross was shot just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station on the city’s north side. Ross is Black. A police incident report said one of the officers involved in the shooting was Black, and one was white. The city’s new Force Investigation Unit, established last month, was handling the investigation. Police said two drug enforcement detectives spotted several people with guns at the service station and drove to the parking lot. Their car was unmarked and they were in plain clothes but wearing black, bulletproof vests with the word “POLICE” written on the front and back.
Exotic dancer testifies in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial
A woman convicted in the Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire conspiracy testified Thursday, along with several other witnesses. Terica Ellis told the jury about what happened before the death of Andre Montgomery Jr.
Man found dead at residence in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man was found dead at a residence Monday morning in the College Hill neighborhood of north St. Louis. Police said the incident occurred in the 4400 block of North 20th Street. When officials found the man, they saw that he had suffered an unknown injury.
St. Louis non-profit loses city funding for shelters
City Hope St. Louis has operated multiple night-by-night shelters in the St. Louis metro region for the past three years. Now, funding by the city is gone.
FBI agents' testimony pinpoint whereabouts of Sweetie Pie's reality star during nephew's murder
ST. LOUIS — It's day four of a high-profile murder trial involving James Timothy "Tim" Norman. Norman and his family were featured on the reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" on the Oprah Winfrey Network for several seasons. Now, Norman is accused of being behind a murder-for-hire scheme...
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In St. Louis, MO (Seafood, Soul Food, & More)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
Police: ‘Most wanted’ suspect arrested at riverfront homeless encampment
ST. LOUIS – A 42-year-old St. Louis man wanted for two separate incidents of domestic violence against a former girlfriend was arrested last week at a homeless encampment near the Mississippi Riverfront. According to probable cause statements obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the first incident occurred...
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: August 2022
The month of August saw some thrilling new additions and unfortunate losses
St. Louis Tourist Raped on New York Subway Platform
The assailant offered to show the woman around New York before attacking her
Today in St. Louis' top 5 favorite weekend events
There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks.
Teen shot inside vehicle while looking for gas in St. Louis
A teenager was shot inside her vehicle while she looked for a gas station Friday evening in St. Louis.
One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois
ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Sweetie Pie’s co-owner stands trial in murder-for-hire plot
The son of a famed local restauranteur is on trial for allegedly orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his own nephew in order to cash in on a six-figure insurance policy.
In 2 Weeks, St. Louis Saw 462 Auto Thefts — and Just 1 Charge
Only a small percentage of auto theft-related crimes led to charges in St. Louis city or county in July and August
Police: Gun-wielding man shot, killed by undercover officers in North St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late Sunday night, according to police. St. Louis police said that two undercover officers with the violent crime detail were watching a Shell gas station parking lot at North Florissant Avenue and St. Louis Avenue at around 11:36 p.m. They saw a man with a gun and began approaching him before the man started running away. Shortly after, officers started chasing the man on foot.
$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
