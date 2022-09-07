Read full article on original website
there has been stabbings every day for some time now, the latest was earlier this morning. more shootings and beatings.
ABC6.com
Man pleads guilty to 2019 Woonsocket arson
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A man has pleaded guilty for his role in a set of arsons at a mill-style building in Woonsocket from 2019. Jacob Lahousse, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of arson Monday. According to prosecutors, Lahousse admitted to setting three fires inside the building that...
universalhub.com
Heavily tinted car windows lead to gun arrest in Roxbury
Boston Police continued their scrutiny of cars with excessively tinted windows early Sunday, leading to an arrest and the seizure of a loaded revolver in Roxbury. Police say officers on patrol in the area of Warren and Carlisle streets pulled over a car that had "excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment."
ABC6.com
Woonsocket police investigating stabbing between 2 tenants
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were injured in a stabbing Monday evening in Woonsocket. According to police, the stabbing happened at a multi-unit home on Mason Avenue just before 6p.m. Chief Thomas Oates said two people suffered minor injuries and one person was in custody. The chief said...
Police see rising threat from ghost guns in RI
Police say ghost guns have become increasingly popular in recent years -- especially among Rhode Island criminals.
GoLocalProv
More Than 18 Vans Stolen in Providence Since August - Police Believe They May Have Broken Up Ring
At least 18 work vans were reported stolen in the city since August, according to Providence police. Now, they believe they may have found the suspects. “There have been a number of stolen vans, with a lot of tools taken,” Providence Police Detectives Major David Lapatin told GoLocal. “Most of the time the catalytic converter was also taken and the van later recovered.”
ABC6.com
Pawtucket man arrested in connection to drunk driving crash that seriously injured passenger in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man was arrested in connection to a drunk driving crash that injured one of his passengers over the weekend. The single-car crash happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Warwick and Killey avenues. Sgt. Aaron Kay said 33-year-old Filipe Barros was traveling northbound...
NECN
Deadly Quincy Shooting Started as a Robbery, Prosecutors Say
A Dorchester man has been charged in a deadly shooting that officials say started as a robbery at a Quincy, Massachusetts apartment complex last month. Dwayne D. Harper, 28, is accused in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. Wiggins was found with obvious gunshot wounds at his apartment building on Crown Street around 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 18. He was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.
Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
fallriverreporter.com
Group of juveniles from Providence charged after chase as bystander alerts police of car break-ins
Four juveniles are facing charges after police track them down with help from a good Samaritan. According to Cranston Police, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a Florida Avenue resident interrupted a car break-in being committed by a group of juveniles. The activity was immediately reported to the Cranston dispatch...
Turnto10.com
Driver launches car into front porch of Providence home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver found himself in a tight spot in front of a house in Providence on Monday night. The driver was trying to move someone else's car at an Atwells Avenue apartment house. The car was somehow stuck on a pole in the driveway, but...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man facing other similar federal charges, sentenced to prison for molesting 14-year-old known to him
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Pawtucket man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions after being found guilty after trial of first-degree child molestation against a female victim under the age of 14 between 2015 and 2020.
Pawtucket man gets 30 years in prison for child molestation
Miguel Montero, 41, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office.
rinewstoday.com
Cranston communities rattled by “non-stop gunfire” from police training center (VIDEO)
Neighbors in the vicinity of the Cranston Police Academy Training Center are raising alarm at what has become, they say, nearly non-stop sounds of automatic weapons firing and echoing into their homes, and in constant earshot of the students at Cranston West. The Training Center has been doing weapons training...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after 20-year-old man reportedly robbed, beaten, and stabbed by group of masked individuals
Fall River Police are investigating after a man was reportedly robbed, beaten, and stabbed early Monday. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Fall River Police personnel responded to St. Anne’s Hospital Emergency Room regarding a patient who arrived there with stab wounds. Upon arrival, officers spoke...
Turnto10.com
Police: One arrested after fight breaks out at Providence dance club
(WJAR) — Providence police said one man was arrested after a fight broke out at Mi Sueño club in Providence on Sunday. A video circulating on social media shows customers fighting inside the Providence dance club and bar. People are seen hitting and punching each other, some of them tossing furniture.
Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department recognizes female staff on National Police Woman Day
“In recognition of National Police Women’s Day, we are so proud to post this photo which depicts some great history. Officer Sandy Grace, and Detective Barbara Lipsett, were among the first female police officers in our department and the first female school resource officers. Officer Grace was also the first female K9 officer!
Motorcyclist killed in North Kingstown crash
A Smithfield man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck in North Kingstown on Sunday.
Turnto10.com
Man shot in leg in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was shot in the leg early Friday morning. Officers responded to a residence at 525 Chalkstone Ave. at about 3:22 a.m. and found blood splatter, according to the department. Police said officers stopped a black SUV with Texas plates and...
