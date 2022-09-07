ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Al
5d ago

there has been stabbings every day for some time now, the latest was earlier this morning. more shootings and beatings.

ABC6.com

Man pleads guilty to 2019 Woonsocket arson

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A man has pleaded guilty for his role in a set of arsons at a mill-style building in Woonsocket from 2019. Jacob Lahousse, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of arson Monday. According to prosecutors, Lahousse admitted to setting three fires inside the building that...
WOONSOCKET, RI
universalhub.com

Heavily tinted car windows lead to gun arrest in Roxbury

Boston Police continued their scrutiny of cars with excessively tinted windows early Sunday, leading to an arrest and the seizure of a loaded revolver in Roxbury. Police say officers on patrol in the area of Warren and Carlisle streets pulled over a car that had "excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment."
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Woonsocket police investigating stabbing between 2 tenants

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were injured in a stabbing Monday evening in Woonsocket. According to police, the stabbing happened at a multi-unit home on Mason Avenue just before 6p.m. Chief Thomas Oates said two people suffered minor injuries and one person was in custody. The chief said...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
GoLocalProv

More Than 18 Vans Stolen in Providence Since August - Police Believe They May Have Broken Up Ring

At least 18 work vans were reported stolen in the city since August, according to Providence police. Now, they believe they may have found the suspects. “There have been a number of stolen vans, with a lot of tools taken,” Providence Police Detectives Major David Lapatin told GoLocal. “Most of the time the catalytic converter was also taken and the van later recovered.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Deadly Quincy Shooting Started as a Robbery, Prosecutors Say

A Dorchester man has been charged in a deadly shooting that officials say started as a robbery at a Quincy, Massachusetts apartment complex last month. Dwayne D. Harper, 28, is accused in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. Wiggins was found with obvious gunshot wounds at his apartment building on Crown Street around 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 18. He was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.
QUINCY, MA
#Violent Crime#Property Crime#Thefts#Car Theft
WTNH

Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
LEDYARD, CT
Turnto10.com

Driver launches car into front porch of Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver found himself in a tight spot in front of a house in Providence on Monday night. The driver was trying to move someone else's car at an Atwells Avenue apartment house. The car was somehow stuck on a pole in the driveway, but...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police investigating after 20-year-old man reportedly robbed, beaten, and stabbed by group of masked individuals

Fall River Police are investigating after a man was reportedly robbed, beaten, and stabbed early Monday. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Fall River Police personnel responded to St. Anne’s Hospital Emergency Room regarding a patient who arrived there with stab wounds. Upon arrival, officers spoke...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: One arrested after fight breaks out at Providence dance club

(WJAR) — Providence police said one man was arrested after a fight broke out at Mi Sueño club in Providence on Sunday. A video circulating on social media shows customers fighting inside the Providence dance club and bar. People are seen hitting and punching each other, some of them tossing furniture.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
BROCKTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Man shot in leg in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was shot in the leg early Friday morning. Officers responded to a residence at 525 Chalkstone Ave. at about 3:22 a.m. and found blood splatter, according to the department. Police said officers stopped a black SUV with Texas plates and...
PROVIDENCE, RI

