1 killed in northeast Columbus hit-and-run crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died in a northeast Columbus hit-and-run Sunday night. The accident happened at Northtowne Boulevard at Brooklyn Road around 11 p.m. Sherhonda Ivery, 38, was walking on Northtowne Boulevard at Brooklyn Road when the front of a maroon Jeep Cherokee, with a Florida tag, struck her, police said.
A violent weekend in Columbus, leaves 3 dead, and 3 teenagers wounded in shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teenagers are recovering after being wounded in three separate shootings in Columbus over the weekend. "When these young people are losing their friends at 13, 14, 15 to gun violence, it makes them scared," said Miguel "Gino" Tucker, who created the community group "Remember me, Urban Scouts. "Makes them think they need a gun to protect themselves."
Driver flees after crashing into east Columbus grocery store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into an east Columbus grocery store early Monday morning causing heavy damage. The accident happened at the El Tulipan grocery store located along East Livingston Avenue, according to police. Police said the driver fled the scene after crashing into the building. Officials...
16-year-old shot in the head in fast food parking lot near OSU's campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday morning while asleep in his car near Ohio State University's campus. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning Columbus Police officers responded to a reported shooting in a parking lot near the 2500 block of North High Street.
Pickerington native Josh Thiede releases plant-based sneakers

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Trendy and sustainable sneakers are walking out of Pickerington. Organic Garments CEO Josh Thiede and CFO Andrea Watros join Good Day Columbus to talk about the sneaker line trending on TikTok. OG Pineapple Low-Top Sustainable Sneakers retail for $95 and are crafted from high quality...
Group kicks off fundraising for Licking County courthouse Christmas lighting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A committee is kicking off its 74th annual fundraising campaign to light up downtown Newark for Christmas. The Licking County Courthouse Lighting Committee has a community goal of $40,000 this year. The money raised goes toward decorating the Courthouse Square in Newark and for the Christmas program.
Minister warns of 'Another America' for young Black men in Donovan Lewis eulogy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The funeral Saturday of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by Columbus Police this month drew a packed crowd who are demanding such killings stop. Police shot and killed Donovan Lewis in his Columbus apartment last week while serving an overnight warrant for his arrest. His visitation and funeral were held at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village October 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village on October 8. Families can enjoy 1890s Victorian Halloween traditions, featuring "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by the bonfire, pumpkin carving and spooky characters roaming Ohio Village. Guests of all ages will have the chance to experience...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced a stop in Columbus as part of its winter tour!. "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" concert will be held at Nationwide Arena on December 23 with two show performances; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for both shows go on...
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
Ohio State-Wisconsin kick time announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Wisconsin will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on WSYX on Sept. 24, it was announced Monday. The Big Ten rivals will square off at Ohio Stadium in the Buckeyes' fourth straight home game to open the season. (Story continues below the tweet)
Men's Grooming Tips: Simple ways to boost your appearance and confidence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The men’s grooming market is on the rise. As the men’s self-care category grows, Jaclyn Peresetsky, Owner of Skin Perfect MD/Skin Perfect Academy has helpful tips to boost skin health and self-confidence. Jaclyn's tips:. 1. Try a specialized shaving cream. Friction from using...
