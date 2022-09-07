Read full article on original website
Police searching for suspects accused of breaking, entering Millennium Community School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into an east Columbus school in July. Officers said two people broke into the Millennium Community School located along Refugee Road on July 24. The suspects stole items from inside the school and damaged several things...
Police looking to identify men in Short North beating that left victim critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released a video Monday showing two men knocking another man unconscious and hitting him on the ground in the Short North on Labor Day. Police said officers found the man, who they did not identify, unresponsive on Sept. 5 around 2:30 a.m. following...
1 killed in northeast Columbus hit-and-run crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died in a northeast Columbus hit-and-run Sunday night. The accident happened at Northtowne Boulevard at Brooklyn Road around 11 p.m. Sherhonda Ivery, 38, was walking on Northtowne Boulevard at Brooklyn Road when the front of a maroon Jeep Cherokee, with a Florida tag, struck her, police said.
Police searching for suspect caught on camera killing man near Hamilton STEM Academy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips in identifying a suspect caught on camera shooting and killing a man in a car behind a school. Officers responded to a car near the Hamilton Stem Academy on May 1 after a passerby discovered a body in a car.
A violent weekend in Columbus, leaves 3 dead, and 3 teenagers wounded in shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teenagers are recovering after being wounded in three separate shootings in Columbus over the weekend. "When these young people are losing their friends at 13, 14, 15 to gun violence, it makes them scared," said Miguel "Gino" Tucker, who created the community group "Remember me, Urban Scouts. "Makes them think they need a gun to protect themselves."
Driver flees after crashing into east Columbus grocery store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into an east Columbus grocery store early Monday morning causing heavy damage. The accident happened at the El Tulipan grocery store located along East Livingston Avenue, according to police. Police said the driver fled the scene after crashing into the building. Officials...
16-year-old shot in the head in fast food parking lot near OSU's campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday morning while asleep in his car near Ohio State University's campus. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning Columbus Police officers responded to a reported shooting in a parking lot near the 2500 block of North High Street.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by 2 cars in Blendon Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in serious condition after being struck by two vehicles late Sunday night in Blendon Township. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 11:50 p.m. along Sunbury Road under I-270 near Watt Road. The man appeared to be struck by a...
Pickerington native Josh Thiede releases plant-based sneakers
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Trendy and sustainable sneakers are walking out of Pickerington. Organic Garments CEO Josh Thiede and CFO Andrea Watros join Good Day Columbus to talk about the sneaker line trending on TikTok. OG Pineapple Low-Top Sustainable Sneakers retail for $95 and are crafted from high quality...
Group kicks off fundraising for Licking County courthouse Christmas lighting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A committee is kicking off its 74th annual fundraising campaign to light up downtown Newark for Christmas. The Licking County Courthouse Lighting Committee has a community goal of $40,000 this year. The money raised goes toward decorating the Courthouse Square in Newark and for the Christmas program.
Columbus high rise back in court, city cites cut power, floods and accumulating trash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus filed several motions against the owners of Latitude Five25 Apartment Towers in court stating they're leaving their tenants without electricity due to unpaid bills. ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers exposed the ongoing issues inside Latitude Five25 this summer after receiving...
Minister warns of 'Another America' for young Black men in Donovan Lewis eulogy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The funeral Saturday of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by Columbus Police this month drew a packed crowd who are demanding such killings stop. Police shot and killed Donovan Lewis in his Columbus apartment last week while serving an overnight warrant for his arrest. His visitation and funeral were held at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
Record sealing, resource fair gives residents an opportunity to expunge criminal records
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Organizers in Milo Grogan were excited to offer residents a second chance during their record sealing and resource fair that took place at the Milo Grogan Community Recreation Center. Jane Tsai is an attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Columbus and said the impact...
All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village October 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village on October 8. Families can enjoy 1890s Victorian Halloween traditions, featuring "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by the bonfire, pumpkin carving and spooky characters roaming Ohio Village. Guests of all ages will have the chance to experience...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced a stop in Columbus as part of its winter tour!. "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" concert will be held at Nationwide Arena on December 23 with two show performances; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for both shows go on...
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
Ohio State-Wisconsin kick time announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Wisconsin will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on WSYX on Sept. 24, it was announced Monday. The Big Ten rivals will square off at Ohio Stadium in the Buckeyes' fourth straight home game to open the season. (Story continues below the tweet)
Jack Pine 3rd Annual Pumpkin Festival showcases thousands of pieces from local artists
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The 3rd Annual Jack Pine Glass Pumpkin Festival is right around the corner. Here to give us a sneak peek is Jack Pine along with local artists Ed Kitchen and Christy Conkel. The festival will take place Sept. 23rd-25th at the as Jack Pine Studio...
Men's Grooming Tips: Simple ways to boost your appearance and confidence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The men’s grooming market is on the rise. As the men’s self-care category grows, Jaclyn Peresetsky, Owner of Skin Perfect MD/Skin Perfect Academy has helpful tips to boost skin health and self-confidence. Jaclyn's tips:. 1. Try a specialized shaving cream. Friction from using...
Where are they now: Former Buckeye, now Arkansas St staff, returns to Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a simpler time on The Football Fever. In 2006 - the show had only 2 anchors in the studio, and former Ohio State Safety Rob Harley joined Clay Hall on the road. Now, Harley is returning to the shoe. This time as the...
