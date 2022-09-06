(Photo of Mayor Dwan B. Walker reading the proclamation given to three Aliquippa residents for their heroic acts. Photo and story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa City Council met on Wednesday night and Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier recognized Charles(Chuckie) Hines, Matthew Weekly and Lamar Rawl for their heroic acts to save PA State Trooper Jonnie Schooley after he was shot in the leg just after midnight on July 29, 2022 at the Franklin Ave Mini-mart. Schooley and fellow Trooper Shawn Palmer were on patrol in the city when they noticed a disturbance outside the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart. Damian Ray Bradfford,41 of Pittsburgh shot Trooper Schooley in the leg as he and Palmer attempted to intervene. Schooley was rushed to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.

