Thursday Teleforum with Eddy Crow
The Thursday Teleforum program means a visit from Mike Romigh and The Best of Beaver County. It also means a return from vacation for Scott Tady and the Notes on entertainment segment. And every weekday means show host Eddy Crow will very likely say something thought provoking, angering, or just plain goofy. Teleforum is on the air every weekday on am1230, am1460, fm99.3, and fm95.7-all presented by St. Barnabas. Listen anywhere with the free Beavercountyradio app!
Larry and Eddy and Friday! Teleforum, oh MY!
The Friday Teleforum program means Larry! Larry Kelly of the LGKG law group starts the day, and then a cruise into the weekend, including all the high school fooball matchups around Beaver County! Teleforum is on the air every weekday on am1230, am1460, fm99.3, and fm95.7-all presented by St. Barnabas. Listen anywhere with the free Beavercountyradio app!
VIDEO: “Let’s Roll 9/11” Returns To Beaver On Sunday, September 11 To Honor Fallen 9/11 Victims
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Twenty-one years later, the efforts to memorialize the events of September 11, 2001 remain consistent–and in some ways are growing stronger. One event that has been showcasing such efforts returns to Beaver on Sunday, September 11, as “Let’s Roll 9/11” will be taking place in Beaver beginning at 3:00 PM. The site for the day’s festivities will be the gazebo at Irvine Park, and attendees for the free event are asked to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas if necessary. If the umbrellas become too necessary, the event will be held at nearby Park Presbyterian indoors.
Link For Rochester @ New Brighton 09/09/22 at 6:30 PM on WBVP/99.3 FM/Beavercountyradio.com/Facebook Live
(File Photo From Rochester @ New Brighton Game from 2019 at Oak Hill Field. Taken by Beaver County Radio Staff) 1230 WBVP, 99.3 FM, and beavercountyradio.com’s Bob Barrickman and John Perrotto have the call from Oak Hill Field in New Brighton of this WPIAL Class 2A vs Class A Non-Conference high school football game as the Lions battle the Rams.
Ellwood City Coach Dan Bradley on Tonight’s “Coaches Corner”
(File Photo of Dan Bradley from his days as OLSH Head Coach. This photo was taken during an appearance on the “Coaches Corner” in October of 2017. Photo taken by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into Beaver County Radio on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM...
VIDEO: Ambridge Mayor Duke McCoy Discusses New Businesses, Hard Work Of Police Department
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “We wish we could put a police officer on every corner, but that’s impossible…because you wouldn’t be able to sustain that kind of money.”. Part of that “we” is Ambridge mayor Duke McCoy, who joined Matt Drzik on the September 7 edition of...
Boil Water Advisory Lifted for 15010 Zip Code
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Jim Riggio from the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority notified Beaver County Radio at 1:10 PM Thursday, September 8, 2022, that the precautionary boil water advisory that was issued after a 24″ transmission line had ruptured on Monday afternoon in the City of Beaver Falls has been lifted.
WPIAL Football Week 2 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:56 PM)- Update (9:47 PM)- Update (9:33 PM)- Update (9:27...
Rico Rogers, Jr. Found Guilty in 2021 Murder In Aliquippa
(Beaver Pa.) Rico Rogers, Jr. was found guilty of third degree murder , possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of a firearm without a license at his trial in Beaver County Court this week. He shot and killed Karon Thomas in Aliquippa on January 23, 2021 and fled the area.PA State Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit, the US Marshal’s Service, and Allegheny County Homicide Detectives apprehended him on Saturday, February 6, 2021. No date has been set at this point for sentencing.
Route 51 Utility Work Thursday Night in Monaca
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing subsurface water facility work on Route 51 (Pennsylvania Avenue) in Monaca Borough, Beaver County, will occur Thursday, September 8 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic and intermittent short-term traffic stoppages will occur on Route 51 at the intersection with 17th Street from...
Three Aliquippa Men Recognized for Heroism and Citizenship For Assisting Trooper Shot in Leg
(Photo of Mayor Dwan B. Walker reading the proclamation given to three Aliquippa residents for their heroic acts. Photo and story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa City Council met on Wednesday night and Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier recognized Charles(Chuckie) Hines, Matthew Weekly and Lamar Rawl for their heroic acts to save PA State Trooper Jonnie Schooley after he was shot in the leg just after midnight on July 29, 2022 at the Franklin Ave Mini-mart. Schooley and fellow Trooper Shawn Palmer were on patrol in the city when they noticed a disturbance outside the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart. Damian Ray Bradfford,41 of Pittsburgh shot Trooper Schooley in the leg as he and Palmer attempted to intervene. Schooley was rushed to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.
West Virginia Man Arrested Following Greene Township Accident
(Greene Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) PA State Police responded to an accident on Route 30 in a construction zone in Greene Township on Saturday , August 27, 2022. Upon arrival it was determined that Jason W. Ford, 36 of New Cumberland, West Virginia was highly intoxicated and drove through the inactive construction zone, striking a dirt embankment. He wasn’t injured and refused chemical testing for alcohol impairment. He was released to his mother, and charges are pending.
Hancock County Oldtime Fair begins Sept 16
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Oldtime Fair will kick off next week at Tomlinson Run State Park. "Yes, it looks totally different over that weekend, tents, campers. Stuff all over the place," Fair Board President Buddy Stewart said. From vendors, a car show, live music, to a...
