Beaver County, PA

beavercountyradio.com

Thursday Teleforum with Eddy Crow

The Thursday Teleforum program means a visit from Mike Romigh and The Best of Beaver County. It also means a return from vacation for Scott Tady and the Notes on entertainment segment. And every weekday means show host Eddy Crow will very likely say something thought provoking, angering, or just plain goofy. Teleforum is on the air every weekday on am1230, am1460, fm99.3, and fm95.7-all presented by St. Barnabas. Listen anywhere with the free Beavercountyradio app!
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Larry and Eddy and Friday! Teleforum, oh MY!

The Friday Teleforum program means Larry! Larry Kelly of the LGKG law group starts the day, and then a cruise into the weekend, including all the high school fooball matchups around Beaver County! Teleforum is on the air every weekday on am1230, am1460, fm99.3, and fm95.7-all presented by St. Barnabas. Listen anywhere with the free Beavercountyradio app!
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

VIDEO: “Let’s Roll 9/11” Returns To Beaver On Sunday, September 11 To Honor Fallen 9/11 Victims

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Twenty-one years later, the efforts to memorialize the events of September 11, 2001 remain consistent–and in some ways are growing stronger. One event that has been showcasing such efforts returns to Beaver on Sunday, September 11, as “Let’s Roll 9/11” will be taking place in Beaver beginning at 3:00 PM. The site for the day’s festivities will be the gazebo at Irvine Park, and attendees for the free event are asked to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas if necessary. If the umbrellas become too necessary, the event will be held at nearby Park Presbyterian indoors.
BEAVER, PA
#Ambc
beavercountyradio.com

Link For Rochester @ New Brighton 09/09/22 at 6:30 PM on WBVP/99.3 FM/Beavercountyradio.com/Facebook Live

(File Photo From Rochester @ New Brighton Game from 2019 at Oak Hill Field. Taken by Beaver County Radio Staff) 1230 WBVP, 99.3 FM, and beavercountyradio.com’s Bob Barrickman and John Perrotto have the call from Oak Hill Field in New Brighton of this WPIAL Class 2A vs Class A Non-Conference high school football game as the Lions battle the Rams.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
WTRF- 7News

When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?

Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
City
Beaver, PA
County
Beaver County, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Boil Water Advisory Lifted for 15010 Zip Code

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Jim Riggio from the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority notified Beaver County Radio at 1:10 PM Thursday, September 8, 2022, that the precautionary boil water advisory that was issued after a 24″ transmission line had ruptured on Monday afternoon in the City of Beaver Falls has been lifted.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 2 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:56 PM)- Update (9:47 PM)- Update (9:33 PM)- Update (9:27...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Rico Rogers, Jr. Found Guilty in 2021 Murder In Aliquippa

(Beaver Pa.) Rico Rogers, Jr. was found guilty of third degree murder , possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of a firearm without a license at his trial in Beaver County Court this week. He shot and killed Karon Thomas in Aliquippa on January 23, 2021 and fled the area.PA State Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit, the US Marshal’s Service, and Allegheny County Homicide Detectives apprehended him on Saturday, February 6, 2021. No date has been set at this point for sentencing.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Route 51 Utility Work Thursday Night in Monaca

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing subsurface water facility work on Route 51 (Pennsylvania Avenue) in Monaca Borough, Beaver County, will occur Thursday, September 8 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic and intermittent short-term traffic stoppages will occur on Route 51 at the intersection with 17th Street from...
MONACA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Three Aliquippa Men Recognized for Heroism and Citizenship For Assisting Trooper Shot in Leg

(Photo of Mayor Dwan B. Walker reading the proclamation given to three Aliquippa residents for their heroic acts. Photo and story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa City Council met on Wednesday night and Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier recognized Charles(Chuckie) Hines, Matthew Weekly and Lamar Rawl for their heroic acts to save PA State Trooper Jonnie Schooley after he was shot in the leg just after midnight on July 29, 2022 at the Franklin Ave Mini-mart. Schooley and fellow Trooper Shawn Palmer were on patrol in the city when they noticed a disturbance outside the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart. Damian Ray Bradfford,41 of Pittsburgh shot Trooper Schooley in the leg as he and Palmer attempted to intervene. Schooley was rushed to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

West Virginia Man Arrested Following Greene Township Accident

(Greene Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) PA State Police responded to an accident on Route 30 in a construction zone in Greene Township on Saturday , August 27, 2022. Upon arrival it was determined that Jason W. Ford, 36 of New Cumberland, West Virginia was highly intoxicated and drove through the inactive construction zone, striking a dirt embankment. He wasn’t injured and refused chemical testing for alcohol impairment. He was released to his mother, and charges are pending.
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV
WTOV 9

Hancock County Oldtime Fair begins Sept 16

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Oldtime Fair will kick off next week at Tomlinson Run State Park. "Yes, it looks totally different over that weekend, tents, campers. Stuff all over the place," Fair Board President Buddy Stewart said. From vendors, a car show, live music, to a...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV

