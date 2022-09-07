Read full article on original website
WMBF
Work to widen I-95 to eight lanes begins in Lumberton this week
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – For the next four years, drivers along I-95 can expect construction and lane closures as crews work to widen the interstate. A contractor for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, will widen the interstate to eight lanes between Exit 13, which is the I-74 junction, and just north of mile marker 21.
sandhillssentinel.com
Driver flees scene in Aberdeen accident
A driver fled the scene in a two-vehicle accident in Aberdeen Sunday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 1 South and Roseland Road at 8 p.m. The accident occurred when the driver of a Dodge Charger attempted to cross U.S. 1 from Roseland Road, according to authorities on the scene. The driver reportedly pulled into the path of a Lincoln Continental. The impact sent the Lincoln through the median, crossing U.S. 1 northbound lanes and coming to stop just off the road.
cbs17
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Wake, Johnston counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After several earlier severe thunderstorm warnings Monday, a new warning was issued just before 8 p.m. The new warning was issued at 7:58 p.m. for southeastern Wake County and northern Johnston County until 8:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. When the warning was...
WRAL
E-bike rider killed in Johnston County crash
1 person taken into custody at Pinehurst Elementary School
Pinehurst, N.C. — One person was detained Monday afternoon at Pinehurst Elementary School. A spokesperson with the school told WRAL News a man was having a "mental health crisis". Concerned parents in the pick up line called authorities, police who came and detained the man and took him to...
I-40 West crash closes 2 lanes in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right two lanes of Interstate 40 West were closed following a crash Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 224 near Exit 224 for Gate City Boulevard/Lee Street. The closure began at 1:42 p.m. and lasted until 3:06 p.m. Traffic was […]
E-bicycle rider struck, killed on US 301 in Johnston County
sandhillssentinel.com
Pedestrian struck by train in downtown Southern Pines
A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma center after being hit by a train on Thursday. The 40-year-old Southern Pines man was struck while walking south on the train tracks in downtown Southern Pines near East Massachusetts Ave. The CSX train was also heading south. According to Southern Pines Fire...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Celia Marilyn Wood Gschwind of Vass
Celia Marilyn Wood Gschwind, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her home in Vass. She was born on April 30, 1932 and lived a life full of love and selfless giving for her family, friends and community. Marilyn married the love of her life, Charles Howard Gschwind in June of 1950 and they celebrated 55 years of marriage. She was employed by Moore County Schools where she served as school secretary at Vass-Lakeview Elementary for 30 years. Marilyn had a kind heart and fostered children in her home. She was very involved in the lives of her 3 children where she served as Girl Scout Leader, Den Mother for Boy Scouts and was a 4-H leader with her good friends, Pearl Hudson and Ruth Frye. In addition, she was devoted to her community and was a past President of the Vass Women’s Club. Marilyn was a long-time member of Vass Presbyterian Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Bible School Teacher, and as an Elder. She was a very talented seamstress and could create anything by sewing. Her children and grandchildren will always cherish and remember the many Halloween costumes and custom homemade birthday cakes made especially for them. She was an avid floral gardener and liked flower arranging. She enjoyed creating oil paintings of family and landscapes. She loved and cherished her grandchildren.
911 calls make evident chaos after shooting at Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall
Fayetteville, N.C. — Visitors both inside and outside of Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall called 911 in a panic Aug. 25 when shots rang out in a parking lot. Recordings of the calls were released Monday to WRAL News, and they make clear the callers' confusion and fear. One of...
1 dead, 3 wounded in North Carolina shooting; 1 car hit by 12+ gunshots
The shooting took place along N.C. 55 near the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police confirmed just before 6:30 p.m.
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland sheriff: Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
sandhillssentinel.com
Man facing 13 charges after traffic stop in West End
A 51-year-old man from Aberdeen was placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond issued by Magistrate Swanson after being arrested on 13 charges on Friday. According to a statement by Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields on Monday, Patrick Hill is facing charges of trafficking in...
1 dead in DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred on Friday night on US-29 Northbound near Joe Brown Drive. Kahani Jaakhan Moore, 45, of Norfolk, Va., has been arrested and is being charged with the following: Felony death […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Police respond to report of suspicious man near elementary school
The Pinehurst Police Department responded to Pinehurst Elementary School after reports of a suspicious individual around campus during dismissal on Monday, Sept. 12. Once on scene, officers encountered and apprehended an unarmed white male in his early 20s, said the police department in a news statement. The individual appeared to be having a mental health crisis and was taken to the hospital for further care.
Thieves grab keys, steal 7 cars at North Carolina dealership
The incident happened at Raleigh Auto Brothers at 2216 Trawick Road, Raleigh police said.
Richmond County investigators reportedly find fentanyl during traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — A man who allegedly didn’t show up for court is now facing felony drug charge. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team was investigating complaints of drug activity on Westfield Drive, just north of Cordova, on Friday, Sept. 9 when investigators conducted a traffic stop.
RCSO: Fentanyl found following car-turned-foot chase in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County deputies recovered 16 grams of fentanyl following a vehicle-turned-foot chase over the weekend. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators with the Community Impact Team attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 — but the driver refused, leading deputies on a chase until the driver crashed into a tree on Pickett Street.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
1 dead, 3 injured in Durham shooting, police investigating
One person is dead and three injured in a Durham shooting Sunday evening.
