Huntsville, AL

Teen arrested in connection to Five Points shooting

By Carson Burns
 5 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An 18-year-old was charged with murder after a shooting late Friday night on Pratt Avenue.

Huntsville Police officers were called to a ‘shots-fired’ call around 11:20 p.m. in the Five Points neighborhood and when officers got to the scene, they found another 18-year-old, Jaylen Hill was shot.

Trials set for three charged in Huntsville toddler’s shooting death

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene , according to Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

HPD Investigators arrested and charged Jerry Tate Ingram, 18, with murder in connection to Hill’s death. They believe Ingram and Hill were visiting a friend when the incident occurred.

Officials told News 19 that at this time, no motive has been determined.

Ingram was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $60,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

