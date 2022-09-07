Read full article on original website
Where Do Most Montanans Come From? Here Are The Top 3 Locations.
Have you ever wondered where you come from? I'm not talking about the meaning of life or anything spiritual, I'm talking about where you actually come from. Like, where did your ancestors leave from to come to the United States?. I received one of those DNA tests a few years...
How Many Montanans Were Born In Montana? You May Be Surprised.
One of the things that many Montanans are proud of is actually being a Montanan—and why wouldn't they be?. I mean, Montana is a special place that has been romanticized in movies, books, and songs. It's the type of place where you can still find adventure around every corner. A place where folks are honest, look you in the eye, and greet you with a firm handshake.
The Best Mac & Cheese Spot in Montana Is Quite Surprising
This is a dish you can have any time of the day, and anywhere you are. It's a simple but can be elevated into almost a gourmet meal. Mac & Cheese is constantly devoured by kids and adults nationwide. So we had to find out the best place in Montana for mac & cheese, and we found a winner.
Cheers My Friends! Montana Celebrates This National Day!
Dark, light, sour, hoppy— the list goes on and on when it comes to beer. It's no shock to hear that Americans LOVE their beer. So as we celebrate National Beer Lover's Day, I want you to take a seat, relax, and crack a cold one as we discuss this important day.
Fit For A King? Royal Family Member Spent Time On Montana Ranch.
As the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 96 years old after serving as the highest ranking member of the royal family for over 70 years, did you know that a member of her family once visited here in Montana?. Yes, a future King spent...
5 of the Most Popular Restaurant Reservations Across Montana
Want to get into the most popular restaurants in Montana? You'd better make a reservation to guarantee a spot. It's not just the fancy schmancy places that get booked up across Montana. Notice that the list is comprised of some of Montana's newest hot spots. Delicious food and good ambiance...
This Huge Celebrity Is The Latest To Be Spotted in Montana
I bet this was a pleasant surprise and probably made everyone's day. Montana is no stranger to celebrities coming to enjoy the wonders of our great state. Sometimes these celebrities come to Montana to work on TV shows or movies. Legends such as Sam Elliott and Michael Keaton have recently been seen in the Bozeman area. Well, we have some great news; another Hollywood legend was recently spotted at a local coffee shop in Livingston.
[WATCH] Remarkable 1950s Video of Grizzly Bear in Yellowstone
A friend recently sent me a video of researchers attempting to tag a sedated grizzly bear in 1959, and it's absolutely insane. There are a lot of grizzly bears in Montana. It's not uncommon to hear stories about humans having encounters with grizzlies or getting attacked. Grizzly bears are fierce predators and are incredibly protective of their territory. You never want to get between a grizzly and its food source.
3 Of Montana’s Favorite Must-See Pumpkin Patches.
Sweater weather is just around the corner...hopefully. These hot summer days are getting to be a bit much if I am being honest! I mean, football shouldn't be going on with 100 degree temps in the background. It's time for chili, oversized sweaters, pumpkin spice (yes I said it), and of course...pumpkin patches.
Fallen Montana Officer’s Family Receives Once In A Lifetime Gift
A foundation that was created to honor a fallen firefighter from 9/11 has chosen to help out a Montana family with an incredible gesture. Tunnel To Towers was created by CEO Frank Siller to honor his brother, FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the line of duty on September 11th, 2001. The foundation has helped first responders, vets, and their families for over 20 years by paying off their mortgages.
Beef Jerky Sold Nationwide Recalled for Listeria Contamination
Dear Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Washington...check your beef jerky because this brand has been recalled nationwide due to a possible listeria contamination. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase." This kind of...
Where to Find the Coolest Made in Montana Candles
Handmade candles seem to be a Montana-made specialty. Small businesses at their best creating custom items. Your choices of design, fragrance, and decoration are vast with many Montana based makers. Supporting local, Montana businesses is incredibly easy if you're looking for cool candles. We've got so many talented makers across...
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
Montana Bull Elk Shows SUV Who Is In Charge. Watch Video Here!
We constantly see the warnings about Montana wildlife. Don't get too close. Be bear aware. Stay at least 6 yards away, etc. So when one Montana elk had enough of those big white things parking and driving in his territory, he takes matters into his own antlers. If you listen...
Montana Has Some of the Worst Air Quality in the World Today
Currently, China and India have cleaner air than we do. Wildfire smoke got serious this weekend and Montana has some of the worst air quality on the entire planet right now when it comes to particulate matter. It's unhealthy in dozens of locations across the state. Saturday wasn't great but...
Is This Popular Montana City The Most Depressed In The Nation?
In recent years the subject of mental health has come to the forefront. In fact, it seems that every time you turn on any sort of national news, one of the top stories has some sort of connection to mental health. Experts have said that we're in the middle of...
When It Comes To Wealth, Where Does Montana Rank?
Montana has a long history of wealth, from gold, to silver, to copper. Tens of thousands of folks have made their way here in hopes of striking it rich. In fact, back in 1888, Helena had more millionaires per capita than any other city in the world, and it's reported that Butte at one time had a population of over 100 thousand. Things have certainly changed over the last several decades—while Montana still has its share of rich folk, it's not like it used to be.
These Resorts in Montana Will Make You Feel Like Royalty
Sometimes if you want to have a vacation, you want to make sure everything is taken care of, and luckily, Montana has quite a few resorts you could check out. Travel and Leisure came out with a list of the 5 Best Resorts in Montana, and most of these places are a Western-themed dream. All of these resorts might seem similar but offer different experiences and packages.
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
Tourist Gets Busted Walking on Old Faithful, Immediately Regrets It
I don't understand how tourists will never follow the simple rules when visiting the oldest national park in the country. It's not that hard. Yellowstone National Park is the most popular place to visit in Montana every summer, and visitors come from all over the world to see the sights and wildlife in the park. The only problem is that many visitors can't follow the rules or guidelines and end up damaging the park or getting hurt.
