RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - I’m sure you’ve heard of pageants, Miss USA, Miss United States, Miss America but what about the Ms. Veteran America competition?. “The Ms. Veteran America competition was started in 2012 by a non-profit organization called Final Salute. Final Salute’s mission since 2010 has been to provide safe and suitable housing to homeless Women Veterans and their children across the country. The founder of Final Salute, Jas Booth, started the Ms. Veteran America competition as a way to try to draw national attention to the issue of homeless female veterans and from there it just took off. It is open to all women veterans, regardless of age, branch of service or length of service. The really cool part is that all the women competing are all doing it for charity. We are all out there advocating and raising money for other female veterans that maybe weren’t as lucky as we were when they came home or separated from the service,” said Katie Harrington, South Dakota’s representative for the 2022 Ms. Veteran America competition. “I had heard of Ms. Veteran America a couple of years ago but I honestly just didn’t think it was something that I would be able to do. It was so outside of my comfort zone. The more I read about homelessness among veterans and the more I researched about what these women veterans specifically were going through, I really wanted to find a way to help.”

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO