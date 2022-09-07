Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Against Texas ‘worst call ever seen’ wasn’t
Both Alabama football fans and Texas fans have plenty of reason to complain about officiating on Saturday. As there are in many games, there were times when it appeared offensive holding, by both teams, was not called. Alabama was not called for an apparent face mask penalty on a tackle....
Texas A&M’s Midnight Yell before App State upset looks so bad, Aggies don’t want you to see it
The Texas A&M Aggies are making sure that no one shares the video of their Midnight Yell prior to their loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Texas A&M Aggies were expected to be playoff contenders entering the 2022 season. While they could still very well be in the picture, their loss in Week 2 to the Appalachian State Mountaineers will certainly stick with them for the remainder of the season. The Aggies lost 17-14, and became the first Power 5 school to lose to Appalachian State since the Michigan Wolverines in 2007.
Nebraska fired Scott Frost in the most disrespectful way possible
The Scott Frost era of Nebraska football is finally over after a home loss to Georgia Southern. After falling at home to the Georgia Southern Eagles, the Nebraska football team will no longer be led by head coach Scott Frost. Nebraska athletic director and Cornhuskers football legend Trev Alberts was...
Daily Sports Smile: USC quarterback Caleb Williams features in mental health PSA
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the latest celebrity to star in 'Seize the Awkward,' a campaign about embracing mental health and supporting each other.
3 Cleveland Browns whose stock is up after the Carolina Panthers game
Three Cleveland Browns players who upped their stock. The Cleveland Browns have won their first game of the season since 2004 when Jeff Garcia was the team’s quarterback. The game was ugly and there is a lot this team needs to improve upon as the season continues but a win is a win.
